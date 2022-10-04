Read full article on original website
Trump's cult sucks balls
3d ago
which one is the one who says "do you know who my father is" when he gets pulled over?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
Police: Adult intentionally hits teen with car in Mastic Beach
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.
4 Nabbed In Takedown Of 'Vast Drug Network' Operating In Montauk, Throughout Northeast, DA Says
Four Long Island men have been arrested for allegedly running a drug ring that sold drugs through the Northeast. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced Friday, Oct. 7, that the four Montauk residents had been arrested and charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance. The four are:
Suspect Nabbed After Woman Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence
A suspect has been apprehended after a woman was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence overnight. At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said. Officers...
17-Year-Old Intentionally Set Fire That Burned 11 NICE Buses In Seaford, Police Say
A 17-year-old boy is facing charges for allegedly starting a fire that burned nearly a dozen public transit buses on Long Island. Fire crews in Nassau County were initially called at around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, with reports that a Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus was on fire in Seaford.
Watch: Police Seek Trio Who Stole Catalytic Converter From Car In Holtsville
Police asked the public for help locating three people who stole a catalytic converter from a car on Long Island. The incident happened in Holtsville at 5:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, according to a report from Suffolk County Police on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Three male suspects wearing dark clothing...
Woman, 42, found fatally stabbed inside LI home: officials
Officials are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred late Thursday on Long Island, authorities said.
Fendi at Americana Manhasset Robbed, 3 Suspects Getaway
The Sixth Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred at 4:50pm on Friday, October 7, 2022 in Manhasset. According to Detectives, three suspects entered the Fendi store located at 2110 Northern Boulevard and began to place merchandise into a bag. The store manager witnessed the suspects as they passed all points of purchase without paying for the items. When the manager/victim, 48, approached the suspects they pushed and shoved her multiple times before exiting the store with the merchandise. The suspects were witnessed entering a white colored Nissan fleeing in an unknown direction. Proceeds are valued at approximately $3200.00 US currency.
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
2 pedestrians seriously injured in LI hit-and-run
Suffolk County detectives are investigating a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured two pedestrians Wednesday night on Long Island.
Armed Robbery Suspect Steals Woman's Purse In New Hyde Park, Police Say
An alleged robbery suspect is on the run after pulling a handgun on a woman on Long Island and stealing her purse before fleeing in a car. The incident took place in North New Hyde Park around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 on Denton Avenue near Hillside Avenue. According to...
L.I. couple tagged for $8,400 in speeding tickets after license plate stolen
DIX HILLS, N.Y. -- A couple who lives and works on Long Island has received more than 100 tickets for violations in New York City. But they say they're not the ones racking up the fines. Another day brings another slew of tickets to the Dix Hills home of Joseph and Michele Maldari. The couple shared documented proof with city agencies that their license plate was stolen, but they're still being harassed, CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Thursday. "The violations continue to come in. About 10 a day," said Michele Maldari. "It says here that this is now going to a collection agency. They...
Police Search For Man Accused Of Stealing $3.2K Bicycle From Watermill Home
Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a bicycle, valued at $3,200, from a Long Island home over the summer. A man burglarized a Watermill home, located on Montauk Highway, on Monday, Aug. 29, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Authorities said the...
Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki Dies At 69
The chief of the Southampton Police Department has died at the age of 69. Steven Skrynecki died Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home in Hicksville. Before joining Southampton as chief six years ago, Skrynecki served with the Nassau County Police Department for 42 years as its highest-ranking uniformed officer. He retired as chief of the department before taking the job as chief of Southampton.
Man Accused Of Robbing CT Restaurant At Gunpoint
A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a restaurant at gunpoint because his Grubhub wasn't received. The incident took place in New Haven County around 11 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the Wings and Pies restaurant in New London. According to Capt. Matthew Galante of the New London Police,...
Woman Arrested in Massage Parlor Raid
Suffolk County Police arrested a Flushing woman for unlawful practice of a profession during a massage parlor raid in Setauket. In response to community and quality of life complaints, Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section, Sixth Squad detectives, and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal and Building Inspector, conducted an investigation at Ru Yi Spa, located at 175 Route 25A, at 6 p.m.
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
Man Sprints from North Bellport Business After Swiping Merchandise, Cops Say
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man who stole from a North Bellport store in July. A man stole assorted electronics, including a dashboard camera, from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 790...
TRAVEL ADVISORY: Overnight Closure on State Route 106/107 in Town of Oyster Bay, Nassau County
The New York State Department of Transportation today advised motorists of that two northbound lanes on State Route 106/107 (North Broadway) at the interchange of State Route 25 (Jericho Turnpike) in the Town of Oyster Bay will be closed on Wednesday, October 12 between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to perform maintenance to an overhead sign structure. Additionally, the ramp from northbound Route 106/107 to westbound Route 25 will be closed for roadway maintenance.
Suffolk County police practice active shooter drill on Port Jefferson-Bridgeport ferry
On Long Island, Suffolk County police officers conducted a large-scale active shooter drill on Wednesday at the Bridgeport-Port Jefferson ferry. Members of the Coast Guard alongside ferry operators and crew members teamed up with about 100 Suffolk police officers for an active shooter exercise — on the ferry and at the terminal in Port Jefferson.
Police: Man wanted for robbing woman at gunpoint in North New Hyde Park
Police say just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the 52-year-old woman was walking on Denton Avenue near Hillside Avenue.
