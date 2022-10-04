ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

European Stocks Close Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed lower on Thursday following another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 0.5%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. All major bourses...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Stock#Casualty Insurance#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Cnbc#Chubb#Progressive
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: GXO Logistics Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Axsome Therapeutics Inc: "They're trying to cure pain. ... We know who didn't do it well, and we're not even going to mention it."
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Treasury Yields Climb as Jitters Over Inflation and Fed Policy Linger

Treasury yields rose Thursday following several days of wild swings that saw the 10-year top 4% last week and drop below 3.6% at one point this week. The benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury note was 5 basis points higher at 3.816%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury rose 8 basis points to 4.235%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies

Comments / 0

Community Policy