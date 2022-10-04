Read full article on original website
Collider
11 Buzziest Movies Screening at the Chicago International Film Festival
Venice, Telluride, Toronto, and New York may officially kick off awards season, but the Chicago International Film Festival (which runs from October 12th through the 23rd) has the perk of curating the finest selections from late August’s/early September’s bevy of world premieres. This year’s lineup features at least four likely Oscar nominees and a surprise horror hit exported from TIFF.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
‘Chilling’: Graham Norton discusses ‘worst ever guest’ on his talk show
Graham Norton has finally revealed the worst ever guest he had on The Graham Norton Show.The talk show presenter, 59, was at an event in Dublin to promote his new book Forever Home, when he told the audience about one celebrity’s “chilling” behaviour.The star in question was disgraced former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.Before dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein in 2017, the producer appeared in an episode of The Graham Norton Show in 2015, with fellow guests David Tennant, Olivia Colman and...
Collider
Mila Kunis Recounts the 'That '90s Show' Scene That Made Her Incredibly Nervous
Many of us are counting down the days until we can head back to Point Place, Wisconsin and join some new and old faces in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house when That ‘90s Show hits Netflix. The occasion marks the return of many cast members from That ‘70s Show including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon who are making their way back after the original series bowed out 16 years ago.
Collider
'The Wonder': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Pilling up one credit after the next, Florence Pugh has been involved in multiple highly-anticipated projects over the last few years. From Black Widow to Don't Worry Darling, the actress has shown her versatility whenever eyeing her next role and has maintained her attention-grabbing skills on screen untarnished. Following the release of the Olivia Wilde film, Pugh's next project to come out is her interpretation of Elizabeth ("Lib") Wright in The Wonder. Directed by Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio, this project is an adaptation to the screen of Emma Donoghue's novel set in the 1850s. Years after her breakout role in the period drama Lady Macbeth, the lead actress returns to her roots playing a British nurse tasked with uncovering how an Irish girl has survived months without having food.
Watch Lea Michele and ‘Funny Girl’ Cast Shine Through ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ Performance
Good morning, Broadway! On Friday morning, Lea Michele and her fellow castmates on Funny Girl took the stage on Good Morning America to perform “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” “Fanny, you’re making a fool of yourself!” one character told Michele’s Fanny. “I love the guy and I want to be with him. This is what’s right for me,” Michele adds. She then breaks into song: “Don’t tell me not to live, just sit and putta/Life’s candy and the sun’s a ball of butter/Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.” The number slowly transitioned into a full solo as Michele...
Collider
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
Collider
Keanu Reeves Reveals His Dream Superhero Role in the MCU
Surprisingly, Keanu Reeves is one megastar who hasn’t joined the growing league of Marvel or DC superheroes yet. Fans have been speculating about the Matrix actor's superhero stint for quite a while now, with ample rumors circulating of him joining one franchise or the other to no avail. He recently voiced Batman in League of Superpets, and that’s as close as he could come to having a superhero performance. He recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to speak about his new comic book Brzrkr, and revealed to fans which Marvel superhero he’d like to play.
Collider
How Guillermo del Toro Became a Horror Name by Being Unapologetically Himself
In a time when Guillermo del Toro is an Academy Award-winning director for films like The Shape of Water, it's hard to imagine that there was ever a time when he wasn't a legend. Del Toro is known for his fantastic monsters and love for creatures that are otherwise horrific or grotesque, with the backdrop of a story that is both frightening and compelling and putting them onscreen. He is a master of the practical special effect that, in today's computer-generated world, is so beautiful it could bring any cinephile to tears. Del Toro's mastery of practical effects transports you to the moments of your childhood that remind you of what made you love the movies from the beginning. But even then, it feels more profound than that. What makes del Toro's films so compelling, aside from the fantastic beasts?
wegotthiscovered.com
No one can rain on Lea Michele’s parade after her astounding performance on GMA
Lea Michele stunned Times Square with her live performance of Funny Girl‘s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” on Friday Morning on ABC’s Good Morning America. Michele’s casting for the Broadway production of Funny Girl was initially met with controversy, both for the way Beanie Feldstein was pushed aside from the project and for the accusations against Michele for toxicity and racist remarks on the set of Glee.
