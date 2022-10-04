ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump's cult sucks balls
3d ago

which one is the one who says "do you know who my father is" when he gets pulled over?

Fendi at Americana Manhasset Robbed, 3 Suspects Getaway

The Sixth Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred at 4:50pm on Friday, October 7, 2022 in Manhasset. According to Detectives, three suspects entered the Fendi store located at 2110 Northern Boulevard and began to place merchandise into a bag. The store manager witnessed the suspects as they passed all points of purchase without paying for the items. When the manager/victim, 48, approached the suspects they pushed and shoved her multiple times before exiting the store with the merchandise. The suspects were witnessed entering a white colored Nissan fleeing in an unknown direction. Proceeds are valued at approximately $3200.00 US currency.
MANHASSET, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
CBS New York

L.I. couple tagged for $8,400 in speeding tickets after license plate stolen

DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- A couple who lives and works on Long Island has received more than 100 tickets for violations in New York City. But they say they're not the ones racking up the fines. Another day brings another slew of tickets to the Dix Hills home of Joseph and Michele Maldari. The couple shared documented proof with city agencies that their license plate was stolen, but they're still being harassed, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday. "The violations continue to come in. About 10 a day," said Michele Maldari. "It says here that this is now going to a collection agency. They...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies At 69

The chief of the Southampton Police Department has died at the age of 69. Steven Skrynecki died Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home in Hicksville. Before joining Southampton as chief six years ago, Skrynecki served with the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years as its highest-ranking uniformed officer. He retired as chief of the department before taking the job as chief of Southampton.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
NEW LONDON, CT
longisland.com

Woman Arrested in Massage Parlor Raid

Suffolk County Police arrested a Flushing woman for unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County

The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
OYSTER BAY, NY

