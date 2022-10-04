Zac Efron Bonds with 81-Year-Old Hero Who Inspired His New Film, The Greatest Beer Run Ever Movie: ‘I Was Honored’

Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Adopted Man Discovers Family After 20 Years When Brother Used His Unusual Name to Track Him Down
An adopted man discovered his biological family after 20 years when his brother tracked him down on Instagram thanks to his unusual first name. Iverson Poff, 20, was adopted from birth and raised by his adoptive parents—but always wondered who his biological family were. Iverson, who grew up in...
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis reflects on an incident involving alcohol during the filming of Forgetting Sarah Marshall that got her "in trouble."
Ari Fletcher On BET+ ‘The Impact Atlanta:’ ‘I Didn’t Think I Was Gonna Be As Open As I Was’
Fletcher kiki's with Posted On The Corner's DJ Misses and spills some of the tea on the show and how she was a bit nervous to share her life on the camera.
NME
TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension
Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
Beyoncé Deemed “Arrogant” For Allegedly Not Clearing An “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” Sample
Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” interpolates ’90s pop band Right Said Fred’s hit single, “I’m Too Sexy,” but the group is considering her to be “arrogant” for not going through them to clear the sample. Right Said Fred—comprised of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass—spoke out about their issue with Bey at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. [BMI] Awards, held on Monday (Oct. 3). More from VIBE.comDrake's 'Take Care' Has Officially Spent 500 Weeks On The Billboard 200Drake Announces Apollo Theater Concert For This FallBeyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is A Joyous, Love-Driven Ode To Black Queerness “Normally, the artist approaches us but Beyoncé didn’t because she is such...
papermag.com
'Love, Pamela' Brings Pamela Anderson's Story 'Full Circle'
Pamela Anderson has cemented herself in American iconography as one of history's most recognizable sex symbols. The ex-Playboy Playmate has since welcomed audiences into her world in an attempt to craft a more nuanced, raw portrait of herself that was left out of the conversation for so long. Her forthcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, chronicles over three decades of her career and the "messy" life she led behind the scenes.
iheart.com
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miley Cyrus, Bella, Lil' Kim, Marisa Tomei, Tara Reid!
New just broke about country music star Billy Ray Cyrus becoming engaged to his new girlfriend, an artist called Firerose. Miley Looked Amazing Playing With Def Leppard at Taylor’s Tribute!. Happy Birthday SATURDAY…Bella Thorne is 25. Actress who made millions on the adult subscription site Only Fans while...
Beyoncé Stuns in New Photos from Tiffany & Co. Ad Campaign
Every queen needs her jewels and, for Beyoncé, they come in a Tiffany Blue box. The Grammy Award winner recently collaborated with the historic jewelry brand on a campaign that’s all about loving yourself as you “Lose Yourself in Love.”. If there’s one thing we know about...
The FADER
Nicki Minaj recruits a dancehall all-star team on “Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)”
A couple of months ago Nicki Minaj remixed Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng's "Likke Miss" and promptly got quite mad when YouTube put an age restriction on the accompanying video. Today Minaj returns with a an updated version of the track (yes, a remix of the remix) with a host of...
DreamDoll At The Impact Atlanta Red Carpet “You Have To Have A Strong Mind For Reality TV’
DreamDoll, who just released her project "Life In Plastic 3" with features from French Montana, LunchMoney Lewis and Capella Grey talks with DJ Misses from Posted On The Corner the new reality show's premiere.
Good News Network
Keanu Reeves Creates Comic Books with New Superhero that Kinda Looks Like Him
Keanu Reeves made his comic book writing debut recently with BRZRKR, an exceptionally-violent graphic novel about an immortal warrior’s blood-fueled quest about the truth to his existence. Launched in 2021 with acclaimed illustrator Ron Garney, and co-written with New York Times bestseller Matt Kindt, it was the highest selling...
Lorne Michaels Reveals Key Detail of Chevy Chase, Bill Murray Fight Mystery
A "Saturday Night Live" rumor was confirmed by producer Lorne Michaels who discussed Chase and Murray's fight on the "Fly on the Wall" podcast.
Kristin Cavallari Shares Beachy Photos From 'Spiritual Journey' in Mexico
Kristin Cavallari decided to take a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life to relax and detox in Mexico—physically, emotionally, and spiritually. The 35-year-old shared photos from her vacation in Los Barriles, Mexico with her best friend Justin Anderson on Instagram, opening up in the caption about how healing it has been.
Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys Names ‘One of the Greatest Collaborations [He’s] Ever Done’
The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson named one 'Smiley Smile' track as a favorite original, saying it was one of the 'greatest collaborations' he's ever done.
Dixie D'Amelio Recalls Setting Up Sister Charli With Landon Barker
Watch: Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA. Dixie D'Amelio knows a thing or two about playing cupid. After all, she set her little sister Charli D'Amelio up with Landon Barker earlier this year. The "Psycho" singer reflected on pointing Charli towards the musician without realizing sparks were about to fly.
Nicole Scherzinger Channels Cher & Selena In Cutout Red Jumpsuit For ‘The Masked Singer’: Watch
Nicole Scherzinger sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did on The Masked Singer. The 44-year-old channeled one of Cher’s most iconic outfits when she wore a skintight, sparkly red jumpsuit with a massive cutout on the bodice. Nicole posted a video of...
Rosalía Brings Out Her Best Poses in Jersey Boots, Slippers & More for Acne Studios Fall 2022 Campaign
Acne Studios unveiled its 2022 campaign, fronted by the trailblazing Spanish singer and songwriter Rosalía. Photographed by the Dutch artist Paul Kooiker, the campaign reimagines the musical icon as a historical muse in a series of intimate still and moving images. Wearing key pieces from the fall runway collection, each look infused with Rosalía’s own uncompromising style. The campaign is intended to showcase the experimental materiality that anchors Acne Studios, and which manifests in the fall collection in the manipulation and repurposing of denim, jersey and leather. The singer’s favorite pieces were the jersey boots and the sunglasses. “I love how bold...
