Times News
Marian-Panther Valley Volleyball
Photos from Panther Valley's 25-14, 25-13, 25-19 win over Marian Thursday, which helped the Panthers clinch the Schuylkill League Division 3 title. By Ron Gower.
Times News
Tigers’ Conner falls in District 11 tennis semifinals
HELLERTOWN - Northwestern Lehigh freshman Mallory Conner faced a familiar opponent in the District 11 Class 2A singles tennis semifinal won by Bethlehem Catholic’s Cara Magliochetti, 6-3, 6-4, on Friday morning at Saucon Valley High School. “I actually train with Mallory sometimes, so I know her and knew it...
Times News
Bombers close in on regular season title
Palmerton scored from in close and from far away, while also maintaining a stifling defense in a 4-1 Colonial League victory over Northern Lehigh on Wednesday night. The win keeps Palmerton in line for the league’s regular-season title - and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming CL playoffs.
Times News
Tigers, Olympians look to extend winning steaks
Northwestern will try to extend its winning streak to five games this week with a road test against Pottsville. Elsewhere, Jim Thorpe will try to extend its run to three consecutive victories after a 1-3 start at home against a strong North Schuylkill squad. Northwestern at Pottsville. When: Friday, Oct....
Times News
Northern Lehigh edges Notre Dame in a thriller
Northern Lehigh never flinched. The Bulldogs didn’t blink when they needed to make a play against Notre Dame of Green Pond on Friday night. They found ways - on offense, defense and special teams - to deliver against the Crusaders when it mattered most. Northern Lehigh carried a bulldog...
Times News
Panthers sweep Marian to clinch division title
Panther Valley’s performance from the service line was “aces” on Thursday. The Panthers were dominant in the serving department in their matchup with Schuylkill League Division 3 rival Marian, coming through with double-digit aces to defeat the Fillies, 25-14, 25-13, 25-19. From the onset, Panther Valley was...
Times News
Schuylkill Haven outlasts Panther Valley
Only three members of Schuylkill Haven’s young football team can drive, according to Coach Mike Farr. He was referring to driving a car, because his team knew how to drive the football up the field against Panther Valley on Friday night. The team, which has only three seniors, used...
Times News
Slater defense stonewalls Indians in 32-6 win
BANGOR - Stingy defense and a strong running game can take a football team a long way. Bangor used both in a 32-6 win over Lehighton on homecoming night. The Slaters ran for 271 yards on 40 carries (6.8 per carry) while holding Lehighton to 37 yards on the ground.
Times News
Spartans hold off stubborn Olympians
It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. Jim Thorpe scored first in both halves in Friday night’s loss to North Schuylkill, but the visiting Spartans put the last 17 points on the scoreboard to defeat the Olympians, 31-14. Jim Thorpe’s defense held the high-scoring Spartans...
Times News
Bombers cruise to 51-6 win over Falcons
Field position and forcing fumbles served as the winning formula on Friday for Palmerton as the Bombers (5-2) took advantage of consistent short fields and Salisbury miscues to cruise to a 51-6 Schuylkill/Colonial Red Division victory over the Falcons. Palmerton quarterback Matt Machalik got the Bombers offense going early with...
Times News
Palmerton golf scores corrected
In Tuesday’s District 11 golf championship story, it was reported that Palmerton’s Jared Reinhard shot a 93 during his round and that Justin Sebelin finished with a 111. Those scores were incorrect. Reinhard actually fired a 90 in helping the Blue Bombers win their fourth consecutive district team title. Sebelin ended with a 110.
Football field in Scranton vandalized
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the person responsible for vandalism at a football field. Officers believe a car drove through the West Side Falcons Football Field along Jackson Street, tearing up the grass and leaving behind tire marks. The field is used by the West...
Times News
Former Tamaqua athlete gets ARD
A former Tamaqua Area High School football player charged with simple assault and harassment for his role in an alleged “hazing” incident will have his record expunged if he completes a probation-without-a-verdict program. Zachary McGlinchey, 19, was charged on March 27 by Tamaqua police with two misdemeanor counts...
skooknews.com
Mahanoy Area Inducts First Members into Sports Hall of Fame
On Saturday night, the Mahanoy Area School District inducts its first members into the school's Sports Hall of Fame. The inductees were recognized during the 2nd quarter of Friday Night's Homecoming Football game and were formally inducted Saturday during a ceremony at the West End Fire Company.
Times News
NCC open houses
Northampton Community College will have an open house at its Monroe campus on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Check-in is at Keystone Hall. The campus is at 2411 Route 715, Tannersville. NCC will also have an open house at its Bethlehem campus on Oct. 22 from 9...
Times News
Tamaqua News: Oct. 7, 2022
The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Sept. 29 with 22 members in attendance. President Mary Bittle opened the meeting with the reading “The Autumn of Life.”. The group meets every Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Coaldale Complex. Anyone 55 and older is invited to attend. Zion Lewistown. The...
Times News
Palmerton news for Oct. 7, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with the Rev. Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
Times News
Carbon County property transfers
Anis G. Lahoud to Daniel J. Oswald, 817 Mahoning Drive East, Lehighton, property at 737 Lehigh St., $240,000. Wendy C. Hattersley to Kassandra Leigh Schott, 1159 State St., White Haven, property at 1159 State St., $215,000. Franklin Township. Frank P. Huertas to Marcus P. Huertas, Bethlehem, property at 2285 Long...
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 6, 1992
The Penn State Blue Band was the stellar attraction at the 1992 Panther Valley Band Review held Sunday night at the Panther Valley High School Stadium in Lansford. The 275-member band marched onto the field under the direction of Dr. Ned Deihl and led by drum major Tom Roberts. The...
Times News
Packer Twp. seeks Weatherly board’s help
Packer Township wants help in its effort to exact payments from the Hazleton City Authority. The authority is the provider of water and sewer services for Hazleton and has property in Packer Township, which is in the Weatherly Area School District. Packer supervisor Robert Selert went before the Weatherly school...
