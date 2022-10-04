Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
'The Rings of Power’s Charles Edwards Talks Celebrimbor’s Backstory & Being Obsessed With Tolkien as a Child
From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Amazon Studios multi-season drama series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when a terrifying villain called Sauron is looking to conquer the kingdoms, defeat the heroes, and gain control over all life. Following an ensemble cast of characters that are both familiar and new, the eight-episode first season is setting up an epic adventure that’s expected to take five seasons of story to conclude.
Collider
'The Rings of Power': What Are the Seeds the Elves Plant Before Battle?
Although we had seen some smaller skirmishes in the first half of the season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the sixth episode finally gave us a thrilling action sequence that rivals the Battle of Helm’s Deep in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Given that The Rings of Power is the most expensive television show of all-time, Amazon Studios spared no expense when it came to the scope of the conflict. When Adar (Joseph Mawle) and his army invade Bronwyn’s (Nazanin Boniadi) village, they are rescued by the armies of Númenor. Elendil (Lloyd Owen), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), and Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) combine their strength as they protect the people of the Southlands.
Collider
'Rings of Power' Showrunners Discuss the Decision to Hold Off on Showing Sauron
Even before the first trailer dropped, fans have been coming up with all kinds of theories about Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The amount of these theories only increased when the show actually premiered. One of the most prevalent topics in the theories is the whereabouts and status of the big bad Sauron. Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the series showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne gave some insight into the mystery around the character.
Collider
From 'Nope' to 'King Kong,' Why Apes Are Such Terrifying Killers
It's a gruesome image: a chimpanzee dressed in a red and yellow sweater that's covered in blood. Similarly, his mouth, arms, hands, and feet are dripping in blood with an eerily empty studio behind him as the "APPLAUSE" sign blinks. He throws off a party hat as though completely frustrated with the fact that he's had to wear it. As he does so, he notices the viewer through a green table cloth. He slowly crawls over and sticks out a bloody hand; the tone of his grisly and apparently unprovoked attack lingering at the moment. The onlooker must be holding his breath as he reaches his hand back out to fist-bump the chimp back, wondering if this may be the last time he ever fist-bumps anyone.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
How 'House of the Dragon' Has Deviated From 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of House of the Dragon.What’s the High Valyrian word for “escalation?” There must have been some maester furiously scribbling it down after Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) drew a dagger on Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and her sons in the latest episode of House of the Dragon. It was tense, it was exciting – and it has exactly no source material in Fire & Blood or The World of Ice and Fire. An increasing number of events in the series have been invented, and even more take George R. R. Martin’s words and spin them around to a degree that the first season of Game of Thrones did not. Those who haven’t read the books House of the Dragon is based on may be curious as to what all’s been changed. Let that curiosity be slaked now.
Collider
Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Trailer Reveals New Unsettling Stories
Netflix is inviting those who love mysteries, true crime, aliens, and the paranormal to gather ‘round and check out a trailer for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right, after a two-year hiatus that felt more like five, the chilling production is back to deliver more stories of unsolved cases and happenings that will rattle you to your core.
Collider
'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Images Show James McAvoy & Dafne Keen Take Their Final Stand
New images from the third and final season of His Dark Materials have just been released, giving us our first look at the brewing chaos as worlds collide. The new images come out just after a trailer for the third and final season was just released. Also announced was the premiere date for the third season, which is set to begin airing on HBO on December 5, 2022.
Collider
'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Trailer: Lyra and Will Head to a Mysterious New Land
HBO has just released a new trailer for the third and final season of His Dark Materials, a fantasy series based on the award-winning Philip Pullman book trilogy. The new trailer gives us a glimpse into the intense final chapter of the series, which is set to premiere on HBO on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET and 11:00 PM PT.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'The Lair' Trailer Sets Up 'The Descent' Director Neil Marshall's Haunting Return to Action Horror
Acclaimed horror director Neil Marshall is back in the action horror saddle with his latest film The Lair and a new trailer sets up one terrifying fight with beasts from below. The film follows Royal Air Force pilot Lt. Kate Sinclair (Charlotte Kirk) after she's shot down in the middle of Afghanistan and forced to take shelter in a bunker in the desert. Once she goes down into the titular lair, however, she finds horrifying half-human half-alien biological weapons awakened and out for blood, leaving her fellow soldiers with no choice but to take down the army of monsters. It's slated to arrive in theaters, on Digital, and through VOD from RLJE Films on October 28.
Comments / 0