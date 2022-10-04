ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF

Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
DALLAS, TX
49erswebzone

49ers vs. Rams Film Review: YAC bros are back?

49ers Redzone co-host Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the film from the San Francisco 49ers' 24-9 win to the Los Angeles Rams, analyzing the creative gameplan, as well as the offensive inefficiencies from Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense. You can listen to the audio for this episode above. The video is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
451
Followers
4K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy