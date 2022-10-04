YouTuber Joel Haver thinks last weekend's Charmin Bears sketch on Saturday Night Live felt a little too familiar. In a video titled "SNL stole my video" posted Monday, the 26-year-old called the Miles Teller-starring Saturday Night Live sketch "pretty similar" to one of his own videos. "Usually when these things come up, I'm able to see that it's the same concept but they took it somewhere different or it's similar but you can give them some leeway," said Haver. "But this one was a little weird. I was like, 'Wow, that's very similar.'"

