Mila Kunis Recounts the 'That '90s Show' Scene That Made Her Incredibly Nervous
Many of us are counting down the days until we can head back to Point Place, Wisconsin and join some new and old faces in the basement of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house when That ‘90s Show hits Netflix. The occasion marks the return of many cast members from That ‘70s Show including Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Wilmer Valderrama, and Laura Prepon who are making their way back after the original series bowed out 16 years ago.
'Wolf Pack' Trailer Reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar's Return to the Supernatural
An official teaser trailer for Paramount +’s original series, Wolf Pack, was revealed today during New York Comic Con. The teaser was revealed during a joint Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack panel. In addition, it was revealed that the series will premiere in the new year, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
'Wednesday' is Dead Serious in New Image from Netflix Series
Things are getting spooky on Twitter, where Netflix recently dropped a new photo for their upcoming series, Wednesday. Giving fans an update of the countdown until the Addams’ family kiddo gets her own telling, the streamer cheekily wrote “7 more Wednesdays until Wednesday,” teasing the show’s release on November 23. While it may be after the official Halloween season, we’re sure those who like to keep the tricks and treats going all the way up until Thanksgiving will be happy to mark the holiday’s finale with this one.
Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' Volume 3 Trailer Reveals New Unsettling Stories
Netflix is inviting those who love mysteries, true crime, aliens, and the paranormal to gather ‘round and check out a trailer for the return of Unsolved Mysteries. That’s right, after a two-year hiatus that felt more like five, the chilling production is back to deliver more stories of unsolved cases and happenings that will rattle you to your core.
'The Winchesters' Could Feature Some Familiar Faces From 'Supernatural'
It sounds like some Supernatural fans will have their prayers answered as Jensen and Daneel Ackles, two of the minds behind the celebrated show’s prequel series, The Winchesters, are hoping to bring some familiar faces back in time to 1972. But, don’t get too excited yet. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the power couple said that they’ve discussed future possibilities with co-creator Robbie Thompson, and have agreed that “if there is any opportunity to bring anybody back from the mothership, we will absolutely do so. We will write to that.” At this moment in time, Jensen Ackles revealed that there are “names that are on that table,” and that it’s just a matter of dropping them into the storyline in a way “that makes sense.”
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Mr. and Mrs. Country Music in 'George and Tammy' Images
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are set to portray country music icons Tammy Wynette and George Jones in Paramount’s upcoming miniseries, George and Tammy, and now Vanity Fair has shared first-look images from the project. The feature will be helmed by Australian-Canadian filmmaker John Hillcoat and was conceived by creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye).
'His Dark Materials' Season 3 Images Show James McAvoy & Dafne Keen Take Their Final Stand
New images from the third and final season of His Dark Materials have just been released, giving us our first look at the brewing chaos as worlds collide. The new images come out just after a trailer for the third and final season was just released. Also announced was the premiere date for the third season, which is set to begin airing on HBO on December 5, 2022.
Sissy Spacek’s Portrayal of Loretta Lynn Set the Standard for Celebrity Biopics
The country music world lost a legend when Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90 on October 4th. From her beginnings as a coal miner's daughter in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, to her reign as country queen with over 100 awards and honors to her name, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Lynn's life was the stuff Hollywood movies are made of. And in 1980, Hollywood made that movie, Coal Miner's Daughter, based on Lynn's own memoir. Celebrity biopics have been around practically as long as the movie industry itself; some have been great successes (like 1981's Frances and 2004's Ray), but many more have missed the mark (like 1991's The Doors and 2004's Beyond the Sea, Kevin Spacey's film about the life of crooner Bobby Darin).
How to Watch Every 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Episode
Gather your family on your pink living room sofa, it is once again the best time of the year. No, we don’t mean Halloween, or “spooky season”, we mean the release of the next installment of The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror. This annual television event, which is highly anticipated by the show’s dedicated, multi-generational fans, has been a regular part of the series for the past 33 seasons. For years the writers have parodied horror media with their classic comedy style, poking fun at short stories and the top film releases of the year at the expense of America’s favorite cartoon family who endures significantly more violence in the annual horror-themed releases. With the 34th edition of the series’ spooky installments, The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror is doing something that the series has never done before this year, upping the ante in a way that their fans will surely appreciate.
Where to Stream 'The Mole'
With Y2K fashion and early 2000s trends coming back into style, so are the television shows of the decade, including the wildly fun unscripted reality competition shows such as The Mole. Originally hosted by Anderson Cooper back in the golden age of reality television, also known as the 2000s, The Mole was a five-season series of complex espionage-style competition that included risky or “extreme” physical challenges like bungee jumping or tight rope walking, solving perplexing puzzles, taking high stakes tests and attempting to make it through to the end where quite a lot of money was on the line. The series followed twelve strangers from an array of diverse backgrounds as they traveled around the world competing in challenges in order to add money to the pot of final winnings. As competitors are eliminated at the end of every episode, the last person standing with the highest score wins the lot. While it sounds simple enough it is executed with a devious twist: there is a mole hidden among them, sabotaging their plans and missions every step of the way, and trying to make the final winnings as little as possible. The twelve strangers must work together as a team while also being unable to truly trust one another. Tensions rise as the competitors argue, form secret alliances, and try to weed out who the undermining secret operative among them could be.
How 'Community' Paid Tribute to Saturday Morning Cartoons with “G.I. Jeff”
Community played with different genres and story structures. The series turned mafia films, Rankin Bass Christmas specials, and action films into character explorations throughout the series. The Season 5 episode “G.I. Jeff” (or “Government Issue Jeff”) is not as talked about amongst that group, but serves a special role. It’s an animated episode that looks at the lead character’s growth throughout the series along with his flaws and uses Saturday Morning Cartoons perfectly to embody them.
