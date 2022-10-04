Read full article on original website
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team played the 49ers in Santa Clara.
NFL・
Jimmy Garoppolo credits defense, smoother offense in 49ers 24-9 win over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo discusses Monday’s 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco’s big boost from the defensive side of the ball and a much smoother performance from his offensive unit.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 4: 49ers beat Rams 24-9 on MNF
Week 4 of the NFL season came to a close on Monday, as the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9. San Francisco now leads the all-time series 76-68-3 (including the postseason), and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan boasts an 8-4 record against Rams coach Sean McVay. However, Los Angeles won the most recent meeting, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Rams have not won at San Francisco since 2018.
Rams lose to 49ers, 24-9, on Monday Night Football
The Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-9, in an early-season matchup between the two division rivals on Monday Night Football.
NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks
49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
49ers vs. Rams Film Review: YAC bros are back?
49ers Redzone co-host Rohan Chakravarthi breaks down the film from the San Francisco 49ers' 24-9 win to the Los Angeles Rams, analyzing the creative gameplan, as well as the offensive inefficiencies from Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense. You can listen to the audio for this episode above. The video is...
Jerry Rice doesn't want to see Deebo Samuel in 49ers backfield
49ers legend Jerry Rice joined 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” Tuesday to give his impressions of Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown and why San Francisco should get more vertical in the passing game.
NFL・
Jalen Ramsey was savagely trolled by Niners OL on Deebo Samuel TD
San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel burned the entire Los Angeles Rams’ defense on his 57-yard touchdown play Monday night, but Jalen Ramsey had arguably the best chance to bring him down. Niners offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey was more than happy to let Ramsey know he failed. Samuel caught...
‘Just something I do all the time’: Deebo Samuel’s baller take on epic TD vs. Rams
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers secured a big win on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Samuel provided the highlight of the night with an epic 57-yard catch-and-run touchdown. While the Rams’ offense sputtered, Deebo Samuel, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers put together some scoring drives...
