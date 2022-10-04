The Job Market's ‘Game of Musical Chairs' May Be Slowing — But Workers Still Have Power, Say Economists

Read full article on original website
Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.5% in September, Payrolls Rise by 263,000 as Job Market Stays Strong
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month, short of the Dow Jones estimate for 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5%, down 0.2 percentage point as the labor force participation rate edged lower. Average hourly earnings rose 5% from a year ago, slightly below the estimate. Leisure and hospitality, health care...
Food Stamps: COLA Update Increases SNAP EBT Benefits By 12.5% Starting Oct. 1
Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get a needed financial boost thanks to a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) due to go into effect for fiscal...
10-Year Treasury Yield Pops After September Jobs Report
Treasury yields rose on Friday as investors digested September jobs report and its indications about inflation and future Federal Reserve policy. The benchmark 10-year Treasury added 6 basis points to 3.883%. It has seen a volatile couple of weeks, falling below 3.6% briefly earlier in the week after surpassing the 4% mark last week.
The 10 States Where Home Insurance Rates Are Rising the Fastest—and None Are New York Or California
Americans continue to feel the sting of rising prices. As measured by the Consumer Price Index, inflation is up 8.3% over the past 12 months. But some costs are increasing much faster. Take homeowners insurance premiums. The cost to insure your home is up 12.1% on the year, according to...
Heating costs expected to soar this winter – save money by doing these things￼
Americans busy clearing leaves from gutters and protecting their pipes may want to add another to-do before winter arrives – prepare for a spike in heating costs.
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
Silicon Valley VC Has Been Investing in Climate Tech for a Decade — Here's What He's Into Now
Zachary Bogue co-founded the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC in 2011 and since then, he and his co-founder Matt Ocko have invested in scores of companies that have gone public or been acquired. DCVC invests in climate to make money, not out of a social manifesto. Areas of climate...
