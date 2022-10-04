Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Tory chairman criticises Nadine Dorries' call to change course
Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry has hit back at suggestions by former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries that the government should change course or face a "wipeout" at the next election. In an interview with the Times, the former culture secretary accused ministers of "lurching to the right". But Mr Berry...
BBC
NI Protocol dispute will not be resolved by 28 October, says Coveney
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he does not believe the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol will be solved within weeks. The UK and EU held technical talks over the protocol on Thursday afternoon, in a bid to make progress. The meeting was via video link, with a...
Truss takes aim at ‘anti-growth coalition’ on final day of turbulent conference
Liz Truss has attempted to unite her party around a common enemy of the “anti-growth coalition” of unions, remainers and green campaigners after a turbulent Tory conference that left her party downbeat and divided, and her leadership in peril. After a fractious four-day gathering in Birmingham, the prime...
Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks
Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bank of England must ‘stay the course’ fighting inflation; US keeps adding jobs; UK house prices fall – as it happened
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden says “however difficult the consequences might be for the economy, the MPC must stay the course” on interest rates
BBC
Electricity: NI could face blackouts by 2024, officials say
Northern Ireland could face electricity blackouts in 2024 and 2025 unless action is taken, the grid operator has warned. The details are contained in the annual capacity statement from System Operator NI (SONI). SONI says the issue centres on Kilroot power station and environmental permits which limit its operating hours.
US job gains slow, but not enough to ease inflation worries
US job gains slowed slightly in September, offering some good news for the Federal Reserve as it works to cool the economy, but official data released on Friday also showed wages continued to rise, underlining the challenge to tamping down rampant inflation. - Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union, called the September data "a Goldilocks jobs report."
Malaysia tightens 2023 budget, warning of slower growth
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Friday unveiled a smaller budget for 2023 and warned of an economic slowdown but, with a possible national election in the offing, also announced cash aid and tax cuts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Why Russia but not China faces human rights action
This week, the UN Human Rights Council did something unprecedented. It focussed its attention on two permanent members of the UN Security Council: China and Russia. The Human Rights Council is the world's top human rights body. Its mandate is to promote human rights everywhere, to condemn violations everywhere, without fear or favour.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strikes kill seven and Russians flee to Alaska
A series of Russian rocket attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least seven people, local officials have said. They said rockets hit residential buildings before dawn and then again several hours later. Rescue workers are now combing through the shattered remains of an apartment building,...
U.S. Treasury's Yellen calls for World Bank revamp to tackle global challenges
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday urged the World Bank Group and other multilateral development banks to revamp their business models and dramatically boost lending to address pressing global needs such as climate change.
ECB will have to reduce bond holdings in foreseeable future, Nagel says
BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will have to reduce its bond holdings in the foreseeable future and the next ECB meetings must send out clear signals that inflation will be countered, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CoinDesk
Atlantic Council Director Sees 'Splintering' Financial System if US Falls Behind on CBDCs
The U.S. dollar’s place as the world’s dominant reserve currency, while not in immediate danger, could eventually change as countries continue to explore central bank digital currencies (CBDC), according to one financial institution expert. “While the dollar is not in any risk at the moment, over a long...
Comments / 0