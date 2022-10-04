Ohio State Controlling Board approves funding for radio station in Yellow Springs

The Ohio State Controlling Board approved funding for a Yellow Springs radio station on Monday, according to a press release from a spokesperson for State Representative Brian Lampton.

WYSO is set to receive around $264,785 to update audio consoles, upgrade their technology and automation system, as well as purchase a new microwave tower as they move to a new facility, the release said.

The funding was granted through House Bill 687, the spokesperson said, a bill that State Representative Lampton supported prior to it being signed into law.

“I am glad to see this funding coming to not only the Yellow Springs community, but the Antioch College community as well,” Lampton said, “WYSO does a great job preparing and supporting their students, and I am proud to be a part of that.”

