Read full article on original website
Related
850wftl.com
14-year-old Florida boy stabs deputy 6 times
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL– — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed six times by a teenager while on patrol. The incident was reported just after 2:00 a.m. in Babcock Ranch. According to the report, the deputy noticed the 14-year-old riding a bike in the area despite a...
WINKNEWS.com
Naples police arrest 2 men for separate curfew violations
Two men were arrested Thursday evening and early Friday morning after Naples police say they were caught in separate curfew violations. According to the Naples Police Department, Juan Baca, 28, was pulled over for a traffic violation on Thursday evening after officers thought he was suspiciously parked near North Lake Beach End. When stopped, he could not identify the owner of the vehicle and gave officers several false names. Baca was identified as a North Carolina resident with an out-of-state warrant for arrest.
Collier County Sheriff makes 31 arrests for looting, breaking curfew
Police in Southwest Florida have announced the arrest of 31 individuals in the last four days for looting or suspicious activity after curfew.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers detective struck with vehicle by wanted man attempting to flee
On Sunday, the Fort Myers Police Department arrested Keita Gaymon, 27, who was wanted for various alleged crimes. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Gaymon was already wanted for aggravated battery on a pregnant female, robbery, and grand theft auto. On Sunday, detectives from FMPD went to 2828 Jackson...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5-year-old girl attacked by pack of dogs
A 5-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of dogs in Golden Gate Estates. She was then hospitalized due to extensive injuries.
Florida boy, 14, accused of stabbing deputy six times during stop
A Florida deputy was attacked by a teenage boy while on patrol on Thursday.
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies: 2 suspects burglarized Habitat for Humanity site in Port Charlotte, kicked K9
Two suspects were arrested Wednesday night after Charlotte County deputies say they helped steal materials from a Habitat for Humanity construction site and kicked the K9 that tracked them down. Odilio Miranda, 20, and an underage suspect face charges of grand theft, residential burglary, resisting arrest, and causing bodily harm...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police catch Cortez Blvd robbery suspect
The Fort Myers Police Department is investigating a Friday morning robbery on Cortez Boulevard. According to FMPD, a person was robbed on the 2400 block of Cortez Boulevard. Officers say they were able to track down the man they believe is responsible. Police arrested Jahad Oree after a foot chase on US-41 near Mariavilla.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
WINKNEWS.com
Residents living in tough conditions in Fort Myers apartment after Ian
Residents are struggling after a Fort Myers apartment was damaged by Hurricane Ian’s powerful storm surge. People living at Renaissance Preserve in Fort Myers are struggling to get their lives back to normal. Signs have been placed on some apartment doors saying there is a biological hazard due to mold growing inside.
WINKNEWS.com
2 suspects face drug, identity theft charges after breaking Charlotte County curfew
Two suspects face identity theft and drug charges after Charlotte County deputies say they were caught breaking the county’s curfew early Thursday morning. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Russette, 29, and Kaylee Stevens, 27, were seen at around 1:30 a.m. driving a Nissan Frontier pickup truck in the area of Tuckers Grade in violation of the Charlotte County curfew. After a deputy got behind the vehicle, the truck slowed down, allowing him to run the tag, and the result came back for a Buick. When the deputy tried to pull over the pickup truck, it turned off the main road and onto two side streets before finally stopping. This suspicious behavior led the deputy to call for backup.
'They were denying us right away': Florida residents face uncertain future in Ian's aftermath
Headlights brighten the dusty roads under the soft complexion of pre-dawn light. With the landscape in ruins, it’s a new day in Southwest Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Warzone’: Cape Coral family left home after Ian struck, now with family in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, many evacuated to escape what was expected to come. For one couple of 50 years, this was the first time they’ve been through a major hurricane that hit their area of Cape Coral. They stayed through it and hunkered down.
fox13news.com
Arrested looters in Fort Myers Beach were in US illegally, Lee County sheriff says: 'Not tolerating it'
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - Officials in Lee County, Florida, are warning that not all post-Hurricane Ian looters may get off as lucky as the jailed accused scavengers arrested earlier this week — some of whom are in the U.S. illegally. Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33, and Valerie Celeste Salcedo...
Miami New Times
State Agency Refutes Viral Rumor of Mass Child Deaths at Juvenile Detention Center
As with many major news events, the days following Hurricane Ian's catastrophic landfall on the southwest coast of Florida saw rampant misinformation swirl around the internet. After the Category 4 storm struck on September 28, packing winds of 150 mph and slamming Fort Myers and the surrounding area, conspiracy theories...
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
calleochonews.com
Sheriff Carmine Marceno announces the number of deaths due to Hurricane Ian in his county
During Sunday's press conference, Sheriff Carmine Marceno reported the deaths caused by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused massive destruction in Florida, and Lee County was one of the hardest hit areas in the region. On Sunday, Sheriff Carmine Marceno of Lee County shared that there have been 42 deaths due to Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Mandatory Collier County curfew all weekend
A mandatory curfew has been put in place for all unincorporated Collier County starting at midnight on Friday night until 6 a.m. Saturday morning. And the City of Naples curfew starts at 10 p.m. Friday night and lasts until 6 a.m. in residential neighborhoods. This mandatory curfew will be maintained...
WINKNEWS.com
Missing person case turns into homicide investigation in Hendry County
Hendry County detectives were investigating a missing person report which quickly evolved into a homicide investigation, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office. On September 30, a report of concern about a missing mother of two young children came to Sheriff Steve Whidden who immediately responded and acted. 39-year-old...
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
Comments / 2