spokanepublicradio.org
From the Studio: Beautiful Wounds
Writer and photographer Tim Connor discusses his book Beautiful Wounds. Tim Connor, a Spokane-based investigative journalist, joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about his book Beautiful Wounds: A Search for Solace and Light in Washington's Channeled Scablands. Published in May by the W. W. Norton imprint The...
spokanepublicradio.org
2022 Fall Folk Festival Live Broadcast from SPR
The annual Fall Folk Festival kicks off November 12 with a broadcast on KPBX. SPR's Steve Jackson and E.J. Iannelli will host a diverse group of folk performers in this free concert. Hear the wife/husband duo Bridges Home, singer/songwriter Cheryl Branz, harpist Hunter Koss, blues band Keeler Melvin & Morse,...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane
Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
spokanepublicradio.org
From the Studio: The Symphony's Masterworks 2
Ahead of the Spokane Symphony's Masterworks 2 concert on October 8 and 9, music director James Lowe and guest soloist Demarre McGill joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about the program. McGill is the principal flutist for the Seattle Symphony. For this concert, he'll be performing Danish...
Gonzaga Bulletin
GU graduate's documentary causing a stir at film festivals
DJ Gurule is the head coach of the Gonzaga University men’s tennis team, a former athlete himself and — as of last year — the star of a documentary. “DJ Gurule: Rebuilding a Culture” was released by GU graduate Chris Schnabel in April and highlights his success as both a women's and a men’s tennis coach.
spokanepublicradio.org
From the Studio: Two new autumn MAC exhibitions
The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) is about to open two fall shows—one featuring American Impressionists, the other featuring Spokane artist Lila Shaw Girvin. Anne-Claire Mitchell, who's curating the Lila Shaw Girvin exhibition, and MAC Executive Director Wes Jessup joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to discuss both exhibitions and give audiences a taste of what to expect.
inlander.com
Candle in the Woods immerses guests in a welcoming, gourmet taste of the Inland Northwest
From the moment you step in the door at Candle in the Woods, you're made to feel right at home as someone hands you a drink — in my case, sommelier Noelle Loparco holds out a glass of sangria — and tells you to go mingle with the other guests "out back."
Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
inlander.com
Expand your dining horizons with special tasting menus, classes, dinner shows and more
Remember that time you were dining out and surprised by your server singing "Happy Birthday" and carrying a cake? Special moments like that are built into today's culinary industry. When it comes to creating an elevated culinary experience, for example, few places excel like the COEUR D'ALENE RESORT. In addition...
Moses Lake farm donates 8,000 pumpkins to local students and non-profits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The leaves are starting to change colors, the weather is cooling down and it is starting to feel like fall. Even before fall started, a Moses Lake farmer and his family grew 8,000 pumpkins to donate to local students and non-profits in Spokane. The Great Pumpkinfest...
‘The Small Biz Shoppe’ helps you shop local
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Small Biz Shoppe is now open at River Park Square! The store has always been a one-stop shop to support small, local businesses in Spokane and now its re-opened at a new location. Dozens of business vendors occupy the store with locally-made and even handmade treasures and goods. Owner Jordan Mitch was an event coordinator before...
theworldisabook.com
Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
‘We are human too’: People living in Camp Hope bring us inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — Elected leaders continue to argue over what to do about the growing homeless camp off of I-90. On Thursday, the community went to Camp Hope to hear from people living and working there about their hopes for the future. Some people staying at Camp Hope joined the panel discussion to share their stories. A common theme emerged:...
‘Give kids back their park’: Neighbors distraught after Orchard Avenue Park closure
SPOKANE, Wash. — Those living in the neighborhoods near Orchard Avenue Park say they were blindsided after the park was shut down. People are saying it’s being torn down without any warning. “It’s joy. It was joy,” said Mary Ann Sanders, who lives near the park. “Everyday was...
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
KXLY
Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
Let the Kraziness Begin
The college basketball season is growing closer by the day and for many Gonzaga fans the unofficial start to the year comes this weekend with the Kraziness in the Kennel event' Dan Dickau is joined by Gonzaga Nation writer Cole Formsan for a full preview of what to expect from the ...
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
