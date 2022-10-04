Herschel Walker’s pro-life statements under scrutiny following abortion allegations

Read full article on original website
Midterms 2022 updates: Republicans hold historic polling lead, Herschel Walker scandal grows
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Herschel Walker campaign fires political director on suspicion of media leaks: sources
Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign has let go of political director Taylor Crowe over media leak concerns, Fox News has learned.
Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'
Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America's racial and cultural divides because he loves everyone and overlooks differences.
Obama judge destroys Stacey Abrams’s voter suppression myth
The clear legal rebuke of Stacey Abrams’s “voting rights” group marks a stunning blow to the phony voter suppression narrative embraced by virtually every major national Democrat who has proudly heralded Abrams as the rightful governor of Georgia. The ruling by an Obama-appointed federal judge affects much...
'Let me start off with two words: made in America': Quotes of the Week
A month out from the 2022 midterm elections and Herschel Walker, a prospective Georgia Senate candidate, could not stay out of the headlines after a story, which the Republican denied, claims he paid for a woman to have an abortion. Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared to be in overdrive covering for her boss, President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden, meanwhile, put aside his differences with Florida Gov Ron DeSantis (R) for a hurricane stop before warning of "Armageddon" later in the week. Here are the quotes of the week.
Will the shift toward GOP deliver a Senate midterm elections win?
The polls have tightened since Labor Day. The Democrats ' widely touted summer bounce has faded, and a real shift back to the GOP has begun. But will it help the party win back control of the upper chamber come the November midterm elections ?. A look at the Senate...
Buzz: Marjorie Taylor Greene a star at Trump rallies, Rep. Chip Roy hits USAF 'wokeness'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican, has become a regular on the Trump train, part of the former president’s parade of speakers at his growing number of political rallies. She's been invited to join President Donald Trump in Arizona this weekend. And last weekend, she spoke before...
