Lafayette, LA

Northside High School student arrested, charged with terrorizing

By Scott Yoshonis
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A student at Northside High School has been arrested and charged with terrorizing, police said Tuesday.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the juvenile student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center. The arrest stemmed from an incident Monday afternoon, when the student made violent statements saying he was going to “shoot up the school.”

Second LHS online threat being investigated

Several students were present at the time this occurred, authorities said. The Lafayette Police School Resource Officer and Northside school administration were made aware of this incident early this morning. The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that anyone with any information regarding this incident contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.

