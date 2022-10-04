Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEAL WITH WILDLAND FIRE SOUTH OF CANYONVILLE
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and five rural fire agencies along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildland fire about four miles south of Canyonville just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the 95 O’Shea was...
nbc16.com
Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
kqennewsradio.com
UMPQUA BREWFEST HAPPENING SATURDAY
Umpqua Watersheds is hosting the 11th Umpqua Brew Fest on Saturday. It will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. Umpqua Watersheds Executive Director Kasey Hovik said the main focus of the event is allowing for patrons to taste craft beers, ciders and other brews, from brewers throughout Oregon. Hovik said it’s a celebration of clean water, craft beer, and sustainable living in southern Oregon’s hundred valleys of the Umpqua.
kqennewsradio.com
MOP UP UNDERWAY ON 95 O’SHEA FIRE
Mop up is underway on the 95 O’Shea Fire about four miles south of Canyonville, near Canyon Creek Road, just east of Interstate 5. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope of the Douglas Forest Protective Association said crews continued to work aggressively on Friday. Pope said they achieved an entire control line around the perimeter of the fire. It is in heavy, dead and downed timber on steep terrain with limited availability. The 95 O’Shea Fire is listed at 7.4 acres and began late Thursday night.
kqennewsradio.com
BLOCKTOBER FEST HAPPENING SATURDAY
Blocktober Fest is happening Saturday in downtown Roseburg. It is part a series of events celebrating the Roseburg Sesquicentennial. Sponsored by NeighborWorks Umpqua, the event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Jackson Street and Main Street downtown will be closed from Washington Street to Lane Avenue. The family zone...
kezi.com
Abandoned Florence house burns to the ground
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A house north of Florence on Highway 101 is a total loss after a fire early Thursday morning caused severe damage and scorched nearby vegetation, Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue said. According to SVFR, the involved house was an abandoned home in the 88000 block of Highway...
kqennewsradio.com
AMACHER COUNTY PARK AND CAMPGROUND TO CLOSE MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The Douglas County Parks Department will temporarily close access to Amacher County Park next Monday and Tuesday. A release said the closure is necessary in order to complete the paving portion of an improvement project that started in August. Once completed, the project will include the repaving of the parking lot, installation of new curbs, new stormwater catch-basins and striping of parking spots near the boat ramp area. The release said as with any construction or road project, unforeseen delays due to weather, equipment and material availability could possibly extend the anticipated project timeline.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING ONCE AGAIN
A transient was cited for littering once again, by Roseburg Police Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. the 54-year old man was contacted on the old trestle, which is now a walkway and path, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The...
KCBY
North Bend neighbors want answers after morning home explosion
NORTH BEND, Ore. — A morning explosion causes concern to residents in a North Bend neighborhood. Neighbors say around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning they heard a loud explosion. That sound came from a now-charred home located at the corner of Troy Lane and Pony Creek Road in North Bend that sits just behind North Bend High School.
kqennewsradio.com
YONCALLA LIFTS CONSERVE AND BOIL WATER ORDERS
Officials with the City of Yoncalla lifted “Conserve” and “Boil Water” orders on Friday afternoon. City Administrator Jennifer Bragg said water samples tested at Umpqua Research in Myrtle Creek confirmed that water coming from the community’s water treatment system meets Oregon Health Authority and federal standards and is safe to drink. Water customers in Yoncalla and five nearby water districts had been under the orders for nearly a week, after the plant’s main water line burst on September 29th, leading to extensive damage in the facility.
kqennewsradio.com
CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR IN ROSEBURG FRIDAY AFTERNOON
Non-affiliated candidate for governor Betsy Johnson will be in Roseburg Friday afternoon. The former state senator from Scappoose will continue her series of “Beers with Betsy” events with a stop at North Forty Beer Company on Southeast Jackson Street in downtown. Johnson will speak at the gathering which takes place between 4:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Johnson is also spending time in Grants Pass Friday before heading to Eugene.
kezi.com
Lost hunter found in woods after massive search
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 72-year-old hunter who reportedly spent almost two-and-a-half days lost in the wilderness was found and taken to a hospital for injuries Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, the man left his camp near the Hill’s Creek Reservoir at...
kezi.com
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SWINGING A KNIFE
A Roseburg man was jailed after an alleged disturbance where he reportedly went to a neighbor’s property and was swinging a knife around. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said Thursday morning shortly after 11:00 a.m. deputies responded to the 600 block of Buckhorn Road in Dixonville. 44-year old Michael Smith also allegedly stabbed a wooden bench during the incident, causing a victim to be afraid for his life. Smith allegedly refused to listen to deputies and when told he was under arrest, started tensing up and grabbed a bottle of alcohol.
kqennewsradio.com
YONCALLA DUPLEX UNIT A COMPLETE LOSS IN FIRE
A duplex unit in Yoncalla is a complete loss following a fire Monday night. David Adkisson of North Douglas County Fire and EMS said crews were called to the fire at about 8:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Cedar Street. Adkisson said nearby volunteer firefighters were first on scene to provide a size up of the situation and establish command of the scene for incoming units.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash, Roseburg, Oct. 6
ROSEBURG, Ore. – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, shortly before 9:00 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2900-block of Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel. Deputies were on scene shortly after the crash occurred and were alerted by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot. Multiple deputies and officers from neighboring agencies responded to the incident. Deputies located the driver, who had changed his appearance and was trying to flee. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix of Roseburg. Blix was taken into custody without incident. The pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, was identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones of Myrtle Creek. Blix was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Manslaughter II, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver to an Injured Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person. A section of Highway 99 near the crash scene was closed to the public for approximately 3.5 hours. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Douglas County Fire District #2.
kqennewsradio.com
YONCALLA WAITING FOR TEST RESULTS
Officials with the City of Yoncalla are waiting for test results to see if they can lift “Conserve” and “Boil Water” orders that have been in place for nearly a week. City Administrator Jennifer Bragg said water reached all households by just after 4:00 p.m. Thursday. That allowed staff to begin gathering samples from around the community so a lab can determine if the water is meeting state and federal water quality standards. Results are expected to be complete late Friday afternoon. Bragg said if everything looks good, the orders will be lifted.
KVAL
I-5 northbound off ramp just south of Roseburg reopened after crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that the I-5 northbound offramp at Exit 120, about 4 miles south of Roseburg, is closed due a crash. ODOT says this will likely be a long closure. They advise drivers to use alternate routes. For more information visit TripCheck.com.
beachconnection.net
Retro Trailer Rally Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Florence This Weekend
(Florence, Oregon) – Rollin' retro with a healthy helping of kitsch and camp: that's what's in store for the central Oregon coast burgh of Florence this weekend. Dozens of kooky trailers, gussied up in all manner of wacky exteriors takes to the roads on Saturday, October 8 with the Goin' with the Flo Vintage Trailer Rally. Some 30 or so trailers in a unique retro style will be staged for public viewing, in the return of an event that proved popular its first two years but was interrupted by the pandemic.
kezi.com
Log truck spill slows traffic on Highway 126 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – A semi-truck carrying timber has lost its cargo, spilling logs onto the roadway and slowing traffic. The incident reportedly happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Monday, October 3 at Highway 126 near 52nd Street. The eastbound lane was blocked, and officials responded quickly to clear the jam. It is currently unknown if anyone was injured in the incident.
