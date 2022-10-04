ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
European Stocks Close Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed lower on Thursday following another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 0.5%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. All major bourses...
Cramer's Lightning Round: GXO Logistics Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Axsome Therapeutics Inc: "They're trying to cure pain. ... We know who didn't do it well, and we're not even going to mention it."
How This Popular Jeff Bezos Quote Drives Amazon's Climate Goals

In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets

Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
