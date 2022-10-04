ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports bumps Penn State commit to four-star rating

The future outlook for the Penn State offensive line continues to improve as one of its commits in the Class of 2023 has officially been bumped up to four-star status. Anthony Donkoh benefitted from a recent update to the player rankings from 247Sports, and it has given Penn State a bit of a boost with its next recruiting class as a result. Donkoh, from Aldie, Virginia, was given a fourth star on his latest 247Sports recruiting profile on Friday. At the moment, Donkoh is still getting a three-star rating from the 247Sports composite rankings, which averaged the rankings from multiple recruiting...
