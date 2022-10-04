ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
Cory Wharton Is a Proud Doting Dad on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'

Even though shows in the Teen Mom franchise are mostly centered on the young moms and how they raise their respective kids, the young dads are often part of the conversation too. Especially Cory Wharton, who is not only Cheyenne Floyd's ex and the father of her baby, but also a recurring cast member on MTV's The Challenge. Needless to say, Cory is ingrained in the network's world of reality TV.
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Files for Divorce

Just a week after Lesley Beador announced that her husband David was withdrawing his divorce filing, the couple are seemingly calling it quits, for good this time. PEOPLE reports that Lesley is taking steps to end their nearly two-year marriage. He initially filed legal documents to end his marriage with Lesley on Sept. 15. Lesley then said the filing was being rescinded. "I am filing for divorce," Lesley, 38, wrote in an Instagram post of a throwback photo of herself. "While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best." Lesley and the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wed on Oct. 15, 2020, and have a 19-month-old daughter, Anna Love Beador. She also has two children, from a previous marriage. "I value myself and the happiness and well-being [sic] of my children," Lesley wrote in her post. "I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos."
'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family

Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
