Yankees made a $100-million mistake with Aaron Judge — and now they better pay | Politi
Back in April, Brian Cashman said he was revealing the Yankees’ final contract offer to Aaron Judge for “transparency purposes,” but it didn’t take an advanced degree in P.R. to understand his true motives. The general manager wanted to redirect the heat over the stalled negotiations from the team to the player — and maybe, back then, it worked.
Ex-Yankees captain Don Mattingly offered ‘different’ role with Marlins, isn’t ready to retire
On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Miami Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. But it seems like he’s planning on sticking around the sport. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson tweeted:
Yankees get dire warning about Aaron Judge’s free-agent market
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
Yankees’ Aaron Judge loses Triple Crown, concedes batting title to Twins’ Luis Arraez
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
Yankees’ speedy infielder leaves via free agency
Tyler Wade returned but never made it back to the Bronx. The 27-year-old elected free agency Thursday, according to his MLB.com page. The Yankees traded for Wade with the Angels on July 14 after Los Angeles designated him for assignment. He appeared on the Yankees’ practice squad, but never got into a game above Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
Astros’ Dusty Baker settles Barry Bonds-Aaron Judge home run record debate
In the midst of celebration, there is conflict. On Tuesday, Aaron Judge blasted his 62nd home run, breaking the American League single-season record. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees outfielder is not the overall single-season home run leader. That title is Barry Bonds’ for...
Yankees assign pitcher to Triple-A after Bronx cameo
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. MLB Trade Rumors reports the New York Yankees assigned pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The Yankees had designated Gonzalez for assignment earlier this week and he passed through waivers without being claimed. He can reject the...
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
Mets’ Buck Showalter ponders questionable rotation, roster decisions for NL Wild Card Series vs. Padres
Well this is interesting. SNY reports New York Mets manager Buck Showalter announced Wednesday that Max Scherzer will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series Friday against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Now wait for it. SNY’s...
Yankees could be done in by 3 roster flaws, MLB insiders say
And now we play the waiting game. The New York Yankees, winners of the American League East division title, await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians, with Game 1 of the American League Division Series slated for Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.
You’ll never guess Yankees’ 2nd-best hitter next to Aaron Judge over 2nd half of the season
ARLINGTON, Texas — Before Aaron Judge finally popped No. 62 in the first inning of the Yankees’ next-to-last game of the regular season, some of the loudest cheers during Tuesday’s long day and night of baseball were for Kyle Higashioka. The catcher didn’t get them for hitting...
What channel is the Phillies game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Cardinals NL Wild Card Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the St. Louis Cardinals, led by third baseman Nolan Arenado, in a MLB Wild Card game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (10/7/22) at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of...
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
Ex-Saints star Drew Brees wants what Giants’ Eli Manning has
Eli and Peyton Manning have a pretty good set up going on. They’re both retired from the field, but get to keep football in their lives by hosting “ManningCast,” an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football on ESPN. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According...
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
NFL Draft 2023: ESPN insiders update top QB prospects | Giants looking for Daniel Jones’ replacement?
The New York Giants have a big one to make when it comes to the future of the franchise. That’s because Daniel Jones is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Giants declined their fifth-year option on...
Ex-Yankees pitcher ready for National League Wild Card Series debut, but in a new role
The St. Louis Cardinals won’t be getting the fully monty during the National League Wild Card Series. MLB Network reports “Jordan Montgomery, Adam Wainwright and Jack Flaherty will all be available out of the bullpen for the @Cardinals today.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The...
Mike Breen Thanks Walt Frazier, Knicks For 'Unbelievable Kindness'
Breen, the New York Knicks' renowned play-by-play man lost his possessions in a massive fire but his listeners and partner have come through.
Yankees injury updates: Matt Carpenter, Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta back for ALDS?
ARLINGTON, Texas — The regular season over, the Yankees have five days to prepare for their Division Series, a best-of-five against either the Cleveland Guardians or Tampa Bay Rays. The time also will be used to come up with a 26-man ALDS roster, which won’t be finalized until the...
