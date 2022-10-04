ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Human Remains Found In Luzerne County Identified As Wilkes-Barre Teen Girl Who Vanished In 1969

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHn4M_0iLkBMsN00
Joan Marie Dymond Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police/WKBN

Pennsylvania State Police have identified the human remains found in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago as a teenage girl who went missing in 1969, they announced Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The remains were discovered on Nov. 17, 2012, by individuals digging for relics on the grounds of a former coal-mining operation in Newport Township, state police said.

Authorities now know they belong to Joan Marie Dymond, who was 14 years old when she disappeared from Andover Street Park on June 25, 1969.

An examination determined the remains were those of a female, estimated to be in her mid-teens to early 20s, who died of suspicious or "foul play" circumstances, authorities said. Lab results indicated a high probability she died in the late 1960s.

Authorities were able to identify the young woman, previously known only as Jane "Newport" Doe, by using DNA samples from her family members and comparing those samples to the remains found in 2012, they said.

Earlier this month, lab results confirmed a match.

"We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active," said Captain Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P.

"After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to see that they have it."

Now, police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person responsible for her death.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance should call the Shickshinny station at 570-542-4117.

to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Screw Off
3d ago

10 years to get a match? DNA was a thing in 2012.... And DNA should always be taken from family members of Missi g persons cases.... This is the second local case that has taken over 10 years to match DNA. It doesn't take 10 years to match.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WBRE

Police search for missing Scranton woman

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for public help in finding a woman missing for nine days. According to the Scranton Police Department, Theresa Bautista, 42, was last seen on September 27 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Bautista as a Hispanic woman, 5’7” 220 lbs, with black hair […]
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found dead inside home

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating a body found inside a home of a woman reported missing in Luzerne County. Police were on the scene of the 40 block of Jeanette Street Monday afternoon after Leona Sherrick was reported missing from her house. According to Pennsylvania State Police, once troopers arrived they were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two teens charged with assault on a classmate

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging two teenagers who investigators say assaulted their 15-year-old classmate on the Bloomsburg University campus. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 25 around 8:30 p.m., an incident occurred at the Bloomsburg University campus housing involving teens who live in Bradford County. The victim, 15, reported to police […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of cutting hole in Dollar General freezer to break in

PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they arrested a man they believe attempted to break into a Dollar General by cutting a hole in their freezer. Troopers said they responded to a report of a burglary at the Dollar General in the 2500 block of Route 903, Carbon County, on […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Healthcare employee accused of assaulting patient

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a report of a healthcare employee assaulting a patient in Monroe County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 29 around 1:00 p.m. troopers were called to Brookmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Chesnuthill Township for a report of an assault. PSP states through an investigation […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Dna#Violent Crime#Pennsylvania State Police#Psp Troop P
sauconsource.com

Woman Sought by Police in Attempted Shoplifting Case

A police department in upper Bucks County is asking for help identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted shoplifting incident. Richland Township Police Wednesday shared a photo of the woman, who they said is also believed to be responsible for damaging a door during a hasty exit from the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Richland Plaza shopping center on Rt. 309.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Stolen car leads to over 1.9K bags of heroin, fentanyl seized

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was driving a stolen car that was found with nearly 2,000 bags of heroin/fentanyl inside. According to the Scranton Police Department, on September 30, officers pulled over a white Dodge in the 600 block of Moosic Street for an equipment violation. Police say the car, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of hiding man avoiding arrest in attic

SUSQUEHANNA, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested two after investigators say a woman helped a man by hiding him in her attic so that he can avoid arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 25 around 2:15 p.m., a woman, identified as Sylvia Rowlands, 48, admitted to police that she hide, James Mitchell, 22, in […]
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Warren County Fire, Police Say

A woman was killed in a fire in Warren County, authorities said. The Pohatcong Police and Fire Departments responded to the blaze on the 400 block of Maple Avenue and confirmed the fatality on Wednesday, Oct. 5, police said. Initial reports said the fire broke out in a building near...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

11 turkey farm workers charged with cruelty caught on video

Eleven people working for one of the nation's leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday. They launched the probe in August 2021 in response to a complaint from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

15-year-old girl missing out of Wayne County

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Wayne County are asking for public help in locating a 15-year-old girl who ran away with another teen. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday, around 10:00 p.m., Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s house in the 900 block of Millcreek Road in Newfoundland. PSP states […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police searching for alleged Monroe County car thief

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Township Police Department is asking for the public to identify a man they believe stole a vehicle on Monday. Officials say they believe the man pictured below stole a 2019 Gray Ford Escape bearing the license plate “LZB9637” from the parking lot of “Advanced Collision” on Monday, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Felony charge for woman who allegedly tied cat to porch

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County woman tied a cat so tightly to her back porch investigators said it would have died of suffocation if it wasn't rescued. Lashanda F. Bullock faces multiple charges after a neighbor reported the alleged abuse to authorities on Oct. 2. The same neighbor had untied the cat from the porch two days before, according to Williamsport Officer Charles Schwab. When the woman heard it crying on the porch several days later, she discovered the cat was tied up again...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
376K+
Followers
55K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy