Virginia Raff: Safety Minded
Since moving to Madison, Virginia Raff has put the rights and safety of bicyclists and pedestrians at the forefront. A member of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) since its formation in 2018, Virginia says she became involved with the Committee as a result of her work with the Shoreline Greenway Trail (SLGT).
Will Protect Our Rights
I‘m writing to support Christine Palm to serve the Haddam, Essex, Deep River, and Chester communities in the Connecticut State House. In her prior two terms, Christine has demonstrated her deep commitment to our communities and shared values. Recent Supreme Court decisions have highlighted the importance of state leadership....
Kind, Knowledgeable, and Understanding
Most people don’t pay much attention to Probate Court or how it functions until someone they know or a loved-one passes away. That is the time when you get your first introduction to it and don’t know what to expect. It would not be untrue to say that one might even be a little unnerved. What you would hope to find is a kind, knowledgeable, and understanding judge who can administer the laws and still make people feel comfortable. It takes a special person in charge to do just that. I truly believe that Attorney Alphonse Ippolito has these attributes and has the ability to serve the general public as Probate Judge. I would ask anyone who reads this letter to support Al in his campaign to become our next Probate Judge in Branford and North Branford.
OS Announces Partnership Plan for Dock and Dine Property
In an effort to revitalize the long vacant Dock and Dine Property, the town of Old Saybrook and the owner of 145 College Street have announced a plan to seek state funding to open a year-round restaurant on the vacant property. Property owner Jon Kodama withdrew his application from The...
Made the Right Decision
According to a 2019 statement posted on the National Institute on Drug Abuse website, “The U.S. Surgeon General has issued a warning about the potential health risks of marijuana use in adolescence and during pregnancy. The warning, which states that no amount of marijuana use during pregnancy or adolescence is known to be safe, comes after recent increases in access to marijuana, and long-term trends in higher potency. The Surgeon General notes a 2018 recommendation from the American Academy of Pediatrics against marijuana use during pregnancy based on concerns for its potential impact on the developing fetus. He also cites research suggesting that frequent marijuana use during adolescence is associated with changes in the areas of the brain involved in attention, memory, decision-making, and motivation, and notes that earlier initiation of marijuana use is associated with an increased risk of developing addiction.”
Jay Miles: The Expansion of East Haven Public TV
If Jay Miles has anything to say about it, the future of East Haven Public Television (ETV) will move beyond East Haven where digital video recording meets the internet and the global audience. Jay is ETV’s board chair, and he has big plans for enhancing the educational offerings of the...
People in the News
• The following North Haven students were named to the University of Rhode Island Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester: Megan Arnold, Jillian Chiaramonte, Matt Dellavalle, Matt Labanara, Morgan Sullivan. • The following North Haven students were named to the Fairfield University Dean’s List for the spring 2022...
Let’s Talk: Merin Hosts ‘Seniors Embracing Life’ Panel Oct. 8
As someone who’s never embraced the word “retirement,” Dr. Margo Merin, DSW, went back to college at 77 and earned her Ph.D. in social work. This Saturday, she’ll moderate a panel of shoreline residents with ages ranging from their 70’s to 100, during a free public forum, “Seniors Embracing Life.”
Breakfast and Lunch
Many area restaurants continue to shift their hours, trying to figure out how to manage shifting demand, the high cost of supplies, and labor shortages. It sometimes can be hard to find a place that serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Saturday. So I’m glad to report that What’s Cookin’, 78 Boston Post Road, Madison, remains open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’re in a hurry, you can call ahead for faster service: 203-245-1771.
Guilford Foundation Awards $90K in Grants
The Guilford Foundation (TGF) has announced its celebration of the work of local and regional non-profit organizations with the awarding of more than $90,000 in grants. According to the Foundation, the awards will help Guilford residents and the community as a whole thrive, despite the many challenges of the last year.
Harvest Festival Returns to Bauer Park
Bauer Park is set to host its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly Festival has celebrated Madison’s agricultural heritage for more than 20 years, according to the organizers. Ted Rahmann, chairman of the Bauer Park Committee, said the event is...
Thomas C. Luce
Thomas C. Luce, 76, of Florence, South Carolina, formerly of East Haven, passed away Oct. 2 in Florence. He was born Nov. 9, 1945 in Derby to Charles and Vivien (Crocker) Luce. Thomas is survived by his three loving children, Robert W. Luce (Anne-Marie) of N. Stonington, Sheryl Doebrick (George)...
Joan Paul: An In at the Inn
Everybody has COVID stories. Joan Paul’s is about the Griswold Inn, owned by the Paul family. The Pauls and the Gris have weathered crises before. “There was the gas crisis in 2000s, then people couldn’t get here and the financial crisis, but there has never been anything like COVID,” Joan says.
‘Boats, Beer and Barbecue’ Sails Out of Stony Creek
A grand fundraiser with a delicious barbecue was held on the waterfront property of Ted and Tina Ells in Stony Creek on September 16, leaving behind a treasure chest of possible programs the Stony Creek Museum can host in the future due to the generosity of our sponsors. The display...
Nobile A. Zambrano
Nobile A. Zambrano of Branford died Oct. 4 in East Haven. He was the beloved husband of Beverly Sayles Zambrano for 63 years. Nobile was born Dec. 10, 1935 in East Haven, son of the late Nobile and Concetta Cappella Zambrano. He was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and New Haven State Teachers College. He served four years in the U. S. Navy Reserves. He taught junior high school in East Haven and then went on to work in the private sector. He was part owner of Show-Pak, Inc. in New Haven before his retirement.
Just Tell Them
I meant to go Friday, but things came up. I meant to go Saturday, but the day got busy. I set aside Sunday, but by Sunday it was too late. My good friend and our beloved food columnist Lee White died Saturday night, Sept. 24. Death, always hard to deal...
Real Estate Transactions for Oct. 6
26 Brightwood Lane: Justin and Louisa Deland to Kimberly A. Lapia, $380,000 on Sept. 12. 52 Chestnut Street: Valentino V. Roberti to Richard J. and Jasmin Melendez, $345,000 on Sept. 12. 11 Donna Lane: Lisa Pascale to Shyam K. Kc and Prashamsa Neaupane, $351,000 on Sept. 13. 211 East Main...
Krause Does it All for Guilford Volleyball
Halle Krause is the Swiss Army knife of the Guilford girls’ volleyball program—a trusty, versatile, and effective implement in Head Coach Marisa Ceneri’s toolbox. Halle has been a key player for Guilford’s varsity team for the past three seasons and is now leading the Grizzlies as a captain in her senior campaign.
Shoreline Theatre Company’s Fun, Poignant ‘Puffs’
It’s no longer running Off-Broadway, but fans of a certain Potter can grab a seat in Branford to take in Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic. The curtain rises on Shoreline Theatre Company’s (STC) production of Puffs Thursday, Oct. 13, Friday,...
Heffernan Leading the T-Birds on the Trails
Carolyn Heffernan is in the midst of her final season as a runner on the girls’ cross country team at North Branford High School (NBHS). Carolyn holds an important role as the only senior captain on her squad and is looking to lead the T-Birds to success as the season progresses.
