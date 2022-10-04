Read full article on original website
Times News
Northern Lehigh edges Notre Dame in a thriller
Northern Lehigh never flinched. The Bulldogs didn’t blink when they needed to make a play against Notre Dame of Green Pond on Friday night. They found ways - on offense, defense and special teams - to deliver against the Crusaders when it mattered most. Northern Lehigh carried a bulldog...
Times News
Panthers sweep Marian to clinch division title
Panther Valley’s performance from the service line was “aces” on Thursday. The Panthers were dominant in the serving department in their matchup with Schuylkill League Division 3 rival Marian, coming through with double-digit aces to defeat the Fillies, 25-14, 25-13, 25-19. From the onset, Panther Valley was...
Times News
Spartans hold off stubborn Olympians
It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. Jim Thorpe scored first in both halves in Friday night’s loss to North Schuylkill, but the visiting Spartans put the last 17 points on the scoreboard to defeat the Olympians, 31-14. Jim Thorpe’s defense held the high-scoring Spartans...
Times News
Bombers cruise to 51-6 win over Falcons
Field position and forcing fumbles served as the winning formula on Friday for Palmerton as the Bombers (5-2) took advantage of consistent short fields and Salisbury miscues to cruise to a 51-6 Schuylkill/Colonial Red Division victory over the Falcons. Palmerton quarterback Matt Machalik got the Bombers offense going early with...
Times News
Schuylkill Haven outlasts Panther Valley
Only three members of Schuylkill Haven’s young football team can drive, according to Coach Mike Farr. He was referring to driving a car, because his team knew how to drive the football up the field against Panther Valley on Friday night. The team, which has only three seniors, used...
Times News
Slater defense stonewalls Indians in 32-6 win
BANGOR - Stingy defense and a strong running game can take a football team a long way. Bangor used both in a 32-6 win over Lehighton on homecoming night. The Slaters ran for 271 yards on 40 carries (6.8 per carry) while holding Lehighton to 37 yards on the ground.
Times News
Sell, Dillon deliver for Blue Raiders
Damon Sell never panicked - and neither did his Tamaqua teammates. The Blue Raiders overcame three turnovers in the first half, and had an answer every time Pine Grove threatened to make things uncomfortable the second half. The result was a 19-7 Colonial/Schuylkill League football victory on Friday night. The...
Times News
Marian-Panther Valley Volleyball
Photos from Panther Valley's 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 win over Marian Thursday, which helped the Panthers clinch the Schuylkill League Division 3 title. By Ron Gower.
Times News
Lucykanish an ‘ace’ for Bombers
To steal a phrase from Palmerton’s public address announcer, Bill Zeky, the Palmerton football team has had a “squadron of Blue Bombers” that have contributed to the team’s offensive success this season. Senior Daniel Lucykanish has served as one of the aces of that group, because...
Times News
Former Tamaqua athlete gets ARD
A former Tamaqua Area High School football player charged with simple assault and harassment for his role in an alleged “hazing” incident will have his record expunged if he completes a probation-without-a-verdict program. Zachary McGlinchey, 19, was charged on March 27 by Tamaqua police with two misdemeanor counts...
Times News
NCC open houses
Northampton Community College will have an open house at its Monroe campus on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check-in is at Keystone Hall. The campus is at 2411 Route 715, Tannersville. NCC will also have an open house at its Bethlehem campus on Oct. 22 from 9...
Times News
Tamaqua News: Oct. 7, 2022
The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 29 with 22 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “The Autumn of Life.”. The group meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Coaldale Complex. Anyone 55 and older is invited to attend. Zion Lewistown. The...
Times News
FALL EVENTS
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. on all four Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
Tamaqua honors businessman, firefighter
Community members gathered Thursday to honor the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen and Business Person of the Year. Jay Hollenbach Jr. received the 2022 Joseph M. Plasko Citizenship Award, and Micah Gursky accepted the business award during the Chamber’s annual dinner held at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Barnesville.
Times News
Palmerton news for Oct. 7, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with the Rev. Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Saints Peter and Paul Parish
Saints Peter and Paul Parish, 260 N. 3rd St, Lehighton, announces the following schedule:. The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at Saints Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm, Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 8 a.m. We welcome you, or welcome you back, to worship the Lord at our parish.
Times News
Packer Twp. seeks Weatherly board’s help
Packer Township wants help in its effort to exact payments from the Hazleton City Authority. The authority is the provider of water and sewer services for Hazleton and has property in Packer Township, which is in the Weatherly Area School District. Packer supervisor Robert Selert went before the Weatherly school...
Times News
Schuylkill crashes
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following crashes. A two-vehicle crash was reported at on Saturday along Route 61 in Port Clinton. Troopers said Brandon M. Craig, 38, of Pottsville, was driving a Toyota Sienna southbound while Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, driving a Hyundai Elantra, was entering the turning lane northbound and was attempting a left turn onto Clinton Street. Trayer was driving too fast for conditions and hydroplaned into the opposite lane of travel. Craig attempted to avoid a collision and drove partially onto the shoulder. The Hyundai struck the Toyota. Trayer was cited for driving a vehicle at a unsafe speed.
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on the following cases in Schuylkill County:. • On Sept. 26 at 11:48 p.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2014 Dodge Avenger along Third Street in Minersville. The driver had fled a domestic dispute involving a firearm in the area covered by the Schuylkill Haven barracks.
Times News
Schuylkill incidents
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported investigating incidents in Schuylkill County:. • On Sept. 9 troopers began investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle and a motorcycle from a residence along East Second Mountain Road in West Brunswick Township. The two vehicles were later located along Route 61 which lead...
