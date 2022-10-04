Read full article on original website
Valley City Parks & Recreation Family Friendly Events
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (VCPR) – Valley City Parks and Recreation (VCPR) will be holding a series of fun and engaging family-friendly events for the month of October!. The first event will be the free Halloween Movie at the Rec on Thursday, October 20th at 7:15 P.M. where they will be playing Scooby-Doo: The Movie, a family-friendly classic great for all ages! There will be popcorn, healthy snacks provided by On the Move, and door-prizes like an indoor basketball game, Kan Jam, yard games, and even a Fire HD Kids tablet!
A Salute To The Local Tree Image Committee Volunteers
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Image Committee held it’s annual fall meeting. The group is comprised of volunteers and they all love trees. A year ago they partnered with the Valley City Eagles Club and wrote a grant to plant a row of oak boulevard trees on the east side of the Eagles which are now planted and flourishing, enhancing the adjoining street. The grant was from the North Dakota Forest Service (America the Beautiful grant) for over $8,000 with the Eagles Club and volunteers providing $11,000 in match.
Steven “Steve” Nitschke
Steven “Steve” Nitschke, age 81, of Jamestown, ND, formerly of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, October 6th at Eventide Care Center in Jamestown surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 11th at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation...
School Board seeks to purchase, pave over property for parking
The Valley City Public School Board met for a special meeting to discuss plans to purchase property north of the Central Administration Building, to be bulldozed and paved over to make for an expanded parking lot for the school. A quorum of the School Board, with members Phil Hatcher and...
Bayer Family Makes Donation To Jamestown School
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Bayer Family makes a memorial donation in honor of Dale Bayer to the Washington Elementary PTO playground project. Dale Bayer (1934-2012) started his career at Jamestown Public Schools in 1964. Over the course of his service, he was Principal for several decades at Washington Elementary in addition to Principal at Franklin Elementary and Lincoln Elementary. He retired in 1995.
Elizabeth Owen
Elizabeth Owen, 82, Jamestown, ND died Sunday September 18, 2022 at Eventide Nursing Home in Jamestown. Elizabeth Lou Kauffman was born May 14, 1940 at Warsaw, IN the daughter of Herbert and Harriet (Thompson) Kauffman. She grew to womanhood and graduated from Sturgis High School in Sturgis, MI. Following high school she lived in Indiana, Michigan and San Diego where she did administrative work.
District 24 Democratic Candidate Arrested For Assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office has charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault a (Misdemeanor B.) Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers responded to a call for service at a local establishment on east main in Valley City about 2:40am Friday, October 7th. The victim called police shortly after they were allegedly assaulted.
Fire Destroys Home In Rural Barnes County
ECKELSON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A family is without a home after a fire destroyed the structure Thursday afternoon in rural Barnes County. Rural Fire Chief Tim Lyter said the structure was fully engulfed in flames once crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters from the Valley City Rural Fire District...
Peak Flu Season Nears, Vaccine Available for All
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Several came through the doors for the Central Valley Health District (CVHD) flu shot clinic at the Jamestown Civic Center Wednesday, Oct. 5. While the flu is prevalent year-round, peak flu season occurs during the fall and winter. Health officials are prompting everyone of all...
October is Influenza Prevention Month in North Dakota
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – Gov. Burgum proclaimed the month of October as Influenza Prevention Month and City-County Health District (CCHD) is reminding everyone to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) and COVID this fall. “The influenza vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year and an...
Man Arrested For Stealing U.S. Flag On Courthouse Property
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A man had been arrested for allegedly stealing a U.S. flag from the Barnes County Courthouse in Valley City. Barnes County Sheriff Randy McClaflin says Alexander Huus-Peterson was taken into custody about 11pm on Tuesday, October 4th after being caught in the act of taking the American flag from the grounds of the courthouse.
Jimmies Take Third at Yellow Jacket Fall Invite
BILLINGS, Mont. (jimmiepride.com) — The University of Jamestown men’s golf team finished third out of eight teams at the Yellow Jacket Fall Invite, which wrapped up Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course. The Jimmies shot a team score of 299 to finish with a 54-hole total of 886...
Lynnae Bergman
Lynnae Bergman left her earthly home on September 29th 2022 at the age of 73, with loved ones by her side and is now in the arms of Jesus in Heaven. She was born to Maydris and Antoine (Tony) Litt on April 14th 1949 in Jamestown, ND and lived there most of her life.
Jimmies Score Seven for Sixth Straight Win
Cassandra Diaz (SR/Montebello, Calif.) and Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) each scored twice and three other players had goals as the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team defeated Presentation (S.D.) College 7-0 Wednesday evening at the Jimmie Turf Field. Diaz gave the Jimmies an early lead with her fourth...
Jimmies Back in Win Column with 6-0 Shutout of Saints
The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team returned to winning ways in convincing fashion, defeating Presentation (S.D.) College 6-0 Wednesday evening at the Jimmie Turf Field. Jamestown ended a seven-match winless streak (0-6-1), earning their first conference win of the season and first victory since September 4. Austin Shafer...
TBC Gospel Music Jamboree Returns Oct. 9
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Temple Baptist Church (TBC) Gospel Music Jamboree returns this Sunday, Oct. 9. The free event will also be used as a fundraiser for James Valley Youth for Christ and the Awana Program. Organizer Christine Witt says everyone including the performers are volunteering their time for the jamboree.
Mary Lou Weber
Mary Lou Weber, age 89, of Valley City, ND, died Tuesday, October 4 th at SMP-St. Raphael in Valley City. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, October 10th at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the Church on Monday morning. Inurnment will be in the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery, near Mandan, ND.
Vikings Stung by Comets in Five
Valley City–Five sets does not seem to include luck for Viking volleyball. After dropping a five-setter Saturday against 14th-ranked Bellevue Saturday, another fifth undid Valley City State in a 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7) at the Lewy Lee Fieldhouse Wednesday night. Mayville State used an impressive block through...
Loboes Take Down EKM in Four Sets in District 5 Play
EDGELEY, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – LaMoure-Litchville/Marion improved to 18-9 on the year Tuesday night on the road as the Loboes defeated Edgeley-Kulm-Montpelier in four sets. Set scores were 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, and 25-22. Multiple Loboes had stellar performances in the road victory. Bailie Kelley had 32 assists and three solo blocks on the night to pace LaMoure in both categories. Heidi Steffes and Tessa Rasmussen each had double-doubles with Steffes recording 20 kills and 10 digs while Rasmussen had 12 kills and 27 digs on the night. Libero Cassie Quinlan led LLM with 43 digs in the back row. Lexi Linebaugh added in 19 assists as well.
ND Woman Charged With Stealing 2 Vehicles from Ada
Ada, MN — An Oriska, ND woman is scheduled to make her first appearance in Norman County District Court next week after stealing two vehicles in the City of Ada this past month. Jessica Irene Poux, age 29, is being charged with two separate counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle as well as Third Degree Burglary, all felony level crimes. The first incident occurred on September 15th when the Norman County Sheriff’s Office and Ada Police Department were dispatched to the Zeigler Ag Equipment on Highway 9 north of Ada for the report of a stolen 2017 Chevy Suburban. An individual matching Poux’s description was seen in the area and later by witnesses driving the vehicle into a farmyard near Gary the next day. The stolen vehicle was recovered by deputies later that day on one of trails at the Gary Pines. There was no apparent damage.
