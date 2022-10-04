Read full article on original website
Far Cry 6 Game Of The Year Edition Out Now, Includes Upcoming Expansion Lost Between Worlds
Despite no announcement from Ubisoft, the company has released a Far Cry 6 Game of the Year edition. It includes the base game, all season pass content, all updates, and a new expansion. The expansion is called Lost Between Worlds, and it's said to be launching "soon." No further details...
Overwatch 2 Queue Times and Server Issues, Explained | GameSpot News
We break down Overwatch 2’s problematic launch, the next, next Call of Duty leaks, as does the imminent release of yet another Need for Speed game. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Overwatch 2 servers are now live, but players have been having a very hard time accessing...
2025's Call Of Duty Is Reportedly A Sequel To Advanced Warfare
Sledgehammer Games is currently working on a follow-up to Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare slated for 2025, a new report suggests. Reliable Call of Duty leaker Ralph Valve says that the studio is hoping to abandon the World War II setting of their recent work and return to the sci-fi setting that they left back in the mid-2010's.
Shopping Clutter 17: Detective Agency
We have no news or videos for Shopping Clutter 17: Detective Agency. Sorry!
Battlefield 2042's The Liquidators Event Arrives October 11 With New Mode And Free Login Rewards
Battlefield 2042's first live-service event, The Liquidators, has been announced and it's launching soon. The limited-time event runs October 11-25, bringing a new mode, cosmetics, and more. The Liquidators event has some narrative elements, too. You'll play as a Liquidator, a member of a "vicious hit squad," taking on Dark...
GTA Online Halloween Update Adds New Kill-Or-Be-Killed Mode, Free Spooky Mask, And More
Just like Red Dead Online, Grand Theft Auto Online is celebrating Halloween with a month-long event that brings a new mode, a free cosmetic item, various discounts, and more. GTA Online's new mode is called Judgement Day. It pits a team of motorcyclists against other people on foot in what Rockstar describes as a "kill-or-be-killed, hide-and-seek scenario." The players being hunted are trying to survive until dawn while the hunters are trying to find them and wipe them out.
Microsoft Looking Into Allowing Users To Disable Xbox's Quick Resume Feature
A future Xbox update may allow people to disable Quick Resume, a feature that can run into issues in certain games. Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told a fan on Twitter that the ability to disable Quick Resume "makes sense," and it's something he may ask his teams to look into.
You Can Finally Buy A Steam Deck With No Wait
Good news, Valve fans: You no longer have to wait in line for a reservation to buy a Steam Deck. Instead, you can buy it on demand--you know, the way you purchase everything else in your life. (Well, except that PS5.) Valve has also unveiled the device's promised docking station, which costs $89 and ships in 1-2 weeks.
We've Reached Peak Battle Pass, And I Can No Longer Keep Up With My Favorite Games
This week, I played my first-ever round of Overwatch. I was immediately impressed by the game's synergistic class-based elements, and how a well-oiled machine of a team can quickly dismantle the opposition. I also loved the colors and art direction and the obviously thoughtful map design. It didn't take long for me to believe the hype--even if this much-anticipated sequel is perhaps too close to the original in certain ways. Still, for new eyes like mine, Overwatch 2 has been a revelation, but has also provided another look at something that has been consuming too much of my free time already: the battle pass.
Skyrim Cannot Be Stopped: It's Now Available In Yet Another Place, The Epic Games Store
It's become something of a meme that Bethesda's The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is available on every platform and in every place under the sun already, but in fact, the game continues to grow its footprint. Bethesda's immeasurably popular role-playing game's Anniversary Edition launched today, October 6, on the Epic...
Cyberpunk 2077 Core Team Moving To Boston To Start Work On Sequel
A sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is officially underway, with development being handled by a new Boston-based team. Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Pawel Sasko tweeted that he would be relocating from CD Projekt Red in Poland to the new US studio after work concludes on the Phantom Liberty expansion, and will be joined by several members of the "core team" for the sequel.
PS5 System Update Out Now, Doesn't Do Much
The newest PlayStation 5 system software update is out now, but don't get too excited. The October 5 update is all about improving system performance and not adding new features. That may not be all that exciting, but better performance is always good. The new PS5 update brings the system...
October's Platinum Collection Steam Game Bundle Is Awesome
Fanatical’s Platinum Collection bundle for October is now available, offering up to seven PC games for $20. Like Fanatical’s other build-it-yourself bundle, customers select from 18 games to create their own custom bundle of seven games. You can also opt for a three-game package for $10 or five games for $15, but the $20 tier offers the best savings. All purchases also come with a coupon for 5% off a future purchase at Fanatical.
Dreamed Away (SnowCable)
Latest on Dreamed Away (SnowCable) We have no news or videos for Dreamed Away (SnowCable). Sorry!
No Man's Sky Waypoint (4.0) Update Trailer
Introducing Waypoint, No Man's Sky's 4.0 update. An overhaul of fundamental gameplay elements including game modes, inventory size and usability, milestones, journey cataloguing and much more!
Ordinary Gods #9 - Chapter IX: Tricks
There are two discs that will end the world. One is in the hands of the Awakened. The other is in Shanghai—but it won’t be for long, as the Awakened and the last of the Honor Guard both race to be the first to claim it!
Overwatch 2 Tank Tier List - All 10 Tanks Ranked
Overwatch has officially made the transition to Overwatch 2, introducing new game modes, heroes, cosmetics, and some fresh balancing changes. The switch over also brings some big changes to the Overwatch 2 tanks. While some players will be sad to hear that the original game is now offline and unplayable it does mean that it got some much needed changes and updates. One of the biggest changes from Overwatch to Overwatch 2 is that switch from a 6v6 to a 5v5, with each team dropping from two tanks down to one.
Gotham Knights Hands On Preview - We're Cautiously Optimistic
Tam and Lucy got about 2 hours of game time with the newest entry in the Batman Arkham series of games. They are back to share their thoughts as they ran around Gotham City as Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood. From combat, to sleuthing, to how the characters all come together in the absence of a Batman; Lucy and Tam cover all aspects of the small slice they were given. For more Gotham Knights content head over to GameSpot and be sure to get all your Gotham Knights coverage here when it launches October 21st on Playstation, Xbox, and PC.
