Bronx, NY

Boomer & Gio: Pulling Luis Severino was right move, Yankees have handled him right all season

By Boomer Gio, Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

Gio was livid when Max Scherzer was pulled from a perfect game bid earlier this season, but didn’t have nearly as much of a problem with Aaron Boone pulling Luis Severino out of Monday’s start despite having just completed seven no-hit innings.

“This one doesn’t bother me as one as the perfect game ones earlier this season with Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer,” Gio said.

As for Boomer, he felt Boone handled Monday the right way, as the Yankees have handled Severino the right way all season, taking the precautionary measure to place him on the 60-day IL earlier in the year to make sure he will be at full strength in October.

“If you’re gonna die out there, do it in a playoff game,” Boomer said, responding to Severino’s comments about wanting to stay in the game. “Don’t do it in a meaningless game.

“They handled him right last night. They handled him right during the season. Now you’ve got a legitimate - nobody has pitched like that this year. That performance last night, that was vintage Severino.”

