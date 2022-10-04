ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pavillion, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. “My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre,” Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Fiber Arts Festival Saturday in Riverton

As you heard on the WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program earlier this week, the Fremont County Fiber Arts Festival is on tap Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. On hand will be live sheep, llamas, angora rabbits, and alpacas, all wool producing species. Demonstrations, exhibits, sales all included in the day. See the poster below:
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Riverton Air Boardings Top 10,000 for the year; Sunset Finally Paved

Riverton City Administrator Kyle Butterfield told the city council Tuesday night that passenger boardings at Central Wyoming Regional Airport surpassed 10,000 passengers during the first week this month. September boardings on the United Express-Skywest flights totaled 1,125, a drop from 2021 of 344 passengers. The reduction, according to Butterfield, “is understandable as we continue to operate the one daily flight to Denver. That said, the airport is performing relatively well when looking at previous year enplanements.” Butterfield said that since 2002, “the average enplanement count for September is 957. In looking at the years prior to the pilot shortage and industry issues (2002-2013), the average enplanement mark was 1,127.
RIVERTON, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Big Bull 2022

Get ready for the WyoToday Media BIG Bull Contest! Here’s how it works:. -If you live in Fremont, Hot Springs, or Washakie County…. -Bring your Bull, Tag/License, and photo ID to 603 E. Pershing in Riverton. Hours are Monday through Friday 7AM-2PM or afternoons/weekends by appointment. – Prizes will...
WASHAKIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Eating Wyoming: Ignore The Gas Station, The Antler Steakhouse In Lander Is Fantastic

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My mom always told me not to judge a book by its cover. Turns out it applies to restaurants too. A recent road trip to Lander Wyoming, found me looking for someplace to grab lunch. The goal wasn’t necessarily to find something to write about, even though there’s always one eye open for something unexpected. This was about to be one of those times.
LANDER, WY
wrrnetwork.com

CWC Receives Community College Commission Approval for Two New Law Enforcement Programs

The Wyoming Community College Commission meeting in Gillette on Thursday approved a new certificate in the Law Enforcement Leadership program at Central Wyoming College. Also approved was a new addition to one of the college’s two Bachelor of Applied Science Degrees. The Law Enforcement Leadership Advanced Certificate is designed to meet the needs of students interested in developing the skills necessary to be a leader and advance their career in Law enforcement or the criminal justice system. This certificate is designed to empower leaders within the criminal justice and law enforcement profession to think critically, to approach situations analytically and to make ethical decisions, according to Dr. Kathy Wells, CWC’s Vice President for Academic Affairs.
GILLETTE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Hospitals Awarded Grant to VOA’s Center of Hope

SageWest Health Care awarded a grant of $5,000 to Volunteers of America’s Center of Hope, a Wyoming based nonprofit organization that partners with Fremont County to offer three days of close observation, as well as 14 days of social detoxification and up to three months’ transitional living for those suffering from substance abuse. The grant was issued through the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative of SageWest’s parent company, ScionHealth.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
CHEYENNE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Fort Washakie Man Indicted on Assault Against a Juvenile

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced that Leslie Frank Noseep, III, 20, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a person under the age of 16 and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Noseep appeared for an arraignment hearing on September 30, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial has been set for December 5, 2022.
FORT WASHAKIE, WY

