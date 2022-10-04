ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Realtors rally to Daniel Davis in Jax mayoral race

Jacksonville’s realtors are backing the CEO of the local Chamber of Commerce in the 2023 mayoral race. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors is endorsing Republican Daniel Davis, and per a press release from the Davis campaign, they are backing up that endorsement with a $25,000 contribution to Davis’ state-level Building a Better Economy political committee.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Split GNV commission passes zoning on 1,778 acres

The Gainesville City Commission approved a land use ordinance and zoning ordinance for 1,778 acres at the northern border of the city that will allow 20 and 60 units per acre for a development that could max out at around 8,000 units. The commission split 4-3 on both votes with...
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Emergency repairs to protect A1A coming to Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is presently surveying the volume of sand lost from its dunes – it’s a lot – while simultaneously coordinating with Flagler Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers about the emergency measures that can be taken to protect State Road A1A and beyond.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
residentnews.net

Mayoral race heats up as Davis enters the fray

With Jacksonville’s first mayoral election just five months out, some candidates have begun ramping up their campaigns while others are just getting started. On Sept. 8, Republican Daniel Davis formally kicked off his campaign with a Sept. 8 rally at Tom Nehl Trucking Company that was attended by both current Mayor Lenny Curry and former Mayor John Peyton.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Letter: Weyerhaueser land use change will lead to massive sprawl

Despite the Gainesville City Plan Board’s 3-1 vote to oppose a land use change for 1778 acres along SR 121, north of U.S. 441 last month, Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek and City staff are moving ahead with soliciting Gainesville City Commission approval for their proposal to bring high-density development to the rural north side of the city. They are seeking both a comprehensive plan and zoning change to move these parcels out of their current agriculture zoning designation.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Some Clay County parents want these books removed from school libraries, records show

Clay County parents have submitted more than 2,400 pages of documents citing issues with books they believe need to be banned from district schools. A committee created by the district will meet next week to begin a review of the books that are being challenged by parents for removal. The number of books being challenged has not been released, but the district says the amount of documentation included with the books totals more than 2,000 pages. This includes several pages of excerpts from the books and the reasons given for removal.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Faith leaders back LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor

Five pastors announced they were endorsing Cumber in the race. Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber’s bid for Mayor picked up a stack of endorsements from area faith leaders this week. The set includes Heritage Christian Center pastors Dr. James White and Dr. Terresa White, Divine Power Missionary...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Robbery earlier this morning at a Circle K in Lake City

According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K around 1:48am earlier this morning. LCPD says when officers arrived, they were informed that a male went into the store and got a drink. The male then asked about doughnuts and reached into his jacket pocket after.
LAKE CITY, FL

