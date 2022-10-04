ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

newsdakota.com

#7 Tornadoes Tame Colts: Win in Straight Sets

Oakes, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #7 Oakes Tornadoes continued their winning ways on Thursday when they swept the Richland Colts in straight sets at home. The set scores were 25-9, 25-20, and 25-16. The match was close at the start with team teams trading points and the lead up...
OAKES, ND
newsdakota.com

Hi-Liners Meet Bluejays in Battle of Top Two Teams

Valley City–A 30-mile rivalry, a travelling trophy, and the top-two ranked teams in the state. We find out tonight when the Valley City Hi-Liner football team hosts the Jamestown Bluejays at Hanna Field. Valley City enters the game 6-0 and ranked first by the North Dakota sports media and...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jimmies Net Five in Second Straight Shutout

The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team posted its second straight shutout, defeating Providence College of Manitoba 5-0 Thursday afternoon at the Jimmie Turf Field. Five different players had goals for Jamestown, now 4-8-1 overall this season. Joel Hyland (SO/Manchester, England) scored 15 seconds from halftime to give the...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Vikings Stung by Comets in Five

Valley City–Five sets does not seem to include luck for Viking volleyball. After dropping a five-setter Saturday against 14th-ranked Bellevue Saturday, another fifth undid Valley City State in a 3-2 (25-22, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-7) at the Lewy Lee Fieldhouse Wednesday night. Mayville State used an impressive block through...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jimmies Back in Win Column with 6-0 Shutout of Saints

The University of Jamestown men’s soccer team returned to winning ways in convincing fashion, defeating Presentation (S.D.) College 6-0 Wednesday evening at the Jimmie Turf Field. Jamestown ended a seven-match winless streak (0-6-1), earning their first conference win of the season and first victory since September 4. Austin Shafer...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Jimmies Take Third at Yellow Jacket Fall Invite

BILLINGS, Mont. (jimmiepride.com) — The University of Jamestown men’s golf team finished third out of eight teams at the Yellow Jacket Fall Invite, which wrapped up Tuesday at Lake Hills Golf Course. The Jimmies shot a team score of 299 to finish with a 54-hole total of 886...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Jimmies Score Seven for Sixth Straight Win

Cassandra Diaz (SR/Montebello, Calif.) and Gaby Sarkis (SO/Campbelltown, Sydney, Australia) each scored twice and three other players had goals as the University of Jamestown women’s soccer team defeated Presentation (S.D.) College 7-0 Wednesday evening at the Jimmie Turf Field. Diaz gave the Jimmies an early lead with her fourth...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Steven “Steve” Nitschke

Steven “Steve” Nitschke, age 81, of Jamestown, ND, formerly of Valley City, ND, died Thursday, October 6th at Eventide Care Center in Jamestown surrounded by his loving family. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 11th at Faith Lutheran Church in Valley City. Visitation...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Eugene Rexine

Eugene T. Rexine, 85, Lehr, ND died Monday October 3, 2022 at the Wishek Community Hospital in Wishek, ND. Gene was born June 7, 1937 at Jamestown, ND, the son of Theodore and Agnes (Brophy) Rexine. He attended St. John’s Academy in Jamestown and later received his GED. He worked on area farms, mostly for Angela & Gus Wiese.\
LEHR, ND
newsdakota.com

Lynnae Bergman

Lynnae Bergman left her earthly home on September 29th 2022 at the age of 73, with loved ones by her side and is now in the arms of Jesus in Heaven. She was born to Maydris and Antoine (Tony) Litt on April 14th 1949 in Jamestown, ND and lived there most of her life.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Elizabeth Owen

Elizabeth Owen, 82, Jamestown, ND died Sunday September 18, 2022 at Eventide Nursing Home in Jamestown. Elizabeth Lou Kauffman was born May 14, 1940 at Warsaw, IN the daughter of Herbert and Harriet (Thompson) Kauffman. She grew to womanhood and graduated from Sturgis High School in Sturgis, MI. Following high school she lived in Indiana, Michigan and San Diego where she did administrative work.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

TBC Gospel Music Jamboree Returns Oct. 9

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Temple Baptist Church (TBC) Gospel Music Jamboree returns this Sunday, Oct. 9. The free event will also be used as a fundraiser for James Valley Youth for Christ and the Awana Program. Organizer Christine Witt says everyone including the performers are volunteering their time for the jamboree.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Road Closure Planned for Sewer Repair

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A road closure has been planned this week in Jamestown for sewer repairs. Starting Thursday Oct. 6 through Friday Oct. 7, there will be a road closure on 15th St SW, between 11th Ave SW and 9th Ave SW. This closure will start at approximately 7:00 A.M. until approximately 7:00 P.M. on Friday.
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

District 24 Democratic Candidate Arrested For Assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office has charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault a (Misdemeanor B.) Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers responded to a call for service at a local establishment on east main in Valley City about 2:40am Friday, October 7th. The victim called police shortly after they were allegedly assaulted.
VALLEY CITY, ND
dakotastudent.com

BioLife Plasma, Is It Worth It?

Biolife Plasma Center is a fairly familiar facility to college students. It is a plasma donation center located around the United States where plasma can be exchanged for money. It is a simple process that only takes about an hour. Many college students are full-time, which means an addition of a job can cause cramped school schedules, increase stress, and poor academic performance, so students turn to donating plasma to fund their books, necessities, and gas among other things. The issue arises when students fall into the gimmick of donating for seemingly large amounts of money without looking into the background of their specific facility, the process, and the side effects.
GRAND FORKS, ND
newsdakota.com

A Salute To The Local Tree Image Committee Volunteers

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Image Committee held it’s annual fall meeting. The group is comprised of volunteers and they all love trees. A year ago they partnered with the Valley City Eagles Club and wrote a grant to plant a row of oak boulevard trees on the east side of the Eagles which are now planted and flourishing, enhancing the adjoining street. The grant was from the North Dakota Forest Service (America the Beautiful grant) for over $8,000 with the Eagles Club and volunteers providing $11,000 in match.
VALLEY CITY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo veteran serves in 3 wars

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Earl Lindsay of Fargo, North Dakota was one of the most popular veterans, who traveled to Washington D.C. recently. He was among 90 plus other vets on the latest Honor Flight for North Dakota and Minnesota. At times, several would be around Earl, listening to his stories from World War two, the Korean and Vietnam wars. When Earl was asked, why serve in three, he responded that they needed help, so I was able to do my job, so that’s what I did. If it were up to Earl, he would have continued serving. Earl saying that he tried going to Afghanistan, but they wouldn’t let him. They told him, that he has done enough.
FARGO, ND

