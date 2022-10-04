ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: Beautiful Wounds

Writer and photographer Tim Connor discusses his book Beautiful Wounds. Tim Connor, a Spokane-based investigative journalist, joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about his book Beautiful Wounds: A Search for Solace and Light in Washington's Channeled Scablands. Published in May by the W. W. Norton imprint The...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

2022 Fall Folk Festival Live Broadcast from SPR

The annual Fall Folk Festival kicks off November 12 with a broadcast on KPBX. SPR's Steve Jackson and E.J. Iannelli will host a diverse group of folk performers in this free concert. Hear the wife/husband duo Bridges Home, singer/songwriter Cheryl Branz, harpist Hunter Koss, blues band Keeler Melvin & Morse,...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Singer-songwriter finds a musical home in Spokane

Shawn Stratte never expected a family band to kick-start a lifetime of music, but it did. Starting his musical journey at age 5 with the piano, Stratte learned from combined efforts and mini lessons from different family members. With his dad leading the band efforts and his older brother having dibs on the guitar, Stratte found his way with the keyboard.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: The Symphony's Masterworks 2

Ahead of the Spokane Symphony's Masterworks 2 concert on October 8 and 9, music director James Lowe and guest soloist Demarre McGill joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to talk about the program. McGill is the principal flutist for the Seattle Symphony. For this concert, he'll be performing Danish...
SPOKANE, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

GU graduate's documentary causing a stir at film festivals

DJ Gurule is the head coach of the Gonzaga University men’s tennis team, a former athlete himself and — as of last year — the star of a documentary. “DJ Gurule: Rebuilding a Culture” was released by GU graduate Chris Schnabel in April and highlights his success as both a women's and a men’s tennis coach.
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

From the Studio: Two new autumn MAC exhibitions

The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture (MAC) is about to open two fall shows—one featuring American Impressionists, the other featuring Spokane artist Lila Shaw Girvin. Anne-Claire Mitchell, who's curating the Lila Shaw Girvin exhibition, and MAC Executive Director Wes Jessup joined E.J. Iannelli in the KPBX studio to discuss both exhibitions and give audiences a taste of what to expect.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The Small Biz Shoppe’ helps you shop local

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Small Biz Shoppe is now open at River Park Square! The store has always been a one-stop shop to support small, local businesses in Spokane and now its re-opened at a new location. Dozens of business vendors occupy the store with locally-made and even handmade treasures and goods. Owner Jordan Mitch was an event coordinator before...
SPOKANE, WA
theworldisabook.com

Things to do in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

This town almost sounds like you’re visiting a small village in France. Coeur d’Alene (pronounced core-da-lane) is located in northeast Idaho and about 30 minutes from Spokane, Washington. My daughter goes to college in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is such a great day trip whenever we visit her. Here are some things to do in Coeur d’Alene whether you’re here for a few hours or a few days.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Smoke may not be the only impact of these warm fall temperatures

SPOKANE, Wash.– Summer 2022 was one of the hottest in the history of the Inland Northwest, and so far this fall season is trying to top it. No, it’s not going to be 100° or anything like that this October, but the difference between temperatures so far this month and the seasonal average is just as big as any heat wave we’ve had in recent years. High temperatures on Tuesday hit 80° in Spokane. The average high is 65°. Our current forecasts call for 60s and 70s next week while the average high is only in the upper 50s starting next Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
GonzagaNation.net

Let the Kraziness Begin

The college basketball season is growing closer by the day and for many Gonzaga fans the unofficial start to the year comes this weekend with the Kraziness in the Kennel event'  Dan Dickau is joined by Gonzaga Nation writer Cole Formsan for a full preview of what to expect from the ...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?

SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
SPOKANE, WA

