BBC

Tory chairman criticises Nadine Dorries' call to change course

Conservative Party chairman Jake Berry has hit back at suggestions by former cabinet minister Nadine Dorries that the government should change course or face a "wipeout" at the next election. In an interview with the Times, the former culture secretary accused ministers of "lurching to the right". But Mr Berry...
POLITICS
BBC

NI Protocol dispute will not be resolved by 28 October, says Coveney

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he does not believe the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol will be solved within weeks. The UK and EU held technical talks over the protocol on Thursday afternoon, in a bid to make progress. The meeting was via video link, with a...
POLITICS
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks

Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
MILITARY
BBC

Electricity: NI could face blackouts by 2024, officials say

Northern Ireland could face electricity blackouts in 2024 and 2025 unless action is taken, the grid operator has warned. The details are contained in the annual capacity statement from System Operator NI (SONI). SONI says the issue centres on Kilroot power station and environmental permits which limit its operating hours.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US job gains slow, but not enough to ease inflation worries

US job gains slowed slightly in September, offering some good news for the Federal Reserve as it works to cool the economy, but official data released on Friday also showed wages continued to rise, underlining the challenge to tamping down rampant inflation. - Robert Frick, corporate economist with Navy Federal Credit Union, called the September data "a Goldilocks jobs report."
BUSINESS
BBC

Why Russia but not China faces human rights action

This week, the UN Human Rights Council did something unprecedented. It focussed its attention on two permanent members of the UN Security Council: China and Russia. The Human Rights Council is the world's top human rights body. Its mandate is to promote human rights everywhere, to condemn violations everywhere, without fear or favour.
WORLD
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Strikes kill seven and Russians flee to Alaska

A series of Russian rocket attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least seven people, local officials have said. They said rockets hit residential buildings before dawn and then again several hours later. Rescue workers are now combing through the shattered remains of an apartment building,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
