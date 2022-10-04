A carjacking suspect is under arrest after he turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning. Santa Rosa police released surveillance video of the Sunday morning assault at First and A streets. The suspect, identified as Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez of Windsor, is seen punching the victim through the open drivers’ side window of his parked vehicle. Leaton-Gomez then pulled the victim out of his vehicle, punched him again, and started to drive away. He then stopped the vehicle and ran from the scene. The 67-year-old victim suffered a broken nose and abrasions. Leaton-Gomez was booked for carjacking, battery, elder abuse, and probation violation.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO