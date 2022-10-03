Read full article on original website
All eyes on Damone Clark and Dak Prescott at Cowboys practice on Wednesday
It was a light day of work for the Cowboys at practice on Wednesday ahead of their game against the Rams. Much of the attention today was focused on the debut of rookie linebacker Damone Clark and the rehab of starting quarterback Dak Prescott.
Ezekiel Elliott 'Perfect Game'? Zeke on 'The Beauty' of Dallas Cowboys at Rams
Ezekiel Elliott, the 27-year-old running back, continues to stake his claim as the Cowboys top option at the position.
Cowboys '3-Headed Monster': Injured Jayron Kearse Rejoins 'NFL's Best Safety Group' at Rams
The Dallas Cowboys have reinforcements on the way, with safety Jayron Kearse expected back for the team's Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
'Pressure's On Dak' - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush
"If (the Cowboys) are ever going to (reach expectations), it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high level,'' said Alex Smith, the former NFL QB now working at ESPN.
Dak Prescott won't be losing his job to Cooper Rush | THE HERD
Jerry Jones can't seem to run out of nice things to say about backup quarterback Cooper Rush, who has lead the Dallas Cowboys to 3 straight wins since taking the field as QB 1. But while Colin Cowherd doesn't see Dak Prescott losing his job to Rush, he does think Cooper's success will highlight some pretty negative things about the quarterback's value to the team. Watch as he breaks down the Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush debate.
Looking Ahead: Can the Dallas Cowboys Continue to Win?
After a lackluster performance from the Dallas Cowboys on opening night – along with losing Dak Prescott – the Cowboys looked dead-in-the-water. Fortunately, this team buckled down, committed fewer mistakes and was led by strong defensive effort en route to three straight wins! At the moment, it does appear the Cowboys are clicking on all cylinders!
Week Five Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: What To Watch For
The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) at SoFi Stadium in week five. Cooper Rush and the Cowboys will look to continue their three-game win streak while the Rams will look to get back on track after a deflating 24-9 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Night.
