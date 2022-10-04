Read full article on original website
‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Stars in Sci-Fi Series From ‘Westworld’ Creators
Chloë Grace Moretz discovers a dangerous virtual reality in the official trailer for Amazon Prime Video series “The Peripheral,” from “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In the sci-fi thriller series based on William Gibson’s novel, Moretz plays Flynne Fisher, a young woman living in the Blue Ridge Mountains in 2032 with her Marine veteran brother Burton (Jack Reynor) and ailing mother. As their mother grows sicker, Flynne and Burton make ends meet by playing paid simulations (aka sims). According to the show’s official description, “The two siblings share Burton’s avatar, ‘jockeying’ for high-paying customers to beat challenging game...
Loretta Lynn Made Country Music History With Her 1972 Song, “Rated X”
The late Loretta Lynn – pioneer of country music and FORCE of women’s empowerment. Any conversation of Loretta Lynn’s greatest (and most controversial) moments would be remiss without the mention of her song, “Rated X” which drew attention to the lack of gender equality during the second wave of feminism in the ’60s and ’70s.
Tori Spelling has a thick skin
Tori Spelling joked she is "dead inside". The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' actress admitted she has developed a thick skin thanks to decades of scrutiny while in the public eye and she thinks things were particularly tough in her younger years because, without social media or reality TV shows, celebrities had few ways to show who they really were.
Olivia Culpo recalls 'horrible' relationship
Olivia Culpo was "made to feel like a less-than human" in a previous relationship. The 30-year-old model admitted she is worries about the future "all the time" because she expected to have settled down by now, and she also opened up about her difficult past. In the trailer for new...
Box Office: ‘Smile’ Outpacing ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ for No. 1 as ‘Amsterdam’ Bombs
There’s one key question gripping the world this weekend: will the box office be smiling, or will it be Lyling? Sony’s “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” had hopes to challenge for the top slot at the box office this weekend, though it seems that the family comedy won’t be able to outpace the second weekend of Paramount’s smash horror film “Smile.” Meanwhile, 20th Century Studios’ “Amsterdam” is bombing in its debut, aiming to finish in third. “Lyle, Lyle” landed a $3.47 million opening day, screening in 4,350 locations. While that’s not exactly the most impressive opening day on paper, the majority of ticket sales...
Katy Perry's 'psychological journey'
Katy Perry "meditates" and goes on a "psychological journey" when she's writing music. The 'I Kissed a Girl' singer always makes sure she has cleared her mind before she sits down to work on new songs because she wants to be able to process her emotions clearly through her writing.
George Michael's ex Kenny Goss says he was 'tortured soul' but is 'happy now'
George Michael's ex Kenny Goss has said the singer was a "tortured soul" but is "happy now". The 'Careless Whisper' star died in 2016 at the age of 53 and his life is being examined in a new documentary called 'George Michael: Portrait of an Artist' and Kenny - who dated George for 15 years - has spoken out about the star in a new interview to promote the film - insisting he believes his ex is finally at peace.
Jacob Batalon is 'doing his own thing' outside the MCU
Jacob Batalon is happy doing his "own thing" outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 25-year-old actor is best known for playing Ned Leeds in the Jon Watts-directed 'Spider-Man' trilogy - but Jacob is philosophical about his future in the MCU. Asked about the possibility of working with a different...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa vows to be 'present, involved, loving and supportive' mum
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa has vowed to be "present, involved, loving and supportive" when she becomes a mum. The 34-year-old 'Selling Sunset' star is expecting a son - her first child - with her husband Tarek El Moussa and she's shared her parenting goals in a candid online post - insisting she wants to approach motherhood with "meaningful intention instead of just going through the motions".
M. Night Shyamalan's new thriller set for release in 2024
M. Night Shyamalan will release a new thriller with Universal in 2024. The 52-year-old director is continuing his lucrative partnership with the studio, with the upcoming untitled film set for release on April 5, 2024. This follows his previous collaborations with Universal, including 2015's 'The Visit, 2017's 'Split', 2019's 'Glass',...
Anne-Marie reveals how she calms herself down before a gig
Anne-Marie says doing her own hair and makeup before a gig gives her a chance to calm her pre-show nerves. The 'Breathing' singer - who has been open about her battle with anxiety - admits the time leading up to her concerts can be "manic" with travelling and the only time she has to relax before walking out on stage is when she's in front of the dressing room mirror getting herself glammed up.
Deadpool 3 starts filming in January 2023, leak reveals
The past few months have been filled with MCU news, including Ryan Reynolds’ confirmation that Hugh Jackman will be back as Wolverine for Deadpool 3. The long-awaited sequel will see Reynolds and Jackman join forces for the first time since the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Unfortunately, we are going to have to wait until 2024 to see the film, but the latest issue of Production Weekly reveals that filming starts in just a few months.