‘Hellraiser’: What Does Each Shape of the Lament Configuration Puzzle Box Means?
The following piece contains spoilers for the 2022 Hellraiser. Continue at your own risk. David Bruckner's Hellraiser brings Pinhead (Jamie Clayton) back to torment a new cast of characters who get involved with the Lament Configuration Box. The mysterious puzzle opens rifts to a hellish dimension known as The Labyrinth, sucking human sacrifices to be tortured by the Cenobites, disfigured human-like creatures who are incapable of distinguishing pleasure and pain. At first glance, the Hellraiser reboot sticks close to the main elements created by Clive Barker’s bestselling novel The Hellbound Heart and his beloved 1987 film adaptation. However, the reboot also brings something new to the table, as it reimagines the rules that bind Cenobites to the service of humans and expands the functionality of the Lament Configuration Box, giving five new shapes to the bloody puzzle.
What Is the Eye on Aldhani in 'Andor'?
Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One, a 2016 addition to the ever-expanding, sprawling world of Star Wars takes fans on a nostalgic and oft-surprising trip to places and planets that may or may not have been featured before. One of them includes Aldhani, the seemingly deserted planet that Luthen (Stellan Skargard) brings Cassian (Diego Luna) to after recruiting him for a revolutionary mission the rebels seem to have planned. The mission involves infiltrating and stealing from an Imperial garrison - a feat whose undertaking would simply be foolhardy should a distraction not be created or taken advantage of. That’s where the Eye of Aldhani comes in - the rebels’ escape plan seeming to hinge on its occurrence.
In Season 2 of 'Abbott Elementary,' the Teachers Get Even More Personal
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Abbott Elementary. Quinta Brunson's Emmy-winning hit show Abbott Elementary has returned with a bang, with the third episode of Season 2 primed to air this week. The show boasts both the use of wholesome comedy and a mockumentary style made popular by The Office — but rather than take place in a typical office setting, Abbott Elementary follows the daily struggles of elementary school teachers in Philadelphia’s public school system.
CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ Is The Most-Watched New Series Premiere This Fall
The Eye Network had a very good Friday night in the ratings wars. The 9 PM slot series premiere of Fire County on CBS was a ratings winner, drawing 5.74 million viewers and beating its competitors by more than 3 million viewers. That impressive showing made Fire County the #1 new series this season. CBS now has the top three new series this season, with Fire Country joining East New York and So Help Me Todd. At 8 PM, the sixth season premiere of S.W.A.T. won its time slot with 4.63 million viewers. While at 10 PM, perennial strong draw Blue Bloods‘...
Gael García Bernal on ‘Werewolf by Night’ and Why He Loves Playing a Monster
Halloween is just around the corner, and with it comes premieres of plenty of new spooky films — and this year, Marvel’s getting in on the deal. In addition to a handful of other seasonal Disney+ premieres, the superhero mega-studio is premiering Werewolf by Night, a new, hour-long special dedicated to one of comics’ scariest creatures of the night.
How Guillermo del Toro Became a Horror Name by Being Unapologetically Himself
In a time when Guillermo del Toro is an Academy Award-winning director for films like The Shape of Water, it's hard to imagine that there was ever a time when he wasn't a legend. Del Toro is known for his fantastic monsters and love for creatures that are otherwise horrific or grotesque, with the backdrop of a story that is both frightening and compelling and putting them onscreen. He is a master of the practical special effect that, in today's computer-generated world, is so beautiful it could bring any cinephile to tears. Del Toro's mastery of practical effects transports you to the moments of your childhood that remind you of what made you love the movies from the beginning. But even then, it feels more profound than that. What makes del Toro's films so compelling, aside from the fantastic beasts?
'Let the Right One In' Review: Demián Bichir Is Devastating as a Father With a Vampire Daughter
While there is a lot of entertainment out there, one of the most significant cultural resurgences this year has been for that of the vampire. From a new season of What We Do in the Shadows that marked a return to form for the show to the recent premiere of the already intriguing Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, the timeless creature has been given fresh new life once more. It is fitting that we would also get another new take on an old tale with Let the Right One In. Although there is already both a novel and two film adaptations, this Showtime series takes the story in some bold new directions while still drawing from many familiar elements of the plot. Some of its deviations are better than others, and it takes a while to fully find its own narrative footing, though it takes flight to vibrant destinations once it does.
Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell Join Upcoming Action Thriller '72 Hours'
Cam Gigandet and Sam Trammell have been cast as leads in the action thriller 72 Hours. The two actors will play brothers in the upcoming Christian Sesma feature. The Hollywood Reporter has announced that the Toric Films picture is going into production. The film centers around two brothers; one, an international criminal money launderer, and the other, an FBI agent. When their family is endangered, they must set aside their conflict with each other and join forces to mount a daring rescue from a drug kingpin's territory - presumably, given the title, within 72 hours.
What's the Deal with Daredevil's New Suit in 'She-Hulk'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.Ever since Charlie Cox made his triumphant return as a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been waiting for more Daredevil in the MCU. The Daredevil series on Netflix was a fan favorite and the highlight of the Marvel shows made for that service between 2015 and 2019. In this week’s episode of She-Hulk, we finally get Daredevil back in all of his glory, no longer restricted to a brief cameo or a passing reference. The only major difference being that this time around he has a different suit. Instead of his traditional red and black, Matt Murdock is rocking some yellow — or, as Jen (Tatiana Maslany) puts it, ketchup and mustard.
