Jerry Jones can't seem to run out of nice things to say about backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who has lead the Dallas Cowboys to 3 straight wins since taking the field as QB 1. But while Colin Cowherd doesn't see Dak Prescott losing his job to Rush, he does think Cooper's success will highlight some pretty negative things about the quarterback's value to the team. Watch as he breaks down the Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush debate.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO