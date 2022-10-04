Henrico Police offering $10 rabies vaccines to dogs, cats at October pop-up clinic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Does your pet still need a rabies vaccine? The Henrico County Police Division is here to help.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Henrico Police will be offering $10 rabies vaccines for dogs and cats at the county’s Government Center, located at 4301 East Parham Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Additionally, Henrico dog licenses will be available for $10 at the pop-up vaccine clinic. According to the county, licenses are valid for the life of the animal while its owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept up-to-date.

Police officers will be at the pop-up clinic to answer any questions about vaccination and license requirements.

For more information about the clinic, call the Animal Protection Unit at 804-727-8801 .

