ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

These states have the worst roads, new analysis finds

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slLXU_0iLkEuTw00

(NEXSTAR) – Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home. A new analysis from MoneyGeek found about 10% of the country’s roads are in poor condition, and some states are far worse off than others.

Officials say an additional 100K SC homes now have access to broadband

MoneyGeek’s analysis looked at urban and suburban highways (not small, local city streets) for its analysis. They used Federal Highway Administration data on road “roughness” to compare conditions across states.

New Hampshire drivers have it best, the analysis found. The state spends relatively little on road work per miles traveled but still manages to have most of its roads in good condition. Only 7% were in poor condition.

When will the Social Security Administration announce the COLA increase for 2023?

Three Gulf Coast states come next on the list. Only 5% of roads are in poor condition in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, MoneyGeek found.

Despite its harsh winter weather, Minnesota rounds out the top five, where an impressively low 4% of roads analyzed were in poor condition.

As for the states that performed poorly, those both big and small, urban and rural, east and west can be found on the list of the worst 20.

The 20 states with the worst roads are found below:

Rank State “Road roughness” score % roads in poor condition % roads in good condition
1 California 160.3 44% 22%
2 Rhode Island 149.0 41% 27%
3 Nebraska 140.6 33% 33%
4 Wisconsin 139.4 28% 25%
5 New York 136.6 30% 34%
6 Hawaii 134.1 25% 28%
7 Massachusetts 131.0 31% 37%
8 Louisiana 128.3 26% 36%
9 Michigan 127.6 24% 38%
10 New Jersey 123.4 26% 44%
11 Washington 121.8 22% 41%
12 New Mexico 120.3 23% 42%
13 Pennsylvania 119.9 20% 41%
14 Iowa 119.1 19% 39%
15 Texas 118.3 20% 43%
16 Colorado 118.2 18% 41%
17 Illinois 116.9 19% 43%
18 Montana 112.0 20% 50%
19 Ohio 111.3 19% 49%
20 South Dakota 108.7 14% 48%

The analysis found there wasn’t a clear connection between how much a state spends on its roads and how smooth they are. Typically, the more miles of road a state has, the more they spend. There were some exceptions, MoneyGeek found: New York and Pennsylvania spent disproportionately more than states of similar size. Both are among the top 20 for roughest roads, so it appears there’s still more work to be done.

See MoneyGeek’s full analysis here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
Rhode Island State
WJBF

Amazon hiring 150K holiday workers

Amazon announced Thursday it will hire 150,000 workers in the U.S. for the upcoming holiday season. The e-commerce giant said the new hires will come in full-time, part-time and seasonal gigs to help with the busy holiday season. John Felton, Amazon’s senior vice president of worldwide operations, said the company is “proud to offer a […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Rank State
WJBF

BCSO looking for runaway teeanger

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding a runaway teenager. According to authorities, Delane Marie Evangeline Lara ran away from her residence on the 100 block of County Line Road in Blythe, Georgia on Wednesday, October 5th. Authorities state that Lara is 5’3″, weighs 155 pounds, […]
BLYTHE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Mexico City
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County, S.C. in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy