Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
California Officials Planning for a 4th Dry Year in a Row
The last three years have been the driest in California’s history and that’s expected to continue. State water officials say they are actively planning for the potential of a fourth dry year. “We are on a trajectory for warmer and drier conditions,” said Jeannie Jones, drought manager for...
ksro.com
Latest Stimulus Money Going Out to Eligible Californians Starting Today
The latest round of stimulus money from the state of California will start going out today. The $200 to $700 payments per eligible person and their dependents are first going to the eight million people who previously used direct deposit between now and November 14th. The other ten-million payments will be made with debit cards through January 15th. Governor Gavin Newsom is calling it the largest state tax refund in the country at more than nine billion dollars. People can click here to see if they are eligible and how much their payment will be.
ksro.com
California Handing Out Over One Billion Dollars to Relieve Utility Bills
California is helping more families struggling to keep a roof over their head. The state will send out another one-billion dollars before the end of the year to cover overdue utility bills, giving relief to two million homes. Most of it will go to electricity debt, followed by water and sewer. Governor Gavin Newsom says no other state has done as much to help during the pandemic and feels this money is desperately needed amid rising costs.
ksro.com
California’s New Average Price for Gas: $6.43 Per Gallon
There’s no escaping the pain at the pump. California drivers are again waking up to higher prices. AAA puts today’s new average at $6.43 a gallon, up two cents overnight and only one penny away from a record set in June. That means the state is on track hit its highest price ever this week. It comes just as the first gas rebate checks are about to go out this Friday. The governor calls petroleum producers and refineries “greedy oil companies.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksro.com
Families of Buffalo massacre victims call on governor to change law
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — Some family members of those killed in a racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo are asking the governor of New York to sign a bill that will overhaul the state’s 150-year-old wrongful death statute they say devalues the lives of their lost loved ones. The...
ksro.com
Four kidnapped Merced County family members found dead: 'Horribly senseless'
(MERCED COUNTY, Calif.) — All four family members who were mysteriously kidnapped in Northern California have been found dead in a rural almond orchard, the Merced County sheriff said. Eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri and her parents — 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur and 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh — were taken against...
ksro.com
Missing Larkfield Man Found Dead
The body of a previously missing man from Larkfield has been found in Knights Valley. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of 39-year-old Timothy O’Connor was discovered Monday night. He had been missing since last Friday afternoon. Investigators believe he took his own life.
Comments / 0