Read full article on original website
Related
ksro.com
Arrest Made in Potter Valley Murder
A 20-year-old man from Ukiah is behind bars on suspicion of killing his friend, whose body was found in a shallow grave. The body of 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Vossler was found at the home of Christopher Franklin Hill’s relative in Potter Valley. Hill and Vossler were supposed to drive together from Laytonville to Ukiah on September 26th. But, the Vossler was reported missing after never returning from the trip. Investigators believe Vossler might have been killed inside the suspect’s car.
The Mendocino Voice
Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley
MENDOCINO Co., 10/5/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies working with investigators from the district attorney’s office and crime scene specialists from the California Department of Justice have located the remains of Aaron Joseph Vossler, an 18-year-old Laytonville man who went missing last week. Authorities have a suspect in custody.
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County Man with Multiple Warrants Accused of Assaulting, Strangling Wife
A Mendocino County man with two active warrants out of two separate counties was arrested after allegedly terrorizing and assaulting his wife at their home in Willits. 40-year-old Lewis Albert Perll of Willits, whom authorities say already had a felony warrant out of Santa Clara County and a misdemeanor warrant out of Santa Cruz, as well as being on probation, is accused of threatening and assaulting his wife after the two had gone out drinking together on the night of Friday, September 23.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Man in Prison Kills Another Inmate
A Sonoma County man serving 23 years in Folsom State Prison is suspected of killing another inmate. On Tuesday afternoon, Felipe Rodriguez of San Bernardino County was attacked by two inmates armed with hand made weapons in the prison yard. Rodriguez was declared dead a half hour later. The suspects include Selso Orozco Jr. of Rohnert Park who is in prison for robbery with the use of a firearm, among other charges. The other suspect is Mike Calderon from LA County, who is serving life without parole for first-degree murder and other enhancements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman living in motorhome arrested for selling fentanyl near playground in Santa Rosa: police
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman living in a motorhome was arrested Wednesday for selling fentanyl, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a Facebook post. Over the past two weeks, police received reports that Tammerina Shimel, 55, was selling the drugs near Howarth Park on Summerfield Road. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, SRPD […]
mendofever.com
Male Yelling For Help, Stolen Trailer – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Wallet And Phone In Recycling Bin, Vandalism To Laundry Room – Ukiah Police Logs 10.05.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
19-Year-Old Ukiah Man Booked for Murder After 18-Year-Old Laytonville Youth Found Buried in a Shallow Grave
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. On 09-29-2022 Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the North Sector were dispatched to contact a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ksro.com
Suspect in Violent Carjacking in Santa Rosa Arrested
A carjacking suspect is under arrest after he turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning. Santa Rosa police released surveillance video of the Sunday morning assault at First and A streets. The suspect, identified as Rico Richard Leaton-Gomez of Windsor, is seen punching the victim through the open drivers’ side window of his parked vehicle. Leaton-Gomez then pulled the victim out of his vehicle, punched him again, and started to drive away. He then stopped the vehicle and ran from the scene. The 67-year-old victim suffered a broken nose and abrasions. Leaton-Gomez was booked for carjacking, battery, elder abuse, and probation violation.
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Police Arrest Two on Suspicion of Embezzling from Local Non-Profit
Santa Rosa police have announced the arrests of two people on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 from a local non-profit. Back in May, representatives at Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) contacted police regarding suspicion of embezzlement from within the organization. The following month, after obtaining financial documents from SAY, Santa Rosa PD Property Crimes detectives began an investigation.
mendofever.com
Two Scale Razor Wire Fence During Garden Duty Escaping Mendocino County’s Juvenile Hall
The following is a joint press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Mendocino County Probation Department:. On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody.
Loss still reverberating five years after the Tubbs Fire
Carmen McReynolds photo credit: Credit: Jonathan Coke Five years ago, hot dry winds roared into Calistoga, fanning what would become an apocalyptic, deadly wildfire reaching into urban Santa Rosa. As part of KRCB News's coverage of the anniversary, reporter Marc Albert reached out to Jonathan Coke, currently a resident of Chico, whose Aunt, then 83 year old Carmen McReynolds, a retired Kaiser medical doctor, perished in the Tubbs Fire. They spoke about her, her life, and the tragedy that ended it. A note to our listeners, some of the descriptions may be challenging or difficult to hear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Subject Sleeping In Creek Bed, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Man Crashes Into Parked Cars; Unregistered Firearm Found in His Vehicle
A Santa Rosa man has been arrested after failing to stop for a deputy and crashing into two parked cars. A sheriff’s deputy on patrol noticed a speeding car tried to stop the vehicle. However, the driver fled, speeding through a Santa Rosa neighborhood until he lost control and crashed into two parked cars on Francisco Avenue. The deputy gave aid to the 18-year-old driver and the 17-year-old passenger. A search of the vehicle turned up an unserialized Glock pistol. The driver, Anthony Martinez, was arrested for felony evading, child endangerment, possessing an unserialized firearm, possessing a concealed loaded firearm in public, and possession of a high capacity magazine. Additional aid was provided by Santa Rosa Police and Fire.
mendofever.com
Three Detained Near North of Willits After Father Accused of Shooting at Son
Just before 10 this morning, a 911 call alerted Mendocino County deputies that a father had reportedly shot at his son three times in out Condor Road north of Willits. However, no one was injured. The suspect had reportedly used a .22 pistol and headed eastbound into a wooded area....
ksro.com
Missing Larkfield Man Found Dead
The body of a previously missing man from Larkfield has been found in Knights Valley. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of 39-year-old Timothy O’Connor was discovered Monday night. He had been missing since last Friday afternoon. Investigators believe he took his own life.
Bay Area police break up party with up to 400 people at short-term rental
The party included food vendors, a DJ, a photo booth and a bar, police said.
Party at short-term rental with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
mendofever.com
[UPDATE: Captured]Law Enforcement Searching Ukiah for Escapee from Mendocino County Juvenile Hall
The following is a Nixle Alert issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. Escaped Juvenile from Juvenile hall in Ukiah on Low Gap Rd. White male wearing a gray sweat-shirt and green long sleeve shirt with “Mendocino County” on the back. Juvenile possibly in the area of the Ukiah golf course, if you see anything suspicious please call the Mendocino County Sheriff Department dispatch at 707 463 4086.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Remembers the October 2017 Firestorms
There are many events commemorating the 5-year anniversary of the October 2017 fires that devastated Sonoma County. KSRO mourns the losses we all share, and recognizes the immense efforts put into recovery and rebuilding. 5-Year Anniversary Ceremony hosted by the City of Santa Rosa and the County of Sonoma –...
Comments / 0