Collider
'Wolf Pack' Trailer Reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return to the Supernatural
An official teaser trailer for Paramount +’s original series, Wolf Pack, was revealed today during New York Comic Con. The teaser was revealed during a joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel. In addition, it was revealed that the series will premiere in the new year, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Collider
How to Watch 'Amsterdam'
From time to time great ensemble casts are built for a silver screen release, and the list of names alone is enough to drag audiences to their theater seats. Recently we have seen strong cast lists assembled in the likes of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie) and Spotlight (Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams). These films tend to have the feel of a momentous event and often have the budget to back it up. It is difficult for production companies to find the perfect time for such strong casts to all be able to join forces on a project, so when they do, it's always worth seeing. With this in mind, the release of a film like Amsterdam is sure to create this sort of feeling for fans.
Collider
‘Hellraiser’: What Does Each Shape of the Lament Configuration Puzzle Box Means?
The following piece contains spoilers for the 2022 Hellraiser. Continue at your own risk. David Bruckner's Hellraiser brings Pinhead (Jamie Clayton) back to torment a new cast of characters who get involved with the Lament Configuration Box. The mysterious puzzle opens rifts to a hellish dimension known as The Labyrinth, sucking human sacrifices to be tortured by the Cenobites, disfigured human-like creatures who are incapable of distinguishing pleasure and pain. At first glance, the Hellraiser reboot sticks close to the main elements created by Clive Barker’s bestselling novel The Hellbound Heart and his beloved 1987 film adaptation. However, the reboot also brings something new to the table, as it reimagines the rules that bind Cenobites to the service of humans and expands the functionality of the Lament Configuration Box, giving five new shapes to the bloody puzzle.
Collider
Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell Join Upcoming Action Thriller '72 Hours'
Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell have been cast as leads in the action thriller 72 Hours. The two actors will play brothers in the upcoming Christian Sesma feature. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that the Toric Films picture is going into production. The film centers around two brothers; one, an international criminal money launderer, and the other, an FBI agent. When their family is endangered, they must set aside their conflict with each other and join forces to mount a daring rescue from a drug kingpin's territory - presumably, given the title, within 72 hours.
Collider
Gael García Bernal on ‘Werewolf by Night’ and Why He Loves Playing a Monster
Halloween is just around the corner, and with it comes premieres of plenty of new spooky films — and this year, Marvel’s getting in on the deal. In addition to a handful of other seasonal Disney+ premieres, the superhero mega-studio is premiering Werewolf by Night, a new, hour-long special dedicated to one of comics’ scariest creatures of the night.
Collider
Why Streaming (Not Theaters) Is the Perfect Place to Watch R-rated Teen Movies & TV
Every movie should get a theatrical release. A film isn’t inherently lesser than if it doesn’t go to the big screen nor is your experience of watching it lesser if you watched it on DVD or any other small-screen format. But every movie should at least have the option, if only for the first month or so of its existence, of getting a big-screen release. There’s something so special about devoting your entire attention to a gigantic screen consuming your field of vision, with surrounding darkness further making it feel like it’s just you and the motion picture. The theatrical experience is sacred…but that doesn’t mean every genre benefits from a traditional theatrical release.
Collider
10 Great Rhys Ifans Projects to Watch After ‘House of the Dragon’
House of the Dragon is currently one of the most-watched television programs in the world. As a result, in addition to the leading actors and actresses such as Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Matt Smith, and more, the careers of supporting actors are also in the spotlight. One of them is Rhys Ifans, who plays King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) Hand of the King, Ser Otto Hightower.
Viewers already calling for second series of new Netflix period drama
Ever since new period drama The Empress landed on Netflix, fans have been calling for a season 2. The steamy show dropped on the streaming platform just days ago, but has already worked its way to a spot in the top 10. You can watch the trailer below:. The addictive...
Collider
'The Lair' Trailer Sets Up 'The Descent' Director Neil Marshall's Haunting Return to Action Horror
Acclaimed horror director Neil Marshall is back in the action horror saddle with his latest film The Lair and a new trailer sets up one terrifying fight with beasts from below. The film follows Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Charlotte Kirk) after she's shot down in the middle of Afghanistan and forced to take shelter in a bunker in the desert. Once she goes down into the titular lair, however, she finds horrifying half-human half-alien biological weapons awakened and out for blood, leaving her fellow soldiers with no choice but to take down the army of monsters. It's slated to arrive in theaters, on Digital, and through VOD from RLJE Films on October 28.
Collider
10 Best Horror Movies of the 20th Century, According to IMDb
It’s October, which means it’s spooky season and the only time of the year when we don’t mind watching horror movies back-to-back and on repeat. While incredible horror movies have been released in the 21st Century, many still refer back to the older horror movies which came out in the 20th Century - whether they were better, is it nostalgia, or both?
