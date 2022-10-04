Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.

