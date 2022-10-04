Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Tribal Elder: Expansion Of Sand Creek Massacre Site ‘Long Overdue’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ben Ridgley of Riverton can trace his ancestry directly back to one of the most horrific episodes in the history of the West. “My great-, great-grandfather was a survivor of the Sand Creek Massacre,” Ridgley told Cowboy State Daily on Friday....
Spirits & Poltergeists Linger In Wyoming’s 10 Most Haunted Places
If you are looking for real spooky places this October, Wyoming has plenty of them. Here is a top ten list of haunted Wyoming places. One of them is probably near where you are if you are already in Wyoming. 1. Occidental Hotel, Buffalo. This hotel is one of my...
wrrnetwork.com
Fiber Arts Festival Saturday in Riverton
As you heard on the WyoTodayMedia’s Let’s Talk Fremont Program earlier this week, the Fremont County Fiber Arts Festival is on tap Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. On hand will be live sheep, llamas, angora rabbits, and alpacas, all wool producing species. Demonstrations, exhibits, sales all included in the day. See the poster below:
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton Air Boardings Top 10,000 for the year; Sunset Finally Paved
Riverton City Administrator Kyle Butterfield told the city council Tuesday night that passenger boardings at Central Wyoming Regional Airport surpassed 10,000 passengers during the first week this month. September boardings on the United Express-Skywest flights totaled 1,125, a drop from 2021 of 344 passengers. The reduction, according to Butterfield, “is understandable as we continue to operate the one daily flight to Denver. That said, the airport is performing relatively well when looking at previous year enplanements.” Butterfield said that since 2002, “the average enplanement count for September is 957. In looking at the years prior to the pilot shortage and industry issues (2002-2013), the average enplanement mark was 1,127.
wrrnetwork.com
Big Bull 2022
Get ready for the WyoToday Media BIG Bull Contest! Here’s how it works:. -If you live in Fremont, Hot Springs, or Washakie County…. -Bring your Bull, Tag/License, and photo ID to 603 E. Pershing in Riverton. Hours are Monday through Friday 7AM-2PM or afternoons/weekends by appointment. – Prizes will...
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Ignore The Gas Station, The Antler Steakhouse In Lander Is Fantastic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My mom always told me not to judge a book by its cover. Turns out it applies to restaurants too. A recent road trip to Lander Wyoming, found me looking for someplace to grab lunch. The goal wasn’t necessarily to find something to write about, even though there’s always one eye open for something unexpected. This was about to be one of those times.
wrrnetwork.com
CWC Receives Community College Commission Approval for Two New Law Enforcement Programs
The Wyoming Community College Commission meeting in Gillette on Thursday approved a new certificate in the Law Enforcement Leadership program at Central Wyoming College. Also approved was a new addition to one of the college’s two Bachelor of Applied Science Degrees. The Law Enforcement Leadership Advanced Certificate is designed to meet the needs of students interested in developing the skills necessary to be a leader and advance their career in Law enforcement or the criminal justice system. This certificate is designed to empower leaders within the criminal justice and law enforcement profession to think critically, to approach situations analytically and to make ethical decisions, according to Dr. Kathy Wells, CWC’s Vice President for Academic Affairs.
wrrnetwork.com
Hospitals Awarded Grant to VOA’s Center of Hope
SageWest Health Care awarded a grant of $5,000 to Volunteers of America’s Center of Hope, a Wyoming based nonprofit organization that partners with Fremont County to offer three days of close observation, as well as 14 days of social detoxification and up to three months’ transitional living for those suffering from substance abuse. The grant was issued through the ScionHealth Institute of Inclusion and Equity, an initiative of SageWest’s parent company, ScionHealth.
oilcity.news
Lander man life-flighted after Oct. 2 car crash; GoFundMe set up to help family
CASPER, Wyo. — A Lander man was life-flighted to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City after an Oct. 2 car crash, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help his family deal with medical, travel, rehab and other costs. Jake Skinner sustained serious injuries...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
wrrnetwork.com
Fort Washakie Man Indicted on Assault Against a Juvenile
Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced that Leslie Frank Noseep, III, 20, of Fort Washakie, was charged with assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a person under the age of 16 and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Noseep appeared for an arraignment hearing on September 30, 2022, before Federal District Court Magistrate Judge Teresa McKee and pleaded not guilty to those charges. A trial has been set for December 5, 2022.
