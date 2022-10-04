Read full article on original website
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Southern University Police Arrest Three in Armed Robbery
Georgia Southern University Police arrested three people for an armed robbery that occurred around 8:00 pm on October 1. Two are juveniles. According to the victim, three males approached him near the Southern Courtyard residence hall, brandished a firearm and demanded his wallet, phone and watch. The three suspects then ran in the direction of what used to be University Villas.
WTGS
Statesboro woman arrested after shooting sister: Police
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTGS) — Statesboro Police Department officers reported a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday in which a woman shot her sister. According to police, officers responded to the apartment complex on Lanier Drive at 12:09 p.m. They located a 32-year-old female victim with a single gunshot wound in her back.
allongeorgia.com
Victim’s Sister Arrested in Stadium Walk Shooting Wednesday
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to a shooting at Stadium Walk Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim was shot in the back. She is being treated at Memorial Health in Savannah. Her sister and roommate, Amber Breanna Frazier, has been arrested and charged with one count of Aggravated Assault and one count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
WTGS
Chatham County Police in 3rd day searching for missing toddler, Quinton Simon
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — It's been three days since the Chatham County Police Department announced that 20-month-old Quinton Simon was missing. CCPD announced an update on the search for Simon as of Friday afternoon. Police Chief Jeff Hadley was asked if dive teams were out searching for Simon on Friday.
Woman accused of shooting sister at Statesboro apartment complex
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting another woman in Statesboro on Wednesday. On Oct. 5 at 12:09 p.m., Statesboro Police officers respond to Stadium Walk apartment complex on Lanier Drive for a shooting inside one of the units. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old female victim with a single […]
WTGS
Georgia State Patrol announces details of fatal crash on Johnny Mercer Blvd.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Police and the Georgia State Patrol responded to a deadly crash on Johnny Mercer Boulevard Friday morning. GSP Post 42 Rincon responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 5:03 a.m. The crash happened on Johnny Mercer Boulevard at State Route 26 in Chatham County.
WJCL
Campus police confiscate weapon from Windsor Forest High student
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah-Chatham school leaders say all students are safe following a lockdown at Windsor Forest High School this morning. In a statement released by the district, school leaders say a weapon was found on a student following a fight in the cafeteria. The weapon was confiscated by the Campus Police department.
WTGS
Police find weapon on Windsor Forest High student after cafeteria fight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Campus Police found a weapon on a student at Windsor Forest High school after a fight broke out in the cafeteria on Wednesday. According to SCCPSS officials, after an altercation took place in the cafeteria, students alerted administrators that they had seen a weapon. Administrators immediately placed the school on lockdown.
WJCL
Police investigating after afternoon shooting in Savannah, 1 man injured
Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male was injured on the 600 block of Cape Street. The injuries are said to be non life-threatening at this time. The investigation is ongoing. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
UPDATE: Georgia police continue search for missing 20-month-old, last seen Oct. 5
UPDATE 10/6/22 4:32 p.m.: The search for Simons remains ongoing. The Chatham County Police Department is executing search warrants and conducting interviews with individuals who may have information on Simons’ whereabouts. “We’re going to hold out hope that he’s still alive, and that we can find him and bring him home safe to his parents,” […]
wtoc.com
Man shot in the 600 block of Cape Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place in the 600 block of Cape Street Tuesday. Police say a man was shot and his injuries are non-life threatening. No further details are available at this time. Stick with WTOC for updates.
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Man Arrested in Mobile Home Park During Burglary, Charged in Several Burglaries
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Rodriquez Marquise Bunyon Monday during a burglary at Pine Inn Mobile Home Park near Register. He was then identified as the offender in several other burglaries and charged with multiple counts of burglary, as well as other related charges. From BCSO:. On October...
SPD: Missing woman found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department says a missing woman has been found safe. Lindsey Smith Poole, 46, was last seen on Sept. 29 at the Abercorn Laquinta Inn. SPD announced Poole was found safe on Oct. 6.
allongeorgia.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Siebald Street Closed Oct 10 Due to Renovation
Thru traffic on Siebald Street will be impacted on Monday, October 10. According to the City of Statesboro, a portion of Siebald will be closed between Courtland Street and Hill Street. The closure is due to the Bulloch County Courthouse Annex HVAC renovation project and is required for crane access...
Ft. Stewart soldier, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Ludowici home
LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead in their Ludowici home last week in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Long County Sheriff’s Office, Staff Sgt. Deveraux Cato, 34, was found dead along with his wife, Sashya Cato inside their home on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Investigators in Long […]
WJCL
Police: Savannah pedestrian killed after running into traffic, struck by driver of Ford Explorer
Update 9:51 a.m. Tuesday: Police say the victim has died from their injuries. The following statement was issued Tuesday by Savannah Police:. "Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating an Oct. 3 crash on White Bluff Road that resulted in the death of a 36-year-old Savannah man. Officers responded...
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
ONLY ON 3: Exclusive interview with missing toddler’s babysitter
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — WSAV spoke exclusively with the babysitter of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Wednesday morning. “I’ve been keeping Quinton and Zane for 6 months,” Diana McCarta said. “I kept them yesterday, and they went home last night.” McCarta said she babysits little Quinton and his sibling and was […]
thecentersquare.com
Georgia study indicates $103M in improvements needed for state's air cargo system
(The Center Square) — A Georgia study identified more than $103 million in air cargo investments at Georgia airports to keep up with growing demands, and state taxpayers may fund at least some of the projects. The Statewide Air Cargo Study conducted for the Georgia Department of Transportation recommended...
WJCL
Chatham County Health Department confirms rabid bat following attack
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Hilton Head Island visitor attacked by a raccoon. A bat in Savannah has tested positive for rabies after health officials say it bit the hand of a resident. That resident is now recovering from the bite and is expected to be OK. The...
