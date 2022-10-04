ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Police offering $10 rabies vaccines to dogs, cats at October pop-up clinic

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqVOl_0iLkFXTy00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Does your pet still need a rabies vaccine? The Henrico County Police Division is here to help.

On Saturday, Oct. 15, Henrico Police will be offering $10 rabies vaccines for dogs and cats at the county’s Government Center, located at 4301 East Parham Road, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Short Pump mall wants to allow shoppers to drink alcohol

Additionally, Henrico dog licenses will be available for $10 at the pop-up vaccine clinic. According to the county, licenses are valid for the life of the animal while its owner lives in Henrico and its rabies vaccinations are kept up-to-date.

Police officers will be at the pop-up clinic to answer any questions about vaccination and license requirements.

For more information about the clinic, call the Animal Protection Unit at 804-727-8801 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Henrico County, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
Henrico County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabies Vaccine#Alcohol#Henrico Police#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC12

Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June. Chesterfield Police said Imani Coleman, of the 3800 Block of Greenbay Road in Richmond, Virginia, was reported missing by relatives on Sept. 23. Police described Coleman as a Black female, about...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

54K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy