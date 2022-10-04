Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Related
recordpatriot.com
Coaster ride offers 3,000 feet of thrills
GRAFTON — The Alpine Coaster, now open in Grafton, offers an unmatched thrill ride through the Jersey County woods. Located next to The Winery at Aerie's Resort, 600 Timber Ridge Drive, the new ride — the only one like it in Illinois — gives participants the feeling of having nothing in front of you as you race through the slopes and curves nestled in the woods.
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
recordpatriot.com
Sangamon weighs pause on controversial pipeline
SPRINGFIELD — Construction on a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline could be put on hold if Sangamon County has its way. The county is expected this month to introduce a moratorium on the county board considering such pipelines in response to the planned Heartland Greenway pipeline. If approved, Texas pipeline company Navigator CO2 Ventures would be unable to build its pipeline through the county as long as the moratorium remained. A timeframe for the moratorium has yet to be determined.
recordpatriot.com
Mini soccer field nears completion in Alton
ALTON – A Mini-Pitch soccer field is within two weeks of completion in Alton. This week steelwork was installed for the Mini-Pitch soccer field in the southeast corner of Rock Springs Park, 2116 College Ave., in Alton. The project is funded by the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club. Damian Jones, Executive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two killed in Madison County crash on Route 4
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two people were killed in a crash near Hamel, Illinois Wednesday morning. The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. Illinois Route 4 is closed between I-55 and Illinois 143. Illinois 140 is closed at I-55. […]
3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail
MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
recordpatriot.com
Pandemic impact shows in students held back
More students were required to repeat a grade in the wake of pandemic-related upheaval in the school year, studies and some west-central Illinois school districts show. Jacksonville School District 117 saw many students retained after the district offered remote learning options during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Superintendent Steve...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois man had drugs mailed from Netherlands to Mascoutah
A federal jury convicted a Belleville man Thursday of sending MDMA through the mail with the intent to distribute the drug.
recordpatriot.com
Wood River man facing firearm charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
recordpatriot.com
Barton joins Anderson Hospital Foundation board
The Anderson Hospital Foundation recently welcomed a new board member, Joann Barton. Barton holds a masters of business administration with a specialization in finance from University of Illinois-Urbana, a bachelor of science in biology, along with minors in chemistry/psychology from Quincy University in Quincy. She is a certified employee benefits specialist, IFEBP and The Wharton School of Business, Trust Certification, National Trust School and the American Bankers Association.
recordpatriot.com
Jersey sheriff issues CCL license warning
JERSEYVILLE – Some holders of Illinois Concealed Carry Licenses are being asked to return them or retake training because of problems with at least one instructor. Last year more than 200 concealed carry certificates issued through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were deemed invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMOV
2 dead following crash in Madison County
HAMEL, Ill. (KMOV) – Two people are dead following a Wednesday morning crash in Madison County. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Illinois Route 140. According to police, a semi-truck ran a stop sign and hit the side of an SUV. The driver...
recordpatriot.com
Worden duo facing meth charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Worden couple is facing charges related to methamphetamine by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Brett A. Foster, 37, and Heather N. Lara, 44, both of the same address in Worden, were both charged with methamphetamine trafficking, controlled substance trafficking, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, all Class 1 felonies.
recordpatriot.com
Bierbaum celebrates 70th birthday
ALTON – Rosalie Bierbaum will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 16. Friends and family will gather at the Foster Township Hall, 2919 Main St., in Alton to celebrate from 2-5 p.m. Cake, ice cream, coffee and tea will be served.
recordpatriot.com
Chick-Fil-A building quickly comes together
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chick-Fil-A will open its first Glen Carbon location within the Orchard Town Center development. The site will cover almost 5,000-square-feet and sport a dual-lane drive-through to hold as many as 50 vehicles at once. As of Oct. 2, the...
recordpatriot.com
Gas leak closes Godfrey school Wednesday
GODFREY — A very short school day turned into a day of fun after a small gas leak caused the dismissal of the Evangelical Schools at the Evangelical United Church of Christ at 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, all students of the...
Woman accused of kidnapping Arkansas teen pleads guilty
A woman accused of kidnapping a teen in Hot Springs earlier this year is facing up to life in prison after pleading guilty in court this week.
recordpatriot.com
Probation Department almost ready to move
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Probation Department is getting ready for the second phase of its move to the Hillsboro Annex building down the street from the Administration Building. R. Kevin McKee, director of Probation & Court Services, said the second phase of the move should begin October 18,...
recordpatriot.com
Woman charged in 2-year-old's fentanyl overdose
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday for a May 18 incident involving a 2-year-old who overdosed after coming into contact with fentanyl. Elizabeth A. Potts, 39, of Granite City, was charged Oct. 6 with reckless conduct, a Class 4 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
Comments / 0