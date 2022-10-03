ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FOX Sports

Dak Prescott won't be losing his job to Cooper Rush | THE HERD

Jerry Jones can't seem to run out of nice things to say about backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who has lead the Dallas Cowboys to 3 straight wins since taking the field as QB 1. But while Colin Cowherd doesn't see Dak Prescott losing his job to Rush, he does think Cooper's success will highlight some pretty negative things about the quarterback's value to the team. Watch as he breaks down the Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush debate.
Yardbarker

Looking Ahead: Can the Dallas Cowboys Continue to Win?

After a lackluster performance from the Dallas Cowboys on opening night – along with losing Dak Prescott – the Cowboys looked dead-in-the-water. Fortunately, this team buckled down, committed fewer mistakes and was led by strong defensive effort en route to three straight wins! At the moment, it does appear the Cowboys are clicking on all cylinders!
Yardbarker

Week Five Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: What To Watch For

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) at SoFi Stadium in week five. Cooper Rush and the Cowboys will look to continue their three-game win streak while the Rams will look to get back on track after a deflating 24-9 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Night.
