Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
Bill Belichick calls one surprising player “best in the league”
Legendary New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around the NFL for a long time and has seen a lot of different players at every position. But as the Patriots prepare to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, one particular player stands out at a position most probably wouldn’t expect – punter Jack Fox.
What experts are predicting for Sunday’s Patriots-Lions game
The Patriots are slight favorites at home as Bailey Zappe will likely start Sunday's game. That determination of the schedule has to be considered relative to where the New England Patriots are concerned. When you consider that the team, already on its third-string quarterback, hasn’t beaten anybody except Mitch Trubisky, the upcoming ease of the schedule comes with some trepidation.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota pizza restaurant worker is going from behind the counter to the front lines of the NFL. At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out. “I saw him behind the line making pizzas and I just, I thought my manager...
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement
Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
NFL Rookie Quarterback, Fourth-Round Pick Could Be Making First Start This Sunday
Another rookie quarterback might be making the first start of his NFL career this Sunday, and no we're not talking about Kenny Pickett of the Steelers. Bailey Zappe, the New England Patriots' fourth-round pick earlier this year, could be starting for the AFC East franchise this weekend. ...
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen Hire Divorce Lawyers: Report
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly hired divorce lawyers, according to multiple sources.
Bill Belichick has tense exchange about Matt Patricia’s role and the Patriots’ offensive play-caller situation
After a weeks-long hiatus, the Patriots’ offensive play-calling situation came up again during Bill Belichick’s press conference on Friday. Offensive line coach and senior advisor Matt Patricia has appeared to be the play-caller following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels this past offseason. As Patricia and the Patriots prepare for the Lions, Belichick fielded a reporter’s question about how well Patricia has done so far in his new role.
Detroit Lions WRs DJ Chark out, Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable vs. Patriots
The Detroit Lions could be getting one starting wide receiver back for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, but another will be out. DJ Chark will miss his second straight game Sunday with soreness in his surgically-repaired left ankle. Chark missed last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but...
The Ringer
The Alien from France, Plus Million-Dollar Picks, Bad QBs, and the Sneaky-Scary Niners With Peter Schrager and Ben Solak
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama after watching two exhibition games against the G League Ignite, as well as where he ranks among the best NBA draft prospects of all time (2:07). Then, Bill is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss some bad NFL QB play through four weeks, as well as the 49ers’ impressive defense, the Rams’ slump, and more (22:37). Next, Bill is joined by The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak to discuss some matchups and kick around some NFL bets for Week 5, including: 49ers-Panthers, Bengals-Ravens, Buccaneers-Falcons, Cowboys-Rams, Chargers-Browns, Eagles-Jaguars, Patriots-Lions, and more (1:04:30). Finally, Bill makes the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 5 (1:33:01).
