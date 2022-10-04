Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Your Voice Matters: Clay County voters to decide on keeping property tax hike
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County voters will have the opportunity to vote on whether to keep paying a property tax increase that passed in 2018. Much of that money went to starting up a school district police force, securing school buildings with only one way in and out, and putting up fencing around each school.
floridapolitics.com
Realtors rally to Daniel Davis in Jax mayoral race
Jacksonville’s realtors are backing the CEO of the local Chamber of Commerce in the 2023 mayoral race. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors is endorsing Republican Daniel Davis, and per a press release from the Davis campaign, they are backing up that endorsement with a $25,000 contribution to Davis’ state-level Building a Better Economy political committee.
WCJB
Democratic United States Senate candidate Val Demings makes stops in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic United States Senate candidate and state representative, Val Demings made 5 campaign tour stops in Gainesville today. Her first stop was at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers at 9 a.m. There, she answered some attendees’ questions and took photos after delivering a speech about...
Yes, the American Community Survey request you got in the mail is real and required by law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly viewer is asking for help verifying if a survey that came in the mail and appears to be a part of the US Census is real. Likely some of you received this as well, but Vickey Turner got nervous that it could be a scam.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton responds to allegations made in campaign ad from opponent T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have seen a new political ad in the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. It’s from the campaign of T.K. Waters, and it claims his opponent, Lakesha Burton, can’t be trusted, pointing to arrests in her past. The 30-second ad makes three separate...
News4Jax.com
Lawsuit filed against Duval County Circuit Court, clerk after deaf couple say they were unlawfully denied marriage license
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A lawsuit has been filed against the Circuit Court of Duval County and its clerk after a deaf couple say they were unlawfully denied a marriage license. The federal lawsuit was announced at a news conference Tuesday. On Oct. 15, 2021, the 10th anniversary of the...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Split GNV commission passes zoning on 1,778 acres
The Gainesville City Commission approved a land use ordinance and zoning ordinance for 1,778 acres at the northern border of the city that will allow 20 and 60 units per acre for a development that could max out at around 8,000 units. The commission split 4-3 on both votes with...
News4Jax.com
Traffic concerns spotlight discussion with members of Grand Park community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Grand Park community had a chance Thursday evening to meet with their new city council representative. The invitation was simple — bring your questions and concerns. The focus turned out to be traffic and slowing drivers down. The meeting at the Johnnie...
First Coast News
Deaf couple suing Duval court; lawyer says they were refused marriage license
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A deaf couple who say they were discriminated against when they were denied a marriage license in Duval County are now suing the court, a filing submitted Tuesday says. Ten years from the day they met, Joel Alfaro and Yusela Machado Silvente came to the...
News4Jax.com
Emergency repairs to protect A1A coming to Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County is presently surveying the volume of sand lost from its dunes – it’s a lot – while simultaneously coordinating with Flagler Beach, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Army Corps of Engineers about the emergency measures that can be taken to protect State Road A1A and beyond.
A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies say
An additional, separate arrest of a FLYCA employee was made Thursday for engaging in a relationship with a student.Getty Images. A Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy employee turned herself in Thursday on an active arrest warrant for soliciting a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority.
News4Jax.com
‘Enter at your own risk’: Flagler County officials warn beaches could be dangerous are after Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials said Thursday that the ocean water quality is fine, but advised residents to swim at their own risk because of potentially massive amounts of debris lurking under the water’s surface due to Ian’s destruction. “Our primary job is to keep...
residentnews.net
Mayoral race heats up as Davis enters the fray
With Jacksonville’s first mayoral election just five months out, some candidates have begun ramping up their campaigns while others are just getting started. On Sept. 8, Republican Daniel Davis formally kicked off his campaign with a Sept. 8 rally at Tom Nehl Trucking Company that was attended by both current Mayor Lenny Curry and former Mayor John Peyton.
First Coast News
Man with ax tries to enter Duval County elementary school, gets shot by police
A man carrying an ax tried to enter Ruth Upson Elementary School on Friday, police said. The school was placed on lockdown and an officer shot the suspect.
alachuachronicle.com
Letter: Weyerhaueser land use change will lead to massive sprawl
Despite the Gainesville City Plan Board’s 3-1 vote to oppose a land use change for 1778 acres along SR 121, north of U.S. 441 last month, Weyerhaeuser/Plum Creek and City staff are moving ahead with soliciting Gainesville City Commission approval for their proposal to bring high-density development to the rural north side of the city. They are seeking both a comprehensive plan and zoning change to move these parcels out of their current agriculture zoning designation.
Some Clay County parents want these books removed from school libraries, records show
Clay County parents have submitted more than 2,400 pages of documents citing issues with books they believe need to be banned from district schools. A committee created by the district will meet next week to begin a review of the books that are being challenged by parents for removal. The number of books being challenged has not been released, but the district says the amount of documentation included with the books totals more than 2,000 pages. This includes several pages of excerpts from the books and the reasons given for removal.
floridapolitics.com
Faith leaders back LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor
Five pastors announced they were endorsing Cumber in the race. Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber’s bid for Mayor picked up a stack of endorsements from area faith leaders this week. The set includes Heritage Christian Center pastors Dr. James White and Dr. Terresa White, Divine Power Missionary...
mycbs4.com
Robbery earlier this morning at a Circle K in Lake City
According to the Lake City Police Department (LCPD), officers responded to a report of a robbery at a Circle K around 1:48am earlier this morning. LCPD says when officers arrived, they were informed that a male went into the store and got a drink. The male then asked about doughnuts and reached into his jacket pocket after.
News4Jax.com
Man with ax who tried to enter Jacksonville elementary school shot by DCPS officer, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man carrying a large ax attempted to gain entry Friday afternoon to Ruth N. Upson Elementary School, according to the Duval County school superintendent, and the DCPS police chief said that person then left the campus and was later shot by a DCPS officer after refusing commands to drop his weapon.
News4Jax.com
Trial delayed for Clay County contractor charged in client’s murder
The trial of Corey Binderim — a Clay County contractor who is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a client, Susan Mauldin — was set to begin Thursday with jury selection, but it has been delayed indefinitely. The reason: more than two dozen motions filed by...
