Read full article on original website
Related
breezynews.com
Disturbances and Trespassing in Attala Today
6:31 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to complaints from a residence on Smythe Street reporting a disturbance in progress there. 9:20 a.m. – Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Rd 5216, in the area of New Hope, regarding trespassing. 3:11 p.m. – Officers were requested...
kicks96news.com
Coffee with a Cop at McDonald’s – Photo Gallery
Coffee with a Cop took place at McDonald’s Wednesday morning. Members of the community stopped in for a free cup of coffee and a chat with Carthage Police Officers. Mayor Mary Ann Vivians was also among those in attendance. Chief of Police, Billy McMillan even served some of the...
wtva.com
Teens arrested for threatening videos in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two former Louisville High School students face criminal charges after police said they made threatening videos. Police said the teenagers, who had already been expelled, made comments voicing retribution for a fight that happened on campus Tuesday morning between two gangs. They also recorded themselves showing...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Jackson gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after one person was killed and two others were injured on Friday. The shooting happened at the Jubilee Gas Station on Highway 80. Officer Sam Brown said an unknown man was seen on store surveillance fighting with three individuals in the parking lot. Brown said the unidentified […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Neshoba Democrat
Window shot out of local business
A shooting into a business on Weyerhaeuser Street over the weekend is under investigation, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons. Lyons said a window was reported shot out at Glassworx Inc.,1163 Weyerhaeuser Street, on Monday morning when the business opened. The incident is believed to have happened sometime on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Madison County Journal
Teens sentenced for roles in carjackings
Three Jackson teens have each been sentenced for their roles in a carjacking spree that spanned multiple cities in the metro area last year, Madison County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said this week. “These three teenagers came into Madison County — not once but twice — with the sole intent...
kicks96news.com
DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake
STEVEN R MOBBS, 30, of Carthage, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $168,$478, $418. ANNETTE MOSES, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $0. DENNIS SHARKEY, 59, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting – 2nd, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $2,288.50, $1,342.50. AARON E SMITH, 28,...
Man arrested after dogs found with injuries in Madison
Warning: The following pictures may be disturbing to viewers. MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man for animal cruelty during a traffic stop. On October 4, an officer stopped a vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 55 southbound near the 108-mile marker. During the stop, the officer searched the vehicle. Investigators said the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
WAPT
Richard's Disposal employee shot while on break, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting. The shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Northside Drive. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said a Richard's Disposal employee was on his lunch break when he was shot in the leg. Hearn said 24-year-old Bobby Jones was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery.
WLBT
Driving in the Dark: While other states crack down on copper wire theft, MS continues brainstorming strategies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Central Mississippi’s interstates have 164 lights that are in need of repair as a result of copper wire theft. None are scheduled to be turned back on anytime soon, according to Mississippi Department of Transportation spokesperson Michael Flood. “Instead of spending hundreds of thousands to...
kicks96news.com
Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests
KIM A EDWARDS, 47, of McCool, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. TROY D EDWARDS, 33, of McCool, Shoplifting, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000. GREGORY J ERVIN, 48, of Brandon, DUI – 1st,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rankin County woman accused of stabbing roommate
FLORENCE, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies arrested a woman after they said she stabbed her roommate Wednesday morning. The incident happened in 200 block of Central Avenue in the unincorporated area of Florence. Deputies were told that a person had been stabbed by their roommate. Once they arrived at the scene, deputies found a […]
WTOK-TV
Conner convicted of first-degree murder in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder after a 3-day trial in Lauderdale County Circuit Court. Travis Conner, 33, was then sentenced to life in prison without parole. Conner was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of Donnikia Clark after the two argued. Following...
kicks96news.com
Mississippi State Fair Press Event Images
The Mississippi State Fair opens today at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Gates open at 11 a.m. with rides beginning at 2 p.m. till closing at 11. Admission is $5, children under 6 are free and parking is $5 per car. For buses, admission is $4 per person and...
WLBT
Man arrested for repeatedly hitting girlfriend with broom in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested for repeatedly hitting his girlfriend with a broom in Yazoo City. The Yazoo City Police Department says officers were called to an apartment in Genesis Court on Jerry Clower Boulevard on September 29. According to the department, the victim told officers...
Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle on Norway Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning. Officer Sam Brown said 22-year-old Rayquean Houston was found shot multiple times in his vehicle in front of a home on Norway Drive. Police do not know the exact location where Houston was shot. Brown said Houston […]
WLBT
Family and friends still searching for answers in shooting death of 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson family is still searching for answers after their loved one was shot and killed just over two weeks ago. According to the Jackson Police Department, 18-year-old Lagavin Jenkins was found shot to death inside his home. Investigators said his grandmother discovered him dead while...
Focused on Mississippi: Mississippi Mass Choir records new album
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir is about to record another album. Mississippi is said to be the birthplace of the Blues, and born alongside of it was Gospel music. The Mississippi Mass Choir is the State’s Greatest Ambassador for Gospel Music. Frank Williams was the father of the Mississippi Mass Choir. He […]
14-year-old charged after fatal shooting on Stuart Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a 14-year-old was arrested after a fatal shooting on Wednesday. Police said the unidentified teen shot and killed 22-year-old Marquez Myles. Investigators believe the gun used in the shooting was stolen. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the teen will be charged as an adult. He is expected […]
Comments / 0