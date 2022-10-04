ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, AL

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
More cities voting to support medical marijuana dispensaries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Interest continues to grow for medical cannabis around the state. So far, around 20 cities including Birmingham and Tuscaloosa have paved the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to eventually open up, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. “I’m sure municipalities and counties are hearing a...
Two Wanted for Questioning After Shoplifting at Vance Dollar General

The Vance Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals being sought in a "grab and dash" incident that happened at a Vance Dollar General. According to a Facebook post from the Vance Police Department, police say the duo is "wanted for questioning in their grab and dash purchase and for taking advantage of the five finger discounts at a local business in Vance."
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama

Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
Kiwanis hold golf tourney for Weldy Home

The Fayette Kiwanis held its annual Weldy Home Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Fayette Country Club. The tournament was a tremendous success, with 93 golfers particpating. Kiwanis members shown from left, front: Bill McCollum, Rayburn Howard, Melanie Warren, Emily Montague, Don Bell and Jared Long. Back: Danny Meggs, Larry Humber, Jeff Crowley and Mark Montague.
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama

Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Perry Grant Copeland. He was 56 and lived in Hueytown. The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. in the 1900 block of Virginia Lane. Authorities said Copeland’s vehicle left...
Alabama Linebacker Out For Season

Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy is out for the remainder of the football season due to a knee injury, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He's got a knee injury, he's out," said Saban. When the reporter specified and asked if he was out for the season, Saban replied "yes."
