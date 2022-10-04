Read full article on original website
Related
How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet
NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Mahsa Alimardani of the human rights group Article 19, about the role the internet and social media are playing in the on-going protests over a woman's death in Iran.
Fox News CEO warned against 'crazies' after 2020 election, Dominion says
Besieged by angry viewers, denounced by then-President Trump, questioned by some of its own stars, Fox News found itself in a near-impossible spot on Election Night 2020 after its election-analysis team announced before any other network that Joe Biden would win the pivotal swing state of Arizona. Fox News CEO...
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
Biden has $52 billion for semiconductors. Today, work begins to spend that windfall
President Biden is heading to an IBM manufacturing plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Thursday to tout a new $20 billion investment the company is making in semiconductor research and development as well as other advanced technologies. It's the second big tech manufacturing announcement this week, following news from Micron that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why worker productivity has fallen in the U.S.
Productivity is probably the most important economic indicator for the health of an economy, and it's falling. There is a battle over the narrative around worker productivity and the stakes are high. Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money. She's also a correspondent for...
Some leading robot makers are pledging not to weaponize them
Boston Dynamics and five other robotics companies have signed an open letter saying what many of us were already nervously hoping for anyway: Let's not weaponize general-purpose robots. The six leading tech firms — including Agility Robotics, ANYbotics, Clearpath Robotics, Open Robotics and Unitree — say advanced robots could result...
WFAE
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0