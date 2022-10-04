Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports bumps Penn State commit to four-star rating
The future outlook for the Penn State offensive line continues to improve as one of its commits in the Class of 2023 has officially been bumped up to four-star status. Anthony Donkoh benefitted from a recent update to the player rankings from 247Sports, and it has given Penn State a bit of a boost with its next recruiting class as a result. Donkoh, from Aldie, Virginia, was given a fourth star on his latest 247Sports recruiting profile on Friday. At the moment, Donkoh is still getting a three-star rating from the 247Sports composite rankings, which averaged the rankings from multiple recruiting...
Report: Commanders to Activate Brian Robinson Jr. for Game vs. Titans
The decision comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt.
Comments / 0