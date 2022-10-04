Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Bird's Jealous Reaction to Mom Cuddling With the Cat Has TikTok Cracking Up
Everyone gets a little bit jealous sometimes—it's only natural, especially when someone you love is giving someone else attention. This is common with children when you are constantly competing with each other for mom's attention. This is the case for animal siblings as well, based on one viral video of a jealous bird and an indignant cat.
Cat and His Lookalike 'Buddy' Go Viral as They Walk Back Home Side-By-Side
A cat and his pal trotting home together are taking over TikTok. However, it's not just their friendship that has grabbed people's attention—but their size and striking resemblance. User @hcj1976 (real name Hanne) shared the cute clip of her cat Nils and his "buddy" on September 2, with the...
WATCH: This Sweet New England Kitty is the Perfect Bobcat Babysitter
It's always precious when one animal takes another under its wing. Not only does the unconventionality make for an adorable sight, but it's heartwarming to see animals look out for one another despite their differences. One sweet kitty did just that when placed on babysitting duty for a young bobcat...
Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther: ‘This can actually scare people’
A Michigan-based cat owner has opened up about his pet breaking the world record for tallest cat and how the animal’s large size causes people to mistake him for “a panther”. Fenrir, who is a Savannah cat-breed, made history this week, when the Guinness Book of World...
CNET
Meet the World's Tallest Living Domestic Cat, an Absolute Giant
Think your cat's big? Not compared with Fenrir, a gigantic kitty who belongs to William John Powers, a doctor in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Fenrir is 18.83 inches (47.83 centimeters) tall, and the Guinness Book of World Records has named him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His name, Fenrir, comes...
lovemeow.com
Cat Finds Himself a Crew of Kittens that Follow Him Around and They Won't Take No for an Answer
A cat found himself a crew of kittens that followed him around, and they wouldn't take no for an answer. Jasper, an orange tabby cat, has a soft spot for kittens in need. Ever since he found his forever home with Kelsey Minier (who fostered and adopted him), he's been assisting with kitten management every time Kelsey brings new fosters home.
pethelpful.com
Adopted Cat Who Was Returned After One Day for Being 'Too Shy' Serves As an Important Reminder
Pet adoption is a joyous occasion for all animal loves. The idea of welcoming a new pet to the family is exciting, and we spend a lot of time imagining how our new pet will fit in with the family. However, we must remember to be patient with our new pets as they adjust to a new environment.
pawesome.net
Chihuahua Mom Can’t Quite Figure Out What Her Dog Wants
We all love watching cute dog videos, and TikTok has a never ending supply of them to go around. What is better than catching the glimpse of the lives and loves of other dog owners? We never grow tired of seeing our favorite animal doing cute things!. In this playful...
ohmymag.co.uk
Did your cat suddenly bite you? Here's why
Cats can be unpredictable. One moment they are all sweet and cuddly, another - they snap at you and run away like they want nothing to do with you. Biting out-of-the-blue is another mischief felines are known for. Why do they use their razor-sharp teeth unprovoked? Experts can name at least five reasons.
Cat Sitting on Sleeping Dog's Belly in Street Leaves Internet in Hysterics
A video of a dog and cat relaxing together has gone viral on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. In the 28-second video, posted by Carlo Puri 1, @carlopuri1, a dog can be seen relaxing on its back, legs in the air, while a cat lies neatly on its stomach. Another cat sits close to the dog, staring at the camera, and another dog looks enviously onwards.
Women Are Revealing The "Rookie Mistakes" They Wish They Had Known When They First Joined The Dating Scene
"This will save time on meeting with people."
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
‘The Patient’: Laura Niemi Got in Touch With Local Cantors to Prepare for Her Role
Laura Niemi's character in 'The Patient' is a Reform Jew and cantor. Neimi got in touch with cantors in her area to prepare for the role.
