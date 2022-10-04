The latest round of stimulus money from the state of California will start going out today. The $200 to $700 payments per eligible person and their dependents are first going to the eight million people who previously used direct deposit between now and November 14th. The other ten-million payments will be made with debit cards through January 15th. Governor Gavin Newsom is calling it the largest state tax refund in the country at more than nine billion dollars. People can click here to see if they are eligible and how much their payment will be.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO