Report: Broncos sign Latavius Murray after Saints demote back to practice squad

By Aaron S. Lee
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

METAIRIE, La. ( WGNO ) — Just one day after scoring his 32nd touchdown since 2016, the New Orleans Saints placed Latavius Murray on the practice squad which allowed the Broncos to swoop in and snatch him.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, sources told him Murray will now join the Broncos running back stable.

Pelissero tweeted Monday evening , “The Broncos are signing RB Latavius Murray off the #Saints’ practice squad, per source. With Javonte Willams out for the season, Murray now joins Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone in the Denver backfield.”

In Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London , Murray rushed for 57 yards on 11 carries for an average of 5.2 yards per carry with a critical score to help pull the Saints to within two late in the third quarter.

Murray was activated to the 53-man roster due to a rib injury that has cost him two games this season, including the game against the Vikings.

Murray only recently re-signed with Saints by joining the team’s practice squad mid-September after spending year with the Baltimore Ravens following two previous seasons with the Saints (2019-2020).

