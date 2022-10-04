Read full article on original website
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates expected after delay
University of Alabama homecoming queen candidates are expected to be announced Friday following an unexpected delay. According to reporting by The Crimson White, the five names were supposed to be announced on Sept. 27, but the process was reopened after only four candidates were produced. “The preliminary phase of the...
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death
An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
Former Brookside police chief who allegedly used badge to get out of speeding ticket indicted for impersonating police officer
BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring. Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, […]
STARS Academy Students to Distribute Free Food in West Tuscaloosa Friday
Students and other volunteers will distribute free, non-perishable food items to families with students in Tuscaloosa City Schools Friday morning, a system spokesperson said Thursday afternoon. In a press release promoting the event, TCS mental health coordinator Tesney Davis said the mobile food pantry will be on-site at the New...
More cities voting to support medical marijuana dispensaries
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Interest continues to grow for medical cannabis around the state. So far, around 20 cities including Birmingham and Tuscaloosa have paved the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to eventually open up, according to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. “I’m sure municipalities and counties are hearing a...
Two Wanted for Questioning After Shoplifting at Vance Dollar General
The Vance Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying two individuals being sought in a "grab and dash" incident that happened at a Vance Dollar General. According to a Facebook post from the Vance Police Department, police say the duo is "wanted for questioning in their grab and dash purchase and for taking advantage of the five finger discounts at a local business in Vance."
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Ralph Teenagers Accused of Series of Arsons in Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties
An 18-year-old and two juveniles are responsible for a recent string of structure fires and break-ins in rural Tuscaloosa and Greene Counties, according to court documents filed Monday. In new depositions, TCSO investigators said they responded to three different fires in Ralph in less than six weeks and were aware...
Police say fatal shooting by Alabama tow truck driver was justifiable
Birmingham police say a fatal shooting of a man by a tow truck driver has been ruled justifiable homicide. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Adarius Peterson. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Peterson reportedly got into...
Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the kidnapping and murder of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. She was taken from the Tom Brown Housing Authority Village back in 2019. One of the accused, Patrick Stallworth, is in court on two federal kidnapping charges. On day three...
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ removed from Alabama fight song
A group in Tuscaloosa says the word "Dixie" should be removed from the University of Alabama's (UA) fight song and replaced with "a more appropriate term."
‘It was an accident. That poor baby’s family,’ Man on trial in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s kidnapping texted
A text message sent by Patrick Stallworth just 10 days after the body of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s body was found in a Jefferson County landfill read, “I’m sorry I did this. It was an accident. That poor baby’s family.’’. Prosecutors in the...
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
This Mediterranean restaurant chain is expanding in Alabama
Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant chain Cava opened its first location in Montgomery last month. Weeks later, the chain opened a storefront in Birmingham at Brook Highland Plaza along the U.S. 280 corridor. The restaurant replaced the former Zoe’s Kitchen, which closed over the summer, reported the Birmingham Business Journal. Founded...
Kiwanis hold golf tourney for Weldy Home
The Fayette Kiwanis held its annual Weldy Home Golf Tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Fayette Country Club. The tournament was a tremendous success, with 93 golfers particpating. Kiwanis members shown from left, front: Bill McCollum, Rayburn Howard, Melanie Warren, Emily Montague, Don Bell and Jared Long. Back: Danny Meggs, Larry Humber, Jeff Crowley and Mark Montague.
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
Tuscaloosa Man Arrested for Shooting Ex-Girlfriend’s Tire After Breakup
A Tuscaloosa man faces felony charges for shooting his ex-girlfriend's car tire following a breakup Monday evening. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police responded to a residence in Hay Court Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 7:15 p.m. where police found 31-year-old Ronald Bernard Williams, Jr. at the scene.
56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Perry Grant Copeland. He was 56 and lived in Hueytown. The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. in the 1900 block of Virginia Lane. Authorities said Copeland’s vehicle left...
Alabama Linebacker Out For Season
Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy is out for the remainder of the football season due to a knee injury, according to Alabama head coach Nick Saban. "He's got a knee injury, he's out," said Saban. When the reporter specified and asked if he was out for the season, Saban replied "yes."
