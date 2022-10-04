Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Bitcoin Falls After the Jobs Report, But Crypto Prices Are Showing Relative Stability
The crypto market fell with stocks after the highly anticipated jobs report showed the labor market is still tight and could keep the Federal Reserve on course to raise rates aggressively. The price of bitcoin fell 3.3% to $19,380.74, according to Coin Metrics. Ether fell 2.7% to $1,322.40. On Friday...
NBC Los Angeles
European Stocks Close Lower as Markets Fail to Regain Positive Momentum
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European stocks closed lower on Thursday following another choppy trading session, as global markets struggled to recover from recent volatility. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally ended the session down 0.5%, having given back earlier gains of more than 0.8%. All major bourses...
NBC Los Angeles
Elon Musk Is Reviving His Offer to Buy Twitter — Here's How Much You'd Have If You Invested $1,000 in 2013
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is reviving his offer to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, which is about $44 billion, following a tense legal battle between himself and the social media platform, according to a regulatory filing. Twitter issued a statement indicating it intends to close the deal...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AMD, Levi Strauss, DraftKings and More
Here are the companies that are making headlines before the bell:. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – AMD slid 5.3% in the premarket after cutting its sales forecast. The chipmaker said it is being hit by a larger than expected slump in the personal computer market. Levi Strauss (LEVI) –...
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: GXO Logistics Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Axsome Therapeutics Inc: "They're trying to cure pain. ... We know who didn't do it well, and we're not even going to mention it."
NBC Los Angeles
How This Popular Jeff Bezos Quote Drives Amazon's Climate Goals
In 2019, Amazon made its own voluntary commitment to decarbonize by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris climate accord deadline. "'Good intentions don't work, mechanisms do'" is a mantra from Amazon founder and former CEO Jeff Bezos which serves as a road map for how the e-commerce giant intends to meet that goal.
NBC Los Angeles
Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.5% in September, Payrolls Rise by 263,000 as Job Market Stays Strong
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month, short of the Dow Jones estimate for 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5%, down 0.2 percentage point as the labor force participation rate edged lower. Average hourly earnings rose 5% from a year ago, slightly below the estimate. Leisure and hospitality, health care...
NBC Los Angeles
Why This Investor Doesn't Back Companies That Use Carbon Offsets
Zachary Bogue, a co-founder of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm DCVC, does not invest in companies that depend on carbon offsets to make their business model work. That's not an indictment of the idea. Bogue wants a carbon credit market to exist, but right now, he does not see the kind of regulation and verification in the space that is needed.
