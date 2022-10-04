Read full article on original website
Do You Live In One Of The Best Places In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer - five Great Lakes, four seasons, and countless city and travel destinations like Mackinac Island, Detroit, and the Upper Peninsula just to name a few. Whether you prefer small-town or city life, Michigan has a place for you. That being said, statistics show that...
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Michigan Criminals That Time Has Forgotten: 1935-1953
One thing we can be sure of never running out of is criminals – a/k/a lawbreakers, outlaws, hoodlums, delinquents, desperados…..and just plain bad guys. Michigan is home to one of the largest prisons in the country. We’ve definitely had our share of thugs and felons. Many Michigan criminals went on to become infamous, others became rehabilitated and had successful lives, and most of them just plain slipped under the radar, not making a name for themselves.
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Michigan, you should add the following towns to your list.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
Here’s Where You Can Find the Oldest Trees In Michigan
Where would you expect to find the oldest trees in Michigan? For that matter, how would one even know if they were the oldest?. The answer is, no one does know...at least they haven't successfully figured that out yet. Sure, they can pinpoint a good number of Michigan's oldest trees, but when it comes to THE oldest, no one has come up with a definite way to tell.
michiganradio.org
Michigan's Proposal 3 would protect abortion rights but leave details unsettled
The future of abortion rights in Michigan is on the November ballot. But if the proposal passes, it would not settle every question regarding abortion rights in Michigan. Abortion remains legal in Michigan under two court orders that bar enforcement of the 1931 law. That dormant law would ban abortions except to save the life of a pregnant woman.
Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!
It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
Federal funds bring high-speed internet to almost 68,000 Michigan households
Michigan is one of three states approved for high-speed internet funding. The U.S. Department of Treasury granted the state $250.6 million for broadband infrastructure projects. The grant comes from the Capital Projects Fund. The extended broadband infrastructure will target locations currently lacking access to internet with speeds of at least...
WJR
Governor Whitmer Announces the Development of Two New Electric Battery Factories in Michigan
BIG RAPIDS, Michigan, October 6, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Wednesday in announcing two new substantial investments in EV battery plants to be built in Michigan. The first is a $1.6 billion dollar investment by Michigan-based Our Next Energy to build a battery manufacturing...
Two Michigan Campgrounds Named the Best for Celebrating Halloween
Many campgrounds around the state of Michigan celebrate Halloween but only two made the list of the best in the country. The website Camendium recently posted a list of what they felt were the best campgrounds in the country for celebrating Halloween. If there are two things Michiganders love it's...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
The Best U-Pick Apple Orchards Across Michigan
Summer is over. But that doesn't mean that you can't get out there and pick your own fruit. Sure, the farms don't have any more in-season strawberries, blueberries, or cherries for you to pick. But what they do have is apples!. Apple season is upon us, meaning that farms and...
Michigan Warned to Avoid Produce From Farm Using Human Waste as Fertilizer
Check your produce. A Michigan farm has been busted for fertilizing its crops with raw human waste, which is considered a big no-no by state health inspectors. The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development issued the warning on Monday (10/3), saying residents should not consume produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer. Homer is located about halfway between Battle Creek and Jackson.
wdet.org
Exploring the pros and cons of Michigan’s November ballot proposals
On election day, voters will consider three ballot measures affecting term limits, voter access and abortion in Michigan. Michigan Proposal 1 would allow state lawmakers to stay in office for up to 12 years, regardless of the chamber they serve in. It would also require lawmakers and statewide elected officials to provide financial disclosures. Currently, lawmakers can serve up to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
5 Michigan Counties You Can’t Pronounce or Locate
All of us were supposed to learn Michigan History (and I assume geography) back in the day. LakeVille Community Schools in Otisville (my old stomping grounds) dedicated an entire class in middle school to Michigan History. Admittedly, learning 83 county names & locations didn't hold up in my brain over time, either.
