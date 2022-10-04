Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
#7 Tornadoes Tame Colts: Win in Straight Sets
Oakes, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #7 Oakes Tornadoes continued their winning ways on Thursday when they swept the Richland Colts in straight sets at home. The set scores were 25-9, 25-20, and 25-16. The match was close at the start with team teams trading points and the lead up...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Meet Bluejays in Battle of Top Two Teams
Valley City–A 30-mile rivalry, a travelling trophy, and the top-two ranked teams in the state. We find out tonight when the Valley City Hi-Liner football team hosts the Jamestown Bluejays at Hanna Field. Valley City enters the game 6-0 and ranked first by the North Dakota sports media and...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Net Five in Second Straight Shutout
The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team posted its second straight shutout, defeating Providence College of Manitoba 5-0 Thursday afternoon at the Jimmie Turf Field. Five different players had goals for Jamestown, now 4-8-1 overall this season. Joel Hyland (SO/Manchester, England) scored 15 seconds from halftime to give the...
newsdakota.com
Vikings Stung by Comets in Five
Valley City–Five sets does not seem to include luck for Viking volleyball. After dropping a five-setter Saturday against 14th-ranked Bellevue Saturday, another fifth undid Valley City State in a 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7) at the Lewy Lee Fieldhouse Wednesday night. Mayville State used an impressive block through...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Back in Win Column with 6-0 Shutout of Saints
The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team returned to winning ways in convincing fashion, defeating Presentation (S.D.) College 6-0 Wednesday evening at the Jimmie Turf Field. Jamestown ended a seven-match winless streak (0-6-1), earning their first conference win of the season and first victory since September 4. Austin Shafer...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Take Third at Yellow Jacket Fall Invite
BILLINGS, Mont. (jimmiepride.com) — The University of Jamestown men’s golf team finished third out of eight teams at the Yellow Jacket Fall Invite, which wrapped up Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course. The Jimmies shot a team score of 299 to finish with a 54-hole total of 886...
newsdakota.com
Jimmies Score Seven for Sixth Straight Win
Cassandra Diaz (SR/Montebello, Calif.) and Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) each scored twice and three other players had goals as the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team defeated Presentation (S.D.) College 7-0 Wednesday evening at the Jimmie Turf Field. Diaz gave the Jimmies an early lead with her fourth...
newsdakota.com
Steven “Steve” Nitschke
Steven “Steve” Nitschke, age 81, of Jamestown, ND, formerly of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, October 6th at Eventide Care Center in Jamestown surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 11th at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation...
newsdakota.com
Eugene Rexine
Eugene T. Rexine, 85, Lehr, ND died Monday October 3, 2022 at the Wishek Community Hospital in Wishek, ND. Gene was born June 7, 1937 at Jamestown, ND, the son of Theodore and Agnes (Brophy) Rexine. He attended St. John’s Academy in Jamestown and later received his GED. He worked on area farms, mostly for Angela & Gus Wiese.\
newsdakota.com
Lynnae Bergman
Lynnae Bergman left her earthly home on September 29th 2022 at the age of 73, with loved ones by her side and is now in the arms of Jesus in Heaven. She was born to Maydris and Antoine (Tony) Litt on April 14th 1949 in Jamestown, ND and lived there most of her life.
valleynewslive.com
Letter: Sheyenne boys soccer player calls out administration, demands accountability
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Sheyenne boys’ soccer team’s senior captain released a personal statement today about their recent mandatory forfeiture of all games, including the state tournament. The player, Connor Anderson, says the team is incredibly saddened and disappointed over the result...
newsdakota.com
Elizabeth Owen
Elizabeth Owen, 82, Jamestown, ND died Sunday September 18, 2022 at Eventide Nursing Home in Jamestown. Elizabeth Lou Kauffman was born May 14, 1940 at Warsaw, IN the daughter of Herbert and Harriet (Thompson) Kauffman. She grew to womanhood and graduated from Sturgis High School in Sturgis, MI. Following high school she lived in Indiana, Michigan and San Diego where she did administrative work.
gowatertown.net
Fargo museum that honors native son Maris deciding how to honor new home run king Judge
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fresh after history was made Tuesday night in Texas, executives at West Acres Mall are deciding how to honor Aaron Judge after he broke Roger Maris’ single season home run record in the American League. “We actually just discussed today acknowledging and congratulating Aaron...
newsdakota.com
TBC Gospel Music Jamboree Returns Oct. 9
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Temple Baptist Church (TBC) Gospel Music Jamboree returns this Sunday, Oct. 9. The free event will also be used as a fundraiser for James Valley Youth for Christ and the Awana Program. Organizer Christine Witt says everyone including the performers are volunteering their time for the jamboree.
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
newsdakota.com
Jamestown Road Closure Planned for Sewer Repair
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A road closure has been planned this week in Jamestown for sewer repairs. Starting Thursday Oct. 6 through Friday Oct. 7, there will be a road closure on 15th St SW, between 11th Ave SW and 9th Ave SW. This closure will start at approximately 7:00 A.M. until approximately 7:00 P.M. on Friday.
newsdakota.com
District 24 Democratic Candidate Arrested For Assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office has charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault a (Misdemeanor B.) Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers responded to a call for service at a local establishment on east main in Valley City about 2:40am Friday, October 7th. The victim called police shortly after they were allegedly assaulted.
dakotastudent.com
BioLife Plasma, Is It Worth It?
Biolife Plasma Center is a fairly familiar facility to college students. It is a plasma donation center located around the United States where plasma can be exchanged for money. It is a simple process that only takes about an hour. Many college students are full-time, which means an addition of a job can cause cramped school schedules, increase stress, and poor academic performance, so students turn to donating plasma to fund their books, necessities, and gas among other things. The issue arises when students fall into the gimmick of donating for seemingly large amounts of money without looking into the background of their specific facility, the process, and the side effects.
newsdakota.com
A Salute To The Local Tree Image Committee Volunteers
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Image Committee held it’s annual fall meeting. The group is comprised of volunteers and they all love trees. A year ago they partnered with the Valley City Eagles Club and wrote a grant to plant a row of oak boulevard trees on the east side of the Eagles which are now planted and flourishing, enhancing the adjoining street. The grant was from the North Dakota Forest Service (America the Beautiful grant) for over $8,000 with the Eagles Club and volunteers providing $11,000 in match.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo veteran serves in 3 wars
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Earl Lindsay of Fargo, North Dakota was one of the most popular veterans, who traveled to Washington D.C. recently. He was among 90 plus other vets on the latest Honor Flight for North Dakota and Minnesota. At times, several would be around Earl, listening to his stories from World War two, the Korean and Vietnam wars. When Earl was asked, why serve in three, he responded that they needed help, so I was able to do my job, so that’s what I did. If it were up to Earl, he would have continued serving. Earl saying that he tried going to Afghanistan, but they wouldn’t let him. They told him, that he has done enough.
