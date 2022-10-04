ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
KSAT 12

All San Antonio public libraries will be closed on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library will close all of its locations on Monday due to staff training. SAPL states that during this time, reference services will be unavailable, but book drops will stay open. The libraries will also have outdoor Wi-Fi available in their parking lots...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Two men shot while skating at park on North Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while skating at a park on the North Side and San Antonio police say they’re still working to track down the suspects responsible. The shooting happened around 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Fresno Street, near Santa Paula Avenue and Neer Avenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shops At La Cantera#Vehicle Shows#Barnes Noble
KSAT 12

WATCH: Bexar County DA drops charges against teen shot by former SAPD officer

SAN ANTONIO – The charges filed against a teenager who was shot by a now former-SAPD officer have been dismissed, according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. After reviewing video footage from the shooting and hearing concerns about the case, Gonzales said the teen’s charges have been dismissed, pending further investigation.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KSAT 12

‘People are going to lose jobs’: North St. Mary’s business owners express construction project concerns

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Public Works Department held an open forum meeting Friday to address ongoing construction project concerns on the St. Mary’s Strip. During the meeting at the Rumble Bar on North St. Mary’s and Ashby streets, Public Works Director Razi Hosseini explained to residents and business owners the $11.4 million multi-phase project endured minor setbacks but remained on track to be completed by September 2023.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s income surge hints at more housing pressure, moving trucks on the horizon

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s median income is up. A lot. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the city’s median family income has reached $83,500, a 13% spike over last year’s median of $74,100. Compare that to Dallas and Austin, which both saw comparatively modest median family income increases of 11%, and 9%, respectively. Texas as a whole was up 11% to a median family income of $83,500.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman accused of stabbing ex, hitting his wife with a metal pipe in H-E-B parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after San Antonio police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the face with a screwdriver and hit his wife with a metal pipe as she left an East Side H-E-B. Amanda Diann Cristan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12

Late-night fire displaces family of 3 on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A family of three and their pets have been displaced following a fire on the city’s South Side late Thursday night, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 8600 block of South Zarzamora Street, not far from West Ansley Boulevard and Gillette Boulevard.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy