Read full article on original website
Related
advocatemag.com
What’s going on at The Galleria this month
It’s that time of the year at The Galleria when autumn festivities abound and pumpkin spice wafts through the air. There’s plenty to do, from a spooky book signing to American Girl Doll halloween makeovers, there’s something for the whole family. Here’s a look at what’s coming up.
advocatemag.com
Photos: How East Dallas gets in the Halloween spirit
We’re a week into October, and our neighborhood is preparing for Halloween. That includes planning costumes, stocking up on candy and, of course, decorating the house. It’s a busy time for everyone. The State Fair of Texas has started, the big Red River game is this weekend, and football season is in full swing for high school, college and pro leagues. People are getting holiday plans nailed down, flights booked, menus set.
advocatemag.com
Retro Advocate: The 1964 State Fair, and meet Swiss immigrants who settled White Rock Creek
Meet Jacob and Anna Hinterman Buhrer, Swiss immigrants who settled on White Rock Creek in the 1880s. The family first lived in the area that is now Junius and Gaston. Jacob acquired land and 12 milk cows but quickly realized that the area was not viable for cattle grazing, so he moved the family to a meadow with water and good drainage and constructed a house and barn. Jacob purchased 350 acres. In 1890, a white, two-story home sat atop a hill on their property. Here’s the rest of the story behind this lesser-known pioneer family. (More)
advocatemag.com
Digital literacy program for Latino families launched in Oak Cliff, throughout Dallas
Nearly half of Hispanic households include at least one member who is not digitally literate, defined as the ability to find, evaluate and communicate information digitally/online, according to a national survey conducted by Morning Consult and Frito-Lay. Co-authors of the study, Frito Lay, just announced a partnership with LULAC National...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advocatemag.com
Day of the Dead art contest and October events at the North Oak Cliff Library
The North Oak Cliff Library’s Day of the Dead art contest is open through 6 p.m. Oct. 29. The contest is open to students in kindergarten-12th grade who live in Oak Cliff or attend school here. Artwork can be in any two-dimensional medium, including crayons or collage. Find links to the flyer and PDF entry form at the bottom of this page.
advocatemag.com
Retro Advocate: Meet Little Bob’s BBQ at the State Fair circa 1964 and Ray Wylie Hubbard
A food vendor at the State Fair of Texas takes more than experience, tenacity and drive. It’s easy to apply, but vendors from previous years are given the right of first refusal, which means that slots rarely open up. Once you’re in, it can be quite the golden ticket. Food booths at the fair can earn as much as $1 million in the one month they’re open every year, and vendor licenses at the fair are often passed down through generations. There were no Black food vendors for the first 78 years of the fair until Huey Nash opened Little Bob’s BBQ there in 1964, three years after the fair was desegregated. It took Nash five years and pressure from the Black Chamber of Commerce to get his license. He was the only Black concessionaire at the fair until the early ’80s. Now, about half of the food booths are Black-owned. (More)
advocatemag.com
Mount Auburn Elementary celebrates centennial anniversary
Mount Auburn STEAM Academy welcomed Dallas ISD leaders, alumni and community members to its 100-year celebration event this morning. The school opened its doors Jan. 2, 1922, to help ease overcrowding at nearby Oran Roberts Elementary. On the first day, 275 students and 12 teachers marched down Grand Avenue from the school to the new campus.
advocatemag.com
Comment on bike plan, land-use plan at an upcoming workshop
The City of Dallas is asking for public input on updates to the bike plan and land-use plan. The ForwardDallas Comprehensive Plan sets guidelines for how public and private land should be used. Since April 2021, when the plan was launched, there have been several opportunities for community members to share their input, including facilitated workshops, surveys, community and stakeholder events, and interactive comments.
IN THIS ARTICLE
advocatemag.com
Clyde Barrow resting place, Western Heights Cemetery, fundraiser Oct. 22
Meet the relatives of Bonnie and Clyde and hear ideas for a master landscape plan for Western Heights Cemetery during a fundraiser this month. The West Dallas outlaw Clyde Barrow is buried in the cemetery, along with his brother and gang member Buck, aka Marvin, and their parents. Those are...
advocatemag.com
Musical story time set for Audelia Road Library
If you’re looking to level up your kids’ typical quiet story time, Audelia Road Library has a music-filled story time planned. Next Saturday, Oct. 15, the Audelia Road Library Friends will follow the annual meeting with music from Narwhals and Waterfalls and stories from the children’s librarian. Narwhals and Waterfalls is both a children’s music group and Social-Emotional Learning resource for educators.
advocatemag.com
East Dallas apartment communities change hands in court-ordered sale
Several apartment communities in East Dallas have sold to an Arlington-based property operator, The Dallas Morning News reports. More than 15 properties scattered along Gaston Avenue, Grigsby Avenue, Junius Street, Live Oak Street, Annex Avenue, Haskell Avenue and Swiss Avenue were purchased by 180 Multifamily Properties in a court-ordered sale.
advocatemag.com
Dallas United Crew reigns victorious in Oklahoma
Dallas United Crew, which is based at White Rock Lake, traveled last weekend to the Oklahoma Regatta Festival and returned with seven medals. The festival features rowing and dragon boat racing. Two of the races are rowing regattas: the Head of the Oklahoma and the Night Sprints. The Head of the Oklahoma, which was held on Saturday and was sponsored by Oklahoma City University, is 2.5 miles long and takes crews under 11 bridges, including an active railroad and Interstate 35. The top six finishers in every marquee event qualify for the OG&E Night Sprints, a 500-meter sprint race occurring after the sun goes down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advocatemag.com
Dallas leads U.S. cities in small business job and hourly earnings growth
Dallas leads U.S. cities in small business job growth and hourly earnings growth for workers, according to a recent study. Hourly earnings growth for workers of U.S. small businesses slowed in September, according to the latest Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch, however the researchers report the Dallas metro area is performing better than other cities, with our median wage at $31.38 and a month-over-month 7.44%. That makes the seventh month Dallas has led the country in rate of growth.
advocatemag.com
Over 2,600 affordable housing units in East Dallas council districts in the development pipeline
More than 2,600 affordable housing units in East Dallas City Council districts are in the City of Dallas’ development pipeline for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Those units include projects that were completed in the last fiscal year; are under construction; or have been approved for some financing assistance, according to a memorandum addressed to the City Council Housing and Homelessness Committee.
advocatemag.com
CIA invests in Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences
The CIA is now investing in Colossal Biosciences, a company working on de-extinction of the woolly mammoth. Funding is coming via In-Q-Tel, a nonprofit venture capital firm funded by the CIA, The Intercept reports. In-Q-Tel was founded in 1999, as the CIA and government agencies realized they were missing out on the technologies and innovations being created by firms in the private sector.
Comments / 0