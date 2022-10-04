ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker’s pro-life statements under scrutiny following abortion allegations

By Barnini Chakraborty, Senior Investigations Reporter
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth

The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

'Let me start off with two words: made in America': Quotes of the Week

A month out from the 2022 midterm elections and Herschel Walker, a prospective Georgia Senate candidate, could not stay out of the headlines after a story, which the Republican denied, claims he paid for a woman to have an abortion. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to be in overdrive covering for her boss, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden, meanwhile, put aside his differences with Florida Gov Ron DeSantis (R) for a hurricane stop before warning of "Armageddon" later in the week. Here are the quotes of the week.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Will the shift toward GOP deliver a Senate midterm elections win?

The polls have tightened since Labor Day. The Democrats ' widely touted summer bounce has faded, and a real shift back to the GOP has begun. But will it help the party win back control of the upper chamber come the November midterm elections ?. A look at the Senate...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy