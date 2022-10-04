Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Power restored in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A power outage affecting more than 2,000 customers was reported in downtown Cape Girardeau shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. According to the Ameren Missouri outage map, as of noon, power had been restored to all customers. The power outage included some traffic...
kbsi23.com
Cemetery vandalized in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Caruthersville police are looking for whoever vandalized a cemetery in town. Officers responded to the Little Prairie Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and found several items vandalized. Police have no suspects. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Caruthersville Police Department...
thunderboltradio.com
Mississippi Man Victim of Theft and Vandalism in Union City
A Mississippi man was the victim of theft and vandalism following a stop at a Union City business. Police reports said officers were dispatched to Casey General Store, on Main Street, where a disturbance was occurring. Officers arrived to find 36 year old Anthony Dewayne Nichols, of Kiln, Mississippi, chasing...
kbsi23.com
Gas prices jump nine cents in Missouri, 30 cents in Cape Girardeau compared to last week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. This price is nine cents more compared to this day last week. In Cape Girardeau, prices increased by an average...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau merchants battle water deficiency during the week
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (KBSI)- Cape Girardeau is trying to slowly come back, as well as the water pressure for the city. This means coming up with ways businesses can continue serving the local clientele base. Trio is a plant-based vegan restaurant in downtown Cape Girardeau. Shane Callahan, the co-owner of...
kbsi23.com
MoDOT to hold public meeting in Neelyville
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 to discuss a proposed project to upgrade U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The meeting will be held at Neelyville High School in the cafeteria. The high school is located at 150 Park Street in Neelyville.
Kait 8
Low levels along Mississippi River cause headaches for businesses
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A recent drought has brought the Mississippi River to some of the lowest levels it has seen in almost ten years. The National Weather Service said the river was briefly below -8.1 feet on Tuesday, Sept. 27,. The drought has forced companies to rethink how they...
KFVS12
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder in deadly Caruthersville shooting
Cape Girardeau is losing its assistant city manager. Molly Mehner accepted the position of town administrator in Collierville, Tennessee. Cape Girardeau City Water customers are still under a boil advisory following the severe water main break on Monday night. Suspects on the run following police chase in Perry County. Updated:...
kbsi23.com
1 facing drug charges after traffic stop in Wickliffe
WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KBSI) – A Georgia native faces drug charges in Ballard County after a traffic stop. Kali Urenamarte of Byron, Georgia faces charges of reckless driving, operating on a suspended/revoked operator license, possession of a controlled substance – first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia – buy/possess.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns about Facebook Marketplace scam
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office warns people after a scam on Facebook Marketplace. The sheriff’s office took two separate calls in reference to a scam on Facebook Marketplace on Oct. 4. The first caller was the owner of a home in West...
kbsi23.com
Decision to be made at 3 p.m. Friday regarding boil order
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It has been a memorable week, to say the least, for Cape Girardeau residents. A boil water advisory is still in effect. Do not consume tap water unless you boil and cool it first, officials say. A decision to lift or extend the advisory...
kbsi23.com
Hickman County man faces drug charge in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Hickman County man faces a drug charge after he was arrested in Graves County. Donald R. Isbell, 48, of Clinton, Ky. faces charges of possession of methamphetamine second offense and no insurance. Graves County Sheriff’s deputies found a vehicle parked on the should...
Kait 8
Man involved in fatal crash receives probation
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who police said was driving while intoxicated when he crossed the center line and killed two people will not go to prison. Instead, Judge Dan Ritchey sentenced 22-year-old Joshua Northcutt of Joiner to 60 days in the Mississippi County Detention Center with 90 months of probation after he pleaded no contest to two counts of manslaughter.
kbsi23.com
Project Hope offers vital services to area residents
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With increasing inflation, many are left looking for hope, but this event aims to change that story. The gift of hope is what this free event provided to southeast Missouri residents in their time of need. The Osage Center hosted “Project Hope,” which provided...
Kait 8
Record-size solar panel farm coming soon to Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - A new solar project coming to Osceola is going to bring clean energy and more jobs for people all around the state. Entergy Arkansas announced a new 2,100-acre Driver Solar facility that will bring more renewable energy to Northeast Arkansas. Brandi Hinkle, Entergy Arkansas’ Communications Specialist,...
kbsi23.com
Graves County sheriff warns of dangers of fentanyl
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden is warning people about the dangers of fentanyl. In a post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Hayden said they suspect the “dangerous fentanyl problem has arrived here in our area.”. The county had...
kbsi23.com
Former Piedmont police officer indicted on deprivation of rights, lying to FBI
(KBSI) – A former police officer from Piedmont was indicted and accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the FBI about it. Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
KFVS12
Former southeast Mo. police officer accused of violating 2 peoples’ civil rights, lying to FBI
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A former police officer is accused of violating the civil rights of two people and then lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigations about it. According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Woodrow Massa, 66, of Wayne County, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of lying to the FBI.
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County welfare check sends two to the hospital, charges pending for parents
A welfare check at a home on Krebs Station Road in McCracken County ended with two sent to the hospital, and two facing charges. Deputies from the McCracken County Sheriff's Office went to the home on Wednesday and found two disabled men in what was described as deplorable conditions without the basics for cleanliness and survival.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested for Being in Home Without Permission
A 28 year old Union City man has been arrested, after being found inside a home without permission. Union City police reports said officers were called to 407 North Morgan Street, after carpenters found Shyheim Slayton inside the residence. Reports said officers arrived at the scene and talked with Slayton,...
