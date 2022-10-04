Read full article on original website
Related
‘Teen Mom: Next Chapter’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Marries Zach Davis: Details
It’s official: Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis are married! Floyd, 29, and Davis, 31 — who dated on and off since 2018 after meeting in high school — finally tied the knot on Thursday, September 29. Shortly before walking down the aisle, the MTV personality gifted her groom a display of white roses. Davis, for […]
Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead
Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
International Business Times
Fans React To Mama June's Ex Geno Doak's Surprise Instagram Update: 'Looking Healthy'
Mama June Shannon's ex-boyfriend Geno Doak has ended his hiatus on social media, and fans are loving his latest life update. On Thursday, the former reality star took to Instagram to share a photo showing him posing in front of a camera while standing inside what appeared to be a new house.
Cory Wharton Is a Proud Doting Dad on 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'
Even though shows in the Teen Mom franchise are mostly centered on the young moms and how they raise their respective kids, the young dads are often part of the conversation too. Especially Cory Wharton, who is not only Cheyenne Floyd's ex and the father of her baby, but also a recurring cast member on MTV's The Challenge. Needless to say, Cory is ingrained in the network's world of reality TV.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
International Business Times
Honey Boo Boo Slammed After Addressing Haters On Instagram: 'Go To School And Learn To Write'
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson once again became the target of online backlash when she slammed her critics on social media this week. On Wednesday, the 17-year-old reality star posted on Instagram a GIF of her touching her hair while showing off her false lashes. She accompanied it with a message for her bashers.
Popculture
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Files for Divorce
Just a week after Lesley Beador announced that her husband David was withdrawing his divorce filing, the couple are seemingly calling it quits, for good this time. PEOPLE reports that Lesley is taking steps to end their nearly two-year marriage. He initially filed legal documents to end his marriage with Lesley on Sept. 15. Lesley then said the filing was being rescinded. "I am filing for divorce," Lesley, 38, wrote in an Instagram post of a throwback photo of herself. "While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best." Lesley and the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wed on Oct. 15, 2020, and have a 19-month-old daughter, Anna Love Beador. She also has two children, from a previous marriage. "I value myself and the happiness and well-being [sic] of my children," Lesley wrote in her post. "I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos."
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Says Robyn’s Kids Are Excluded From the Older Kids’ ‘Clique’
In 'Sister Wives' Season 17, Kody Brown says Christine and Janelle's older children have formed a 'club' that excludes Robyn's kids completely. Is that true?
Where Does Janelle From ‘Sister Wives’ Live? Here's an Update on the TLC Star
Fans of Sister Wives saw major upheaval in on the TLC show on Sunday, Oct. 2. In Sunday’s episode, Christine Brown returned to Flagstaff, Ariz., to break the news of her and Kody Brown’s breakup to her fellow sister wives. And Janelle Brown faced the prospect of moving out of her rental after the landlord decided to put the house up for sale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DWTS’ eliminated Teresa Giudice finally reveals why she grabbed the mic from host Tyra Banks on live TV
DWTS contestant Teresa Giudice has opened up about the buzzed-about moment she snatched the mic from host Tyra Banks on stage. The RHONJ star spoke out about the incident for the first time following her elimination from the competition. During Wednesday's episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa explained to...
Does 90 Day Fiance’s Michael Ilesanmi Have an Instagram After His Fight With Angela Deem?
Social media drama. 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi recently reactivated his Instagram account, which led to a fight with his wife, Angela Deem. Keep reading to find out what we know about his current Instagram account. Does Michael Ilesanmi Currently Have an Instagram Account?. During the September 18...
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown Slams Fellow Sister Wives: You Women are Messed Up in the Head!
Robyn Brown thinks Kody Brown is doing his best and that her fellow sister wives may have mental problems. This just about sums up a new sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of the TLC reality show. As viewers of Sister Wives know well, the latest season...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans in Disbelief Over the Close Bond Between Robyn Brown and Christine Brown’s Daughter
'Sister Wives' fans were shocked to learn of the close bond between Robyn Brown and Christine Brown's daughter. Mykelti.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Working Woman! Find Out ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown’s Net Worth and How She Makes Money
Working woman! While Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is best known for starring alongside her husband, Kody Brown, and sister wives on the TLC show, she also makes money outside of the reality TV gig. Keep reading to find out her net worth, how she makes a living and more.
'Sister Wives' Fans Question Why Meri Brown Stays With Kody Amid Disrespect
Fans of "Sister Wives" ask about Meri Brown's judgment, with one Redditor writing, "she was shamed into thinking she was a terrible person who had to stay."
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Recap: Death Rocks the Brown Family
Sunday was an emotional episode of Sister Wives for Kody Brown's first wife, Meri Brown. The TLC star stayed mostly quiet as the drama unfolded between her estranged husband and the rest of her sister wives over COVID rules at the beginning of the episode. But about halfway through the...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Calls Janelle and Christine ‘Snotty’ Amid Heated COVID-19 Discussion
Boiling point. Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his wives sat down to discuss the family’s COVID-19 rules amid their children’s return to school, but the conversation quickly turned tense with Kody calling out Janelle Brown and Christine Brown’s attitudes. “I’m kind of wanting everyone to make...
Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Reveals Kody Split to ‘Angry’ Meri, Janelle and Robyn Brown
Uncomfortable conversations. Sister Wives documented Christine Brown telling “angry” Meri Brown,Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown about her decision to leave their husband Kody Brown. In a teaser clip for the Sunday, October 2, episode of the TLC show shared by Us Weekly, Christine, 50, was met with mixed...
'Sister Wives' Fans Slam TLC for 'Clickbait' As Janelle Reveals Life Change
Just before the latest instalment dropped, TLC teased a cryptic foreshadowing from star Janelle, which sent fans into a rage.
GMA’s Sam Champion shares new health update ahead of DWTS & reveals reason behind ‘painful nerve issue’ in leg
SAM Champion has admitted he was not prepared for the physical toll competing on Dancing with the Stars would have on him. The Good Morning America weatherman has been complaining about his legs hurting him throughout the early weeks of the reality show. And just hours before Monday night's live...
Meghan Markle latest news: Harry and Duchess backtrack on memoir and Netflix series in bid to reconcile with royals
PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle are downplaying their criticism of the Royal Family in the Duke’s new memoir and their upcoming Netflix series. According to The Sun, the controversial pair want to reconcile with the royals after the memoir and the documentary have both been released. Both the series...
Comments / 0