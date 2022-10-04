Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Kanye West critical of Kim Kardashian
Kanye West thinks "fashion" wants Kim Kardashian to "put her a** out". The 'Stronger' rapper was critical of his ex-wife's recent Interview magazine photoshoot and slammed "influencers" such as Corey Gamble - the boyfriend of Kim's mom Kris Jenner - and fashion journalist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for putting ideas "in [her] head".
Yakima Herald Republic
Tori Spelling has a thick skin
Tori Spelling joked she is "dead inside". The former 'Beverly Hills 90210' actress admitted she has developed a thick skin thanks to decades of scrutiny while in the public eye and she thinks things were particularly tough in her younger years because, without social media or reality TV shows, celebrities had few ways to show who they really were.
Yakima Herald Republic
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa vows to be 'present, involved, loving and supportive' mum
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa has vowed to be "present, involved, loving and supportive" when she becomes a mum. The 34-year-old 'Selling Sunset' star is expecting a son - her first child - with her husband Tarek El Moussa and she's shared her parenting goals in a candid online post - insisting she wants to approach motherhood with "meaningful intention instead of just going through the motions".
Yakima Herald Republic
Anne-Marie reveals how she calms herself down before a gig
Anne-Marie says doing her own hair and makeup before a gig gives her a chance to calm her pre-show nerves. The 'Breathing' singer - who has been open about her battle with anxiety - admits the time leading up to her concerts can be "manic" with travelling and the only time she has to relax before walking out on stage is when she's in front of the dressing room mirror getting herself glammed up.
Comments / 0