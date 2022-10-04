Saints Peter and Paul Parish, 260 N. 3rd St, Lehighton, announces the following schedule:. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at Saints Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm, Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. We welcome you, or welcome you back, to worship the Lord at our parish.

LEHIGHTON, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO