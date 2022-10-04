ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 2

Related
850wftl.com

14-year-old Florida boy stabs deputy 6 times

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed six times by a teenager while on patrol. The incident was reported just after 2:00 a.m. in Babcock Ranch. According to the report, the deputy noticed the 14-year-old riding a bike in the area despite a...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples police arrest 2 men for separate curfew violations

Two men were arrested Thursday evening and early Friday morning after Naples police say they were caught in separate curfew violations. According to the Naples Police Department, Juan Baca, 28, was pulled over for a traffic violation on Thursday evening after officers thought he was suspiciously parked near North Lake Beach End. When stopped, he could not identify the owner of the vehicle and gave officers several false names. Baca was identified as a North Carolina resident with an out-of-state warrant for arrest.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers detective struck with vehicle by wanted man attempting to flee

On Sunday, the Fort Myers Police Department arrested Keita Gaymon, 27, who was wanted for various alleged crimes. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Gaymon was already wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant female, robbery, and grand theft auto. On Sunday, detectives from FMPD went to 2828 Jackson...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police catch Cortez Blvd robbery suspect

The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a Friday morning robbery on Cortez Boulevard. According to FMPD, a person was robbed on the 2400 block of Cortez Boulevard. Officers say they were able to track down the man they believe is responsible. Police arrested Jahad Oree after a foot chase on US-41 near Mariavilla.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Violent Crime#Fl
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian

Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 suspects face drug, identity theft charges after breaking Charlotte County curfew

Two suspects face identity theft and drug charges after Charlotte County deputies say they were caught breaking the county’s curfew early Thursday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Russette, 29, and Kaylee Stevens, 27, were seen at around 1:30 a.m. driving a Nissan Frontier pickup truck in the area of Tuckers Grade in violation of the Charlotte County curfew. After a deputy got behind the vehicle, the truck slowed down, allowing him to run the tag, and the result came back for a Buick. When the deputy tried to pull over the pickup truck, it turned off the main road and onto two side streets before finally stopping. This suspicious behavior led the deputy to call for backup.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend

A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing person case turns into homicide investigation in Hendry County

Hendry County detectives were investigating a missing person report which quickly evolved into a homicide investigation, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office. On September 30, a report of concern about a missing mother of two young children came to Sheriff Steve Whidden who immediately responded and acted. 39-year-old...
HENDRY COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy