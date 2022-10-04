Read full article on original website
Eiza Gonzalez Shuts Down Daredevil Casting Rumors: 'No, I'm Not Cast as Elektra'
Eiza Gonzalez is setting the record straight about those Daredevil rumors. The actress, who was recently seen in Ambulance and I Care A Lot, took to Twitter to address speculation that she'd been cast in upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. Gonzalez had received hate from Marvel fans upset about a Latina actress potentially portraying a Greek character. "I feel like I'm just gonna get it out of the way because, One, I'm confused as for the amount of hate over this, and two, I feel like it saves people energy," Gonzalez wrote.
Mila Kunis Says Jackie Ended Up with the Wrong Guy on That '70s Show
Mila Kunis doesn't think she should be married to her husband (at least on That '90s Show). The actress revealed that her character Jackie winds up with Kelso (played by her real-life husband Ashton Kutcher) in the That '70s Show sequel, and she's not totally sold on the idea. Jackie was with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) by the time That '70s Show ended, and Kunis believes it should have stayed that way.
Thora Birch Reveals Why She Isn't In Hocus Pocus 2
Thora Birch really wanted to return for Hocus Pocus 2. The actress, who played 8-year-old Dani Dennison in the original film 29 years ago, said there were plans to bring her character back for the highly-anticipated sequel, but due to timing, things didn't work out. "There were three options we had for how to bring Dani back, all of which I was excited by," she revealed. "By the time they got around to filming, I was already on something else."
She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Slams 'Hostile' Viewers Who Called Her a 'Diversity Hire'
You wouldn't like Jameela Jamil when she's angry. The actress, who plays villain Titania on Disney+ original She-Hulk, has long had a reputation for being outspoken online, and this week was no exception. Jamil took to Twitter to slam "hostile" viewers who had criticized the show. After Jamil posted a...
Stranger Things' Caleb McLoughlin Says Racism from Fans Has 'Affected Him a Lot'
Caleb McLaughlin has suffered some ugly treatment from fans during his time on Stranger Things. During the Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention this weekend, McLaughlin revealed that he had experienced racism from fans of the show early on. "It definitely took a toll on me as a younger kid," said McLaughlin, now 20. "My very first Comic-Con, some people didn't stand in my line because I was Black. Some people told me, 'oh, I didn't want to be in your line because you were mean to Eleven.'"
WATCH: The Flashy First Teaser for American Horror Story: NYC Reveals Nothing, As Usual
The first teaser for American Horror Story: NYC is here, but it reveals almost nothing about the season ahead. Full of eerie bondage imagery, the teaser for Season 11 of Ryan Murphy's horror anthology series promises "the deadliest year" yet and "a season like no other". American Horror Story: NYC...
The Royal Family Reportedly Upset About Upcoming 'Exploitative' Season of The Crown
The royal family wants to make clear that The Crown "is a drama, not a documentary", says "a senior royal source". "It is my understanding that the palace has devised a plan to fight any misinformation or fiction with facts," said Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the "To Di For" podcast. "Expect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s friends to speak out on their behalf. Expect to see a push of any documentaries the pair have participated in to resurface. Expect a flood of King Charles books to hit shelves."
YouTuber Addresses 'Pretty Alarming' Similarities Between SNL Charmin Bears Sketch and His Video
YouTuber Joel Haver thinks last weekend's Charmin Bears sketch on Saturday Night Live felt a little too familiar. In a video titled "SNL stole my video" posted Monday, the 26-year-old called the Miles Teller-starring Saturday Night Live sketch "pretty similar" to one of his own videos. "Usually when these things come up, I'm able to see that it's the same concept but they took it somewhere different or it's similar but you can give them some leeway," said Haver. "But this one was a little weird. I was like, 'Wow, that's very similar.'"
Reese Witherspoon & The Big Little Lies Cast Want to Bring the Show Back
Reese Witherspoon doesn't feel done with Big Little Lies just yet. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon said that she'd discussed revisiting the Emmy-winning HBO drama as recently as "yesterday". "I talk to Nicole Kidman about it all the time, too. And Laura Dern. And Zoë Kravitz. And...
Selma Blair Performs Blindfolded on Dancing With the Stars, Wowing Fans & Judges
Selma Blair brought the Dancing With the Stars ballroom to tears again this week when she dedicated a blindfolded performance to her late mother. As part of the show's James Bond night, the actress performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" and got emotional during her intro package when she described the song's special meaning for her. Blair dedicated the performance to her late mother Molly Ann, who used to dance and sing along to the song with her.
HBO Announces Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special
A Harley Quinn holiday special is coming to HBO Max. The streamer announced Friday that Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day will arrive on the platform in February 2023. The special will reveal how Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) enjoy their first Valentine's Day together as a couple, while we also get to see how the rest of the "ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year".
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio Hulu Show Devil in the White City
Keanu Reeves is moving on from Devil in the White City. Just two months after The Matrix star was confirmed as the series lead, Reeves has exited the Martin Scorsese/Hulu project. Based on the book of the same name by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City was put into development at Hulu in 2019 and ordered to series in August of this year, though the project has been in various stages of development with different names attached for over a decade.
WATCH: His Dark Materials Season 3 Trailer Teases the Surprising Return of a Fan-Favorite Character
His Dark Materials will soon come to a close, and with the help of a familiar face. In the trailer for Season 3 of HBO's Philip Pullman adaptation, Lyra (Dafne Keen) is warned of "dark forces" out there that she can't quite fathom as she embarks on a journey to "a dark place from which no one has ever returned" alongside Will (Amir Wilson). As her father Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) prepares for war against the Authority, the fate of the world and everything they've fought for remains uncertain.
Mila Kunis Says Filming That '90s Show with Husband Ashton Kutcher Was 'Weird'
Returning to the That '70s Show set as husband and wife was more than a little strange for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. "It was weird to shoot together, I will tell you. It made me super nervous," said Kunis. "Oh my God, I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career — was to shoot with my husband on the set of '70s Show. 'Cause the set is exactly the same!"
Netflix Horror Series The Midnight Club Breaks World Record for Most Jump Scares
The Midnight Club has only been on Netflix for a few hours, but it's already broken a world record. Mike Flanagan, the macabre mind behind horror hits like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, managed to cram 21 separate jump scares into the premiere episode of his latest Netflix series. This tally broke the Guinness World Record for "most scripted jump scares in a single television episode", and Flanagan was presented with the certificate for their achievement during the New York Comic Con panel for The Midnight Club on Thursday.
Netflix Drops LGBTQ Tag From Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story After Backlash
After social media backlash, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag from Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Frustrated and angry subscribers had taken to Twitter to express their shock at the categorization, wondering why the series - which stars Evan Peters as infamous serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer - would be labeled LGBTQ, especially given that Dahmer had preyed upon the Milwaukee LGBTQ community when hunting for his victims.
Olivia Cooke Had a 'Full Mental Breakdown' Filming Bates Motel
Before she played Queen Alicent in House of the Dragon, Olivia Cooke struggled with her mental health on the set of Bates Motel. The British actress revealed in an interview that concurrent filming schedules for the Psycho prequel series and films Ready Player One and Thoroughbreds in Vancouver led to a "full mental breakdown". The isolation and homesickness while working on these projects combined to create a heavy depression for the actress, she admitted. "It was a big old lovely cocktail: being homesick and not knowing it, having not stopped since I was 18, being on my own for large swathes of time."
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others
Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Family members of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Errol Lindsey are not happy about Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The series, which chronicles Dahmer's heinous crimes, has received criticism from viewers and critics alike for its treatment of the serial killer and depiction of his victims. Lindsey's cousin Eric Perry took to...
Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, Finale Time for Reservation Dogs
Fresh off its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde makes its streaming debut on Netflix today. The film stars Ana de Armas as the screen icon, blurring the line between fact and fiction as it explores the split between Monroe’s public and private selves. Also...
