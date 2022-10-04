Two suspects face identity theft and drug charges after Charlotte County deputies say they were caught breaking the county’s curfew early Thursday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Russette, 29, and Kaylee Stevens, 27, were seen at around 1:30 a.m. driving a Nissan Frontier pickup truck in the area of Tuckers Grade in violation of the Charlotte County curfew. After a deputy got behind the vehicle, the truck slowed down, allowing him to run the tag, and the result came back for a Buick. When the deputy tried to pull over the pickup truck, it turned off the main road and onto two side streets before finally stopping. This suspicious behavior led the deputy to call for backup.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO