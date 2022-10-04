Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Popular restaurant chain soon to open another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Related
Times News
Marian-Panther Valley Volleyball
Photos from Panther Valley's 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 win over Marian Thursday, which helped the Panthers clinch the Schuylkill League Division 3 title. By Ron Gower.
Times News
Tigers’ Conner falls in District 11 tennis semifinals
HELLERTOWN - Northwestern Lehigh freshman Mallory Conner faced a familiar opponent in the District 11 Class 2A singles tennis semifinal won by Bethlehem Catholic’s Cara Magliochetti, 6-3, 6-4, on Friday morning at Saucon Valley High School. “I actually train with Mallory sometimes, so I know her and knew it...
Times News
Schuylkill Haven outlasts Panther Valley
Only three members of Schuylkill Haven’s young football team can drive, according to Coach Mike Farr. He was referring to driving a car, because his team knew how to drive the football up the field against Panther Valley on Friday night. The team, which has only three seniors, used...
Times News
Tigers, Olympians look to extend winning steaks
Northwestern will try to extend its winning streak to five games this week with a road test against Pottsville. Elsewhere, Jim Thorpe will try to extend its run to three consecutive victories after a 1-3 start at home against a strong North Schuylkill squad. Northwestern at Pottsville. When: Friday, Oct....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Bombers close in on regular season title
Palmerton scored from in close and from far away, while also maintaining a stifling defense in a 4-1 Colonial League victory over Northern Lehigh on Wednesday night. The win keeps Palmerton in line for the league’s regular-season title - and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming CL playoffs.
Times News
Panthers sweep Marian to clinch division title
Panther Valley’s performance from the service line was “aces” on Thursday. The Panthers were dominant in the serving department in their matchup with Schuylkill League Division 3 rival Marian, coming through with double-digit aces to defeat the Fillies, 25-14, 25-13, 25-19. From the onset, Panther Valley was...
Times News
Spartans hold off stubborn Olympians
It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. Jim Thorpe scored first in both halves in Friday night’s loss to North Schuylkill, but the visiting Spartans put the last 17 points on the scoreboard to defeat the Olympians, 31-14. Jim Thorpe’s defense held the high-scoring Spartans...
Times News
Slater defense stonewalls Indians in 32-6 win
BANGOR - Stingy defense and a strong running game can take a football team a long way. Bangor used both in a 32-6 win over Lehighton on homecoming night. The Slaters ran for 271 yards on 40 carries (6.8 per carry) while holding Lehighton to 37 yards on the ground.
RELATED PEOPLE
Times News
Bombers cruise to 51-6 win over Falcons
Field position and forcing fumbles served as the winning formula on Friday for Palmerton as the Bombers (5-2) took advantage of consistent short fields and Salisbury miscues to cruise to a 51-6 Schuylkill/Colonial Red Division victory over the Falcons. Palmerton quarterback Matt Machalik got the Bombers offense going early with...
Times News
Tamaqua ready for homecoming Friday
Tamaqua’s Homecoming football game is Friday with the Blue Raiders hosting Pine Grove. The Homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime. The court includes, from left, John Klein, Grace Kinder, Gianni Valentine, Anna Zelinsky, Cian McLaughlin, Megan Lavine, Lucas Milot, Mia Jones, Jonathan Ulicny, Anna McCabe, Nelson Bensinger and Eileen Lusch. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
Times News
Former Tamaqua athlete gets ARD
A former Tamaqua Area High School football player charged with simple assault and harassment for his role in an alleged “hazing” incident will have his record expunged if he completes a probation-without-a-verdict program. Zachary McGlinchey, 19, was charged on March 27 by Tamaqua police with two misdemeanor counts...
Football field in Scranton vandalized
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the person responsible for vandalism at a football field. Officers believe a car drove through the West Side Falcons Football Field along Jackson Street, tearing up the grass and leaving behind tire marks. The field is used by the West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Tamaqua News: Oct. 7, 2022
The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 29 with 22 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “The Autumn of Life.”. The group meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Coaldale Complex. Anyone 55 and older is invited to attend. Zion Lewistown. The...
Times News
FALL EVENTS
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on four consecutive Saturdays, Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 15 and 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. on all four Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
Palmerton news for Oct. 7, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with the Rev. Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on the following cases in Schuylkill County:. • On Sept. 26 at 11:48 p.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2014 Dodge Avenger along Third Street in Minersville. The driver had fled a domestic dispute involving a firearm in the area covered by the Schuylkill Haven barracks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Tamaqua honors businessman, firefighter
Community members gathered Thursday to honor the Tamaqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen and Business Person of the Year. Jay Hollenbach Jr. received the 2022 Joseph M. Plasko Citizenship Award, and Micah Gursky accepted the business award during the Chamber’s annual dinner held at Mountain Valley Golf Course in Barnesville.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 6, 1992
The Penn State Blue Band was the stellar attraction at the 1992 Panther Valley Band Review held Sunday night at the Panther Valley High School Stadium in Lansford. The 275-member band marched onto the field under the direction of Dr. Ned Deihl and led by drum major Tom Roberts. The...
Times News
Schuylkill incidents
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported investigating incidents in Schuylkill County:. • On Sept. 9 troopers began investigating the theft of an all-terrain vehicle and a motorcycle from a residence along East Second Mountain Road in West Brunswick Township. The two vehicles were later located along Route 61 which lead...
skooknews.com
MEET THE SKOOK MARCHING BANDS: Pottsville Area High School Marching Band
Cheerleaders - 23 Makeup of Band: 8th Grade through 12th Grade. Drum Majors: 2 - Madelyn Strauss (Senior) and Hannah Hohman (Junior) Stephen Horvath - Assistant Band Director/Percussion Instructor. Casey Horvath - Band Marshal/Drill Writer. Michael Fries - Brass Technician/Band Assistant. Deniece Krater - Band Front Advisor/Majorette Instructor. Jackie Murton...
Comments / 